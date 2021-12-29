100 years ago
Mrs. Tony Lowry sold her millinery business last week to Mrs. Olen E. Woolington. Mrs. Lowry has conducted the business in the Dighton building on the Southwest corner of the square for the past three years.
Thomas J. Martin, the veteran thresher and sheller man, of Monticello, has since September 1898 shelled an incredible 2,936,902 bushels of corn. He has been shelling for 43 years (since 1879), but has lost his records previous to 1898.
All the young people’s societies of the churches in Monticello will hold a “Watch Party” in the parlors of the Methodist church on Saturday evening, December 31st. The hours are from 8:30 P. M. until midnight, when the New Year arrives.
A mass meeting held in Mansfield at the office of Vaughan & Curl for the organization of a volunteer fire company. F.A. Rock was named Chief. A call was made for thirty volunteers and twenty present signed the roll.
The Methodist church of DeLand was dedicated fifteen years ago last Friday, Dec. 16. It was celebrated with a big Picnic Supper served cafeteria style. Everything imaginable was had to eat. One hundred fifty-four were privileged to attend.
The board of supervisors of Piatt County wishes to confer with some competent physician residing in Piatt County for the purpose of engaging his services as our designated County Physician.
—Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
50 years ago
Sixteen cars of the Illinois Terminal Railroad Co. were sent off the tracks last Monday, December 20 at 11:00 a.m. The cars were filled with corn, which was the initial shipment from Decatur to the new A.E. Stanley Mfg. Co. in Morrisville, PA. Poor tracks have been blamed for the 16 car derailment according to the spokesman from the St. Louis Headquarters. Officials said that the loss would exceed $200,000.
Monticello defeated an upstart Tuscola team 67 – 59 at Tuscola last Tuesday. The Warriors with only one returning regular had been the surprise of the Okaw with a 5-2 record prior to their loss to Monticello.
Don Ameche, known throughout the world for his starring roles on radio, television, the Broadway stage and motion pictures will open in “Champaigne Complex” Tuesday for two weeks at the Little Theatre on the Square. This will be his first appearance on the Sullivan stage.
At the beautiful Lyric Theater Wednesday, December 29th thru Saturday, January 1st – in new screen splendor, the most magnificent picture even winner of 10 academy awards, ‘Gone With the Wind’ starring Clark Gable, 1 show each night at 7:00 p.m., rated G for all ages.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Winners of the Cerro Gordo Community Development Committee Christmas decorating contest were announced by American legion Post 117 chairman, Charlene Smith. Winners are Don Woolen, first; Lynn Woollen, second; Rod Runyon, third; Nancy Waller, fourth; Curt Vulgamott, fifth; Tom Griswold, sixth; Jeff Sawyer, seventh; Carolyn Albro, eighth; and Kim Smith ninth. Giving the gift of life. The American Red Cross held a Blood drive at Monticello High School on Friday. Among blood donors was Katie Ryder, a Monticello student. To many in Piatt County, firearm deer season is a time to take off from work and take to the woods. For one county resident that option does not exist. Ray Wichus, an Illinois State game warden assigned to Piatt County, works during both firearm seasons. His job is to enforce the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules and regulations. The job of a game warden is diverse in its requirements. When hunting season is over, officers concentrate on boating and park regulation in the summer, fishing in the spring, and snowmobile regulation in the winter.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.