100 years ago
December 1st the Fireproof Garage changed hands as Ora O. Pike, who has been manager for two years, purchased the interest of John Pembroke of Champaign. The ground for the garage was broken in August, 1916, and the two story 60x80 fireproof building erected, Pembroke and Pike moved into the building on the SW corner of Washington and Independence St. on February 1, 1917.
The Monticello American Legion basket ball team is scheduled to play against the fast Farmer City “Paige Fans” team. It is planned for next Thursday night, December 9, at 3 o’clock at Rhoades Hall on the square.
County Officers elected at the general election of November 2nd will assume their duties next Monday with few changes. Mr. Duncan, circuit clerk and recorder for the past twelve years, will again succeed himself. W. J. Porter as coroner for the past sixteen years, succeeds himself. Burl Edie succeeds C. W. Firke in the office of States Attorney and Willard Bower succeeds W. J. Day in the office of County Surveyor.
FOR SALE: Chester White hogs; Two sows with pigs, also one yearling boar. Pure blood stock, papers furnished. — E. G. COLLYER, State Street Road, Monticello
The University of Illinois has for free distribution in this State, a pamphlet called “Rural Free Lunches” that rural teachers should obtain. The plans provide for an oil stove and other necessary equipment. The staple supplies are provided in quantities by the different families of the district in a rotation manner. In Illinois last year there was 346 schools that provided a hot lunch.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The five sons of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wrench were together Wednesday for the first time in 4 years. Harry was in the service 38 months, Gilbert, 38 months, Ralph, 36 months, Clyde, 34 months, and Homer, 32 months. All have seen overseas duty.
Frank Ellis Jr. and Waneta Gregory were married Sunday in the Methodist Church by Rev. Thomas Krumpe.
Roy Hamm Post, American Legion, is anxious for help from the public in securing a list of all service men now in government hospitals, regardless of whether they have been discharged from or are still in the service.
In spite of the wave of colds and flu, Scout Troop 22 met in the high school gym with 18 scouts and 2 leaders present.
The Bement unit of World War Two Mothers will hold its annual poinsettia sale Friday and Saturday.
Monticello American Legion Auxiliary needs sugar to make candy for Christmas for WWI and WWII veterans at Danville hospital. Please bring your sugar donations to the IL Power Office or Burgess & Cline Office before December 15.
Warren West of Bloomington has purchased the late E.A. Doss business here and secured a dealership for Pontiac cars.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello High School’s Concert and Varsity Bands will present their annual winter concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8th. Admission is free for the concert which will be held in the Washington School Gym.
Members of the Monticello Jaycees made final plans Monday evening for the various Christmas activities which they sponsor every year in their community. These activities include the selling of approximately 500 Christmas trees with the proceeds going toward another big Jaycee project, the annual shopping tour for a group of children who otherwise would have no means of giving Christmas gifts to other members of their family.
The adult recreation program will start Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, 1970, and continue each Wednesday and Saturday through the end of March. The men’s program consisting primarily of volleyball, basketball, swimming and handball. Men will enter on the south side of the gym and use the east dressing room. An experimental women’s program will be offered in December consisting primarily the use of the exercise room and swimming pool.
Feature at the Lyric, Dec. 3rd Dec 6th. The Undefeated starring John Wane and Rock Hudson.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Volunteers spent Sunday afternoon lining the streets of Monticello with luminaries in preparation for the lighting on Sunday evening. Trucks loaded with plastic milk jugs, sand and candles could be seen on the square and some of the major streets in town. Anna Lee’s Tea Room has a new address at 300 S. Charter in Monticello. Karen Marie Robinson has been selected as the November Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Karen, the daughter of John & Anna Robinson of Monticello, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including basketball, softball, Student Council and cheerleader. Ninety-four were present Thanksgiving Day, to celebrate the 64th year of the Fulk Family “Thanksgiving Cousins” gathering, along with Mrs. Mabel Logan of Tuscola (who is the only survivor of the original organizers) at the home of Paul and Juanita Fleener of rural Hammond. Eight states were represented. Five generations of the family were present, with Mrs. Logan who is 85-years-old, the oldest, and Evan Bryan who is six weeks-old, from Anderson, Ind., the youngest. Evan is a great grandson of Paul and Juanita.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.