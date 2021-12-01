100 years ago
M.C.H.S. County Football Champions outplayed their opponents in every stage of battle. The Monticello Community High School Foot Ball machine scored a great victory here Thanksgiving Day when they handed the heretofore undefeated Bement eleven a crushing defeat with the score standing at the final whistle 20 to 0.
When the weather conditions are favorable a new automobile trail is to be mapped out between Hammond and Mattoon and to be known as the Ham Trail.
Almost simultaneously with the passing of a city smoke ordinance and the installation of new smoke eater equipment, we have seen the elimination of over ninety percent of the smoke from two of the big smoke and soot sources of Monticello: the Water Works and the Ice Plant.
The Monticello Community staged an elaborate banquet on Thursday night in the Community High School building, over two hundred being in attendance. The affair was given by the Club as a culmination and in honor of the Community’s outstanding athletes and band.
Harry Davis, aged about 30, an unstable recluse, kept his word made to Sheriff E. R. Gale about two weeks ago, when a sheriff’s posse with bloodhounds had tracked him after a robbery to his dug-out on the banks of the Sangamon northeast of Centerville. At that time he displayed a revolver and told them that he would kill himself rather than submit to arrest. Sadly, he performed the deed.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Youngest of the new County officers is 25 year old Charles Scott Johnson of Cerro Gordo, Circuit Clerk and Recorder.
A total of $990.32, almost a third of the $3,000 goal for the 40th Anniversary Christmas Seal sales drive in Piatt County was returned by Saturday evening, just 5 days after the sale opened.
An invitation has been extended to the chorus class of Monticello High School to broadcast over WDZ, Tuscola, (a radio station) on Saturday, December 14 at 11:30 a.m. The chorus will present a 25 minute musical program with John Norman directing.
Ernest E. Lindsley, who has turned over his sheriff’s badge to the newly elected Troy C. Bennett, has served the County in its law enforcement longer than any other man in Piatt County history. He has completed his 24th year of service.
Farmers and others raising poultry in Monticello and community are being solicited this week for contributions of live poultry for the Country Store to be held in Kratz Hall sponsored by the Roy Hamm Post 101 of the American Legion.
Mothers of WWII will hold their annual poinsettia sale on the streets of Monticello on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7th.
Six rural school buildings and property vacated by the consolidation of Bement schools last summer were sold for $6,960.15 at auction Saturday. Schools sold were Coffin, Moore, Mitchell, Ray, Concord and Moma.
AD for Oehmke’s Market: Shipment of Christmas Trees due this week. Prices from .49 cents
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Kenneth Baughman, 32, of Monticello, has announced that he will be a candidate for state’s attorney in the Republican primary. He is presently a special assistant prosecutor in Clinton.
The City of Monticello has been awarded an additional $43,800 in federal money for sewage treatment plant construction, Congressman William Springer announced last week. With the new grant, Monticello will now have $336,000 in federal money for construction of plant improvements and an interceptor sewer.
Former and present practical nurses and nurse’s aides of Kirby Hospital will hold their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. Each person is to bring a covered dish and own service plus a dollar gift for exchange. The party will be held in the Garden Room of the Monticello Community Building.
The Adult Recreation Program will start Wednesday, December 1 and continue each Wednesday and Saturday through the end of March. The Men’s Program consisting primarily of volleyball, basketball, swimming and handball will be held from 7 to 10 p.m.
—Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello Madrigals Dinner is a Christmas tradition that has been part of the community for 21 years. This year’s Madrigals are Erin Thompson, Kara Benson, Meghan Holmes, Denise Lampert, Kathryn Traub, Jon Kaeding, Karen Hertz, Evan Smith, Alex Schmink, Forrest Cox, Ben Geissal, Ross Drennan and Nathan Dick. Also, Kevin Garren as the Jester, Jennie Carroll as the Wench, and Rick Rhodes as the Chamberlain. The Village of DeLand is presenting its first annual Christmas Lighting Contest. The event is sponsored by the DeLand Village Board, and will offer cash prizes for first and second place in three categories: Best Display No Lights; Best Display of Lights; Open. The Monticello Junior Woman’s Club presented six local organizations with donations ranging from $50 to $200. Members of the club raised the money through selling chocolate dipped peanut butter eggs last Easter. The club sold over 930 eggs, which is the most the organization has sold in the three years it has used the eggs as a fund-raiser.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.