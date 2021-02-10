100 years ago
The Piatt County Road Improvement Association was organized at a meeting held at the County Road Superintendent’s office in the Court House. W. J. Day of Bement, who is Piatt Co. Superintendent of Highways is the chairman of the new organization. Those eligible for membership are highway commissioners, township clerks, supervisors of the county and all state and county officials.
Circuit Judge George A. Sentel reappointed A. C. Edie of this city as Master in Chancery of Piatt County at Monday’s session of the Circuit Court.
Constable Frank Hilligos of Mansfield arrived in Monticello Friday night with Clarence Kirby, aged 24 of that place who was wanted for forging a check on Fred Thomas, a farmer of near Mansfield for whom he had been working. The check was for $45.00.
About 100 Piatt County Masons gathered around the banquet table in the Masonic Hall last Thursday night. The occasion being the conclusion of a three-day school of Instruction given by Fraternal Lodge 58 A. F. & A. M.
There are presently five automobiles dealers in Monticello as follows: C. H. RIDGELY (Stephens and Overland Cars), C. W. ADAMS & Co. (Ford Cars), RALPH W. BEAR (Buick Cars), ROSS W. CHURCHILL (Cleveland and Dodge Bros. Cars) and ORA O. PIKE (Cadillac Cars).
Mr. and Mrs. Allen F. Moore are moving into their new home 1111 North State Street road. Mr. and Mrs. John F. Hott will move into the home vacated by them and Rev. Morton C. Long and family will move into the house vacated by Mr. and Mrs. Hott.
Mr. E. E. Hubbard is opening a plumbing and heating shop in Monticello and would be glad to have your patronage. You may phone him at number 278.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Eleven home-hungry ex-servicemen snapped up the generous offer of home sites made last week by Bela M. Stoddard. Within 24 hours after the news of the offer had appeared in the Piatt County Republican and the Piatt County Journal last Thursday, Mr. Stoddard had sold or arranged to sell all eleven lots to servicemen who indicated their desire to build homes here.
A program of building expansion and installation of new machinery and equipment, amounting to about $50,000 was announced at a meeting of stockholders of Tylac Company.
Contributions on Tag Day in Monticello netted $175 for the 1946 Infantile Paralysis Fund Drive.
George E. Palmer was recently discharged from the Navy via the U.S. Naval Barracks at Clearfield, Utah. He attained the grade of Seaman, First Class, while in the service.
A 16 mm sound movie projector, the first step in Mansfield Community High School’s 3-year visual aid program has been delivered.
AD: Illini Coach Co: Effective February 6, 1946, our bus station will be located at Kap Chevrolet Co., 206 S. Market Street.
Publication of a booklet containing all laws of Illinois relating to servicemen has been announced by Secretary of State, Edward J. Barrett.
Mr. & Mrs. Charles Anderson this week purchased the sandwich shop, located on the west side of the square from Pete Boyd.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Postmaster Gene Dixon said today proposed postal rate increases will place the nation’s postal system on a sound financial basis and shift more of the costs from tax payers generally to those who use the mail the most. The proposals call for increases in virtually all mail categories except parcel post.
The City Council transacted a variety of business Tuesday night receiving a petition to halt street light installation in the Weather Oaks subdivision, discussing a mobile home installation, examining a request to build a home to replace one that does not now conform to the building code and liability for a fire hydrant in a new addition.
Monticello Little Sages defeated White Heath 41-29 last week. After leading 26-23 at the end of the third quarter, Monticello outscored the Warriors 15-6 in the final period. Monticello shot .396 from the field but hit only 3 of 13 free throw attempts. The team is 9-2 for the season. The seventh grade team upped their record to 4-6 by downing White Heath 26-16.
In the final regional before class systems are introduced next year in Illinois High Schools, the Sages play Farmer City. Monticello was second seeded behind Champaign Central. The tourney bracket has Centennial vs the district winner in addition to the Monticello-Farmer City game. Bellflower and Bement are expected to battle it out for the district title. Also in the district are U-High, DeLand-Weldon, Saybrook-Arrowsmith and Mansfield.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Monticello residents may have noticed that the siren is no longer sounded to alert the town’s volunteer firemen in the event of fire. Floyd Allsop, superintendent of city services for Monticello, said that he and Rick Dubson, chief of the Monticello Fire Department, made the decision to silence the alarm because of problems created by curious residents driving to the scene of a fire. “All the firemen now have pagers,” Allsop said, “so there’s no reason to have the siren. Without the siren, we have no problems with people following fire trucks.” Gene and Larita Gillespie of Monticello have retired from the Piatt County Toy and Gift Program. The program was founded by the Gillespies in 1984 to provide toys and gifts to Piatt County children at Christmas. Students at Metamorphosis Montessori school in Monticello experienced a “taste” of the Orient on Wednesday. Mrs. Huffman’s kindergarten class joined the elementary class for an afternoon of Korean culture. The children lunched on traditional Korean foods such as noodle soup, sticky rice, kimchee, shrimp chips, honey cakes, pulgoki, and ginseng tea.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.