100 years ago
Fire completely consumed three frame buildings in Cisco last Sunday night. Those burned were: the grocery store and barber shop owned by P, T. .Beasley, the residence property of Perry Williams and the harness and shoe repair shop occupied by A. Bigelow. The fire was first discovered by Stephen Mintun who spread tie alarm. About all the fire department of Cisco could do was to confine the flames to the three buildings.
Two men from Fountain, Ky. were arrested in Ficklin Sunday night are charged with the robbery of the Catholic Church at Ivesdale on Saturday night. They are alleged to have taken about $700.00 worth of church property. They were taken to Champaign and lodged in jail.
The new gymnasium on the South school grounds was formerly opened Friday night. Cline’s band rendered a splendid program. William Dighton, president of the Township High School Board, and J. D. Leiper, Secretary of the Elementary School Board, both spoke. Following were volley ball games. About 600 were present and all were loud in their approval.
Mr. Elmer Priebe, manager of Allerton’s “The Farms”, left Wednesday for his home near Crawfordsville, Ind. He is to stay with his mother during the winter months
White Heath’s Modern Woodmen Lodge will hold their annual rabbit supper in their Lodge Rooms in White Heath on Saturday evening, December 17.
Practically all the stores in Monticello will be open on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights of next week to enable you to do your Christmas shopping.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
John and Mary E. Kirby Hospital has its first full time business manager, Alvin Lindsley, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Lindsley.
The Monticello Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual Christmas party Friday evening at the Community House. There will be a .25 cent gift exchange.
Monticello and Tuscola remain undefeated in the Okaw Valley basketball competition this week.
The schools of Monticello will close December 20 for the Christmas vacation. School will be resumed January 2.
Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Mansfield when he takes part in a Lion’s Club program on Main Street.
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Doss are planning to attend the Rose Bowl football game on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, CA.
The Little Sages of Monticello Grade School swept both ends of a double bill played last week at Cisco. The reserves won 44 – 4 and the varsity won 23 – 17.
Loney’s AD: Some of our Christmas gifts available: Sterling Silver Heart Compact - $11.52; Musical Powder Boxes - $9 to $12; Men’s Manicure Sets - $5 - $10.
Gucker’s Drug Store AD: Gifts for Her - Evening in Paris Cologne, Gift boxes of Soap, Box Candy; Gifts for Him – Old Spice, Billfolds, Pipes; Other suggestions – Heating Pad.
AD: Turkeys for Sale – Dressed or On Foot – Homer Hinton – Phone 520F4, Bement.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Piatt County births and deaths were down while marriages were up during the month of November as compared to the same period last year according to statistics released this week by Piatt County Clerk, Mary Shaw. In November 1971 there were 4 births in the County as compared to 10 at the same time last year. Deaths for 1970 totaled 10 while 1971 figures for November dropped to 6. There were 17 marriage licenses issued in November 1971 as compared to 13 in 1970.
Monticello faced two very tough opponents in wrestling last week. The Sages lost to Unity 42-13 and to Clinton 50-9. Jerry Syfert was Monticello’s only double winner.
A special bicycle safety program titled “Don’t be a blob” illustrated both safe and unsafe riding habits to students at Washington and Lincoln grade schools.
Christmas programs in Monticello Unit 25 grade schools have been scheduled for Thursday, December 16 and Monday, December 20. “Christmas in the Toy Store” by Moore and Doane will be presented by the first and fourth grades of Washington in the school gym.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
A Lincoln-styled lantern glows warmly in front of Bryant Cottage State Historical Site in Bement. The cottage hosted its annual holiday open house on Sunday. Visitors enjoyed dulcimer music, cookies and a complimentary handmade tree ornament to take home. Among visitors was a 3 generation group; Marie Doyle of Ivesdale, her daughter Jan Bentley of Monticello, and her daughter Cara Harper of Ivesdale. Coach Larry Albaugh’s wrestlers won three of four dual meets last week and now have a 7-3 season mark. Randy Hicks is leading the team with an unbeaten 10-0 record. Others with winning seasons are as follows: Jeff Clarkson 6-3, Scott Poling 7-2, Luke Feeney 5-4, Ryan Baxter 5-4 and Ross Combes 9- 1. It takes a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to feed the 1,500 train passengers who enjoyed “Lunch with Santa on the Train” on Saturday and Sunday, in Monticello. The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, and each year gathers together a host of volunteers to pack up the lunches. Among those who worked to prepare the lunches were JoAnn McHale, Carol Hawkins, Becky Webb, Joe Klein, Deb Klein and Dawn Poling.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.