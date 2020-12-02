100 years ago
Carl Harshbarger of Atwood, who was internally injured in the football game between Tuscola and Atwood teams in Atwood three weeks ago, died from his injuries Thursday night at St. Mary’s hospital in Decatur. He was sixteen years old. He had been crushed about the kidneys and failed to rally after
surgery.
The American Legion Basketball Team met defeat 39-7 at Farmer City last Friday night when they met the fast Page Fans Association team of that place in the Moore Township High School gymnasium.
Auto Recovered – The automobile stolen from Mayor L. E. Kistler of Cisco and used by fire a really good burglars, who attempted to rob the bank at Cisco Wednesday night, was found in Champaign Thursday night. It was without gasoline. The machine had been abandoned on a residential street.
The electric lights in Mansfield have been restored after going without lights for more than a month. The electric current was turned back on last Saturday evening. A failure in the high tension wires from Champaign was to blame.
Newton N. Riddell of Chicago, a prominent speaker, author and a specialist in character building and of Vital Christianity, has been engaged by the churches of Monticello to deliver lectures in this city. The lectures will commence Sunday evening, December 5th, starting each evening at 7:30 at the Presbyterian Church.
A. E. Burwash, Piatt County Farm Advisor, was in Mansfield Wednesday with his successor, J. Watson of Champaign. Mr. Burwash has resigned and will now have control of the Allerton lands near Monticello.
The Monticello Community High School building is progressing nicely. The brick work of the first floor is all completed and a good part of the second story is also laid.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
County and city officials are investigating 4 more burglaries here over the weekend which brings to 8 the total number of stores entered in slightly over a week. Places entered were the Cottage Grocery operated by Helen Davisson, the office of J.W. McKinley Implement Co. and the Tylac Inn. A small amount of cash was taken from these places and the grocery also lost some candy and a quart of ice cream. Tuesday night Schladen’s Shoe Shop was entered.
Raymond Turnipseed has been appointed Assistant Postmaster at DeLand, taking the place of Miss Mildred Wood, who resigned.
AD: Western Auto Associate Store (home owned and operated) (Owner: Montgomery Property) Fiberall Seat Covers – fits all late model tudors - $10.25; Two Cell Flashlights – with batteries - .95 cents; Lug Wrenches - .98 cents; Thermic Water Jugs - $3.88
In conjunction with the Community Club Christmas Party which the merchants of Monticello are sponsoring on December 12th, many of the merchants are also sponsoring guessing games in their business places. Each participating merchant will offer an attractive prize for the winner of the contest in his store and everyone is urged to guess in every store.
The Roy Hamm Post, American Legion, will again sponsor the Country Store, an evening’s entertainment for charity, here. It will be held in Kratz Hall Thursday night, December 13th.
Mrs. A. Anderson had her hand caught in a wringer, but no bones were broken.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello voters overwhelmingly approved the $380,000 sewage treatment plan bond issue Saturday, 394 to 41. The bonds sold to finance the project will be paid off with revenue solely derived from the water use tax.
Officials of the Monticello Community Unit School District this past week announced the purchase of 20 acres of land from the Kratz family. The 20 acre tract is located directly south of the present high school. Purchase price of the land was $2,200 per acre with certain stipulations as to fencing, drainage and terracing.
A squad of 53 wrestlers is working out for the upcoming season. Coach Brad Miller and Dick Mills have nine returning lettermen from a team that posted a record of 1 win, 11 losses and 1 tie. However since last year was the first year for the sport, the won-lost record was not particularly disappointing.
Members of the Piatt County Board of Supervisors meeting, in an adjourned session Tuesday, adopted a resolution urging Illinois voters to reject the proposed new Illinois constitution.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Members of the Monticello Proud committee of the Chamber of Commerce are once again selling Christmas ornaments which depict a scene from Monticello. This year’s ornament features the Wabash Depot. The grand opening of P.I. Specialties store will be December 8, 9 & 10. The store offers beer, wine, spirits and specialty foods. New Image Tanning Salon will host a Holiday Open House right after the Christmas parade. Enjoy cookies and warm apple cider and put your name in for drawings. The Monticello Scholastic Bowl Team competed in the Braintrust Competition, sponsored by Bank One. Monticello defeated Taylorville 160 to 115. Members of Monticello team, coached by A1 Voss, are Tom Dawson, Stephanie Melton, Randy Hicks, Jason Roeing and James Schmink. Monticello residents Leonard Rumery and his daughter Anne were members of the chorus in the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company’s production of “Camelot.” The musical was performed at the Virginia Theater in Champaign in October.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.