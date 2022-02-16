100 years ago
Be advised if you receive rural free delivery of your mail that it may be discontinued if your road is not kept in good drivable condition according to a new regulation, states the Postmaster General.
The Secretary of State has initiated a program of rigid enforcement regarding vehicles not having proper headlights or tail light on for nighttime driving. This includes the proper dimming of glaring headlights for approaching vehicles. Secretary Emerson states strict enforcement will reduce vehicle lighting accidents by at least 30%.
J.W. Adams, the village drayman in DeLand, has been doing considerable coal hauling. Already this month he has hauled and delivered 157 ½ tons of coal from the local dealers to residents and businesses. Getting your coal supply now is encouraged due to possible coal worker strikes in the spring.
The Lyric Theater in Mansfield is featuring the moving picture entitled “Alice in Hungerland.” It is being presented by the Woman’s Club in the interest of the Near East hunger relief work in the Holy Lands. Admission is free and all are encouraged to come and learn the true condition of the people in Bible Lands.
The Cerro Gordo W.R.C. (Woman’s Relief Corps) regular meeting last Saturday had 30 members in attendance. There was a short program in honor of Lincoln’s birthday. (note: The WRC was founded on July 8, 1884 as an auxiliary of the Grand Army of the Republic. It was organized as a patriotic order to provide comfort and aid to Union veterans of the Civil War.)
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
State Grade School Tourney to be played in Monticello March 1-3-4. The State Lightweight Basketball Championship will be held here. There will be 16 teams. Monticello plays Stockland and is coached by Dwight Wilkey.
Roland Salyers, a Democrat, to oppose Roy Jones, a Republican, for Monticello Township Supervisor.
Mrs. Mabel S. Heath of White Heath has passed away at the age of 62. She had been ill for several months. She is survived by her husband, Noble, and two children, Martha Stanley and Porter Heath.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ruch, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jordan and their son spent Sunday near Cisco with Mr. and Mrs. William Jordan.
For the first time in 3 years, the Clodfelter family of Bement were gathered together for a family dinner in the home of Winfred Dobson. Fifteen members of the J. J. Clodfelter family were present.
The Sages basketball team’s hopes for an undefeated regular conference season were dashed by Tuscola 49-44.
AD: Oehmke’s Kash and Karry has sliced bacon 65¢ a pound, lean pork roast 49¢ a pound, and American cheese, 2 pounds for 99¢.
The Lyric is showing “My Darling Clementine” starring Henry Fonda, while the Bement Theatre had “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” with Barbara Stanwyck.
Tony and Andy Rice entertained friends at a Valentine’s Day party at their home Friday afternoon. Francis Hamman and Shelton Downey left for Kokomo, Indiana to take charge of their Grapette bottling plant which will begin operation soon.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
The television inspection of the sanitary sewer lines in the Lone Beech addition completed last week show several low spots, many bad head joints, and several places where it was impossible for the camera to pass through, indicating an obstruction. The penetryn system for sewer sealing by plastic injection met with Council approval but ensuing discussion brough a division over the question over the amount of work to be authorized and whether bids were indicated for the work.
Monticello city officials were informed last week that negotiations for right of way purchase for interstate 72 between Monticello and Decatur are slated to get underway this year. At the same time the announcement was made, preliminary drawings of the interchanges by highway engineers were given to city officials.
A plat of the revised plans for street lighting in the Crestview addition has been placed in the municipal building for viewing and approval or disapproval by residents of that addition. It should behoove those who have felt strongly about the placement of street lights there to take a look at the plat this week before plans are finalized for the work.
The Monticello unit grade schools ended up in second, third and fourth place in the recent grade school lightweight tournament. The Monticello graders ended up in second place, White Heath took third and Cisco fourth.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Leonard Fogerson, Herb Smith, Joe Pfeffer and Tom Martin posed on an exposed portion of an old log bridge which partially spans the Sangamon River near Centerville. Although little information concerning the bridge has been found, many believe it is over 140 years old. The bridge is visible only at times of extremely low water in the Sangamon, with members of the above group stating it was visible only once during the 1960’s. Mark McDowell, a Monticello High School senior has been declared one of the five Hallmark Award winners in this year’s Scholastic Art Competition. His art work will be sent on for further competition in New York. Mr. and Mrs. S. O. Turner of 303 W. William in Monticello, will celebrate their 68th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 22. They are the parents of W. O. Turner, Monticello, Mrs. Dale Lawrence, Hammond, Ind., and Mrs. Robert Brittenham of Bement. They have ten grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.