100 years ago
Commandant Mary Parker of St. Louis, Mo., is in the city this week helping to raise Piatt County’s quota of $1,500.00 for Salvation Army work next year.
The annual meeting of the Piatt County Farm Bureau will be held in the Community High School building on Friday, December 9th. It will be an all day meeting and a large attendance is expected.
G. L. Burgess of Bement was in on the winnings at the International Stock Show in Chicago last week. Mr. Burgess also permitted Birch Morgan to show his pigs in his contingent.
Oscar Wright and Paul Fender are in the County Jail of Piatt County charged with highway robbery, according to an affidavit sworn out by Allen Primmer, who lives northwest of the city. It is said that the two men held him up on the river road early Wednesday evening, and gave him a severe beating.
By special permission of the City Council, Monticello American Legion Post No. 101 will present the great Americanization film “The Man without a Country.”
P.E. Fonner, George Wisegarver, G.O. Trenchard, C.T. Heller, C.H. Porter, Ed Leishner, P. E. McBride and William Trigg attended the dedication the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in Bloomington Wednesday.
The new Moore Gym at Monticello High School is complete and practice began Monday evening.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Boys and girls of Monticello and community have a big treat in store for them December 21, when the Community Club of Monticello will play host to all children under 14 at a big “Comic Carnival” Christmas party to be held at the Lyric. There will be a personal appearance of Santa Claus, who will pass out special treats to all the kids attending.
ANNOUNCEMENT: The greatly increased cost of newsprint paper and the general advance of operating expenses have made necessary an increase in the subscription price of the Piatt County Republican for the first time in 26 years. Effective January 1, 1947 the price to subscribers in Illinois will be $2.50 per year and to subscribers outside of Illinois, the price will be $3.00 per year, all subscriptions paid in advance, as usual.
Arrangements are being made with the Illinois Central Railroad to furnish water from its recently drilled well for fire protection in White Heath. The Community Club will lay mains and place fire hydrants in appropriate places so that the entire town will have protection.
Seventy eight members of the Bement Presbyterian Church and Sunday School recently attended a potluck dinner and “Truth or Consequences” program held in the church dining room.
Five Piatt County Boy Scouts were honored at a court of honor ceremony held in Mahomet. Honored were Obie Kaiser, John Shonkwiler and Bertel Stoddard of Monticello and David Dobson and Robert Hodam of Bement.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello’s Christmas of Yesteryear Celebration officially got underway Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus and opening of the Town Hall. The event is being sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Monticello Junior Women’s Club.
The American Legion Annual Country Store will be held in the Monticello Community Building on Friday evening, December 17. This year’s program will start off with chili, pie and coffee served by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary from 5:30 through 7:30. Following the dinner there will be a number of games and contests offered which will provide entertainment for people of all ages.
Monticello’s Little Sages topped White Heath 36-16 in a varsity game last week. The Cisco Wildcats lost to Cerro Gordo, 41-22. The Cerro Gordo team is favored to win the County Conference.
Members of the Monticello Jaycees have announced final plans for the various Christmas activities they sponsor each year in the city. Activities consist of Christmas tree sales, shopping tour with disadvantaged children, Christmas lighting contest and a fund raising bowling tournament.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Cherrydale Farms, Inc. has announced that its Monticello distribution center will close Friday, Dec. 20. The facility, located on the north side of Monticello along Interstate 72, is a distributor of product fund-raising programs. At the peak of the distribution season, in late October, the Monticello facility employs approximately 160. The Monticello facility had its beginning in 1982 as Regal Crown Corporation. Over 60 entries were featured in Monticello’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade, with the theme “Holiday Traditions,” is sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Winners in the organization category were Boot Scootin’ Junction, first; Boy Scout Troop 490, second; and Debbie’s Dance Studio, third. Nine years ago, in 1987, Monticello celebrated its sesquicentennial, marking the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding. As part of that celebration, a hard-backed coffee table type book was published, complete with text, map, sketches and black and white photographs. Ron Nolte wrote a chronological history in the book, Larry Ziemer created illustrations, and Lynn Swango and Curt Stratman took the photographs in the book. A reprint of the book, with an updated history, will be available for sale at Allerton Library later this week.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.