100 years ago
Safe blowers were in Monticello at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning netted the yeggmen exactly $36.10 at the Standard Oil Co. service station. A neighbor awoke hearing the explosion and immediately notified the sheriff. Soon after another explosion was heard. It was found to have been at the Maier Lumber Co.’s office. Both safes were blown in an expert manner. There was no money in the Maier safe. Two men are being held in jail by the Decatur police who were picked up at Bement by the early west bound interurban car.
“Buster” Lord will meet Irish Horan of New York in a wrestling match here on Monday evening, February 21st. The bout will be staged at the Opera House. Other bouts on the card are three boxing matches: Jimmie Dale of Decatur vs. Battling Nugent of LaFayette, Indiana; Blondy Medaris vs. Jack Pickerel of Decatur and Packey Judge of Decatur vs. Dale McCall. The show starts at 8:30 and ladies are admitted free.
The Odd Fellows Lodge of this city has finished paying the mortgage given at the time they purchased the old hotel building on West Washington Street and Charter, which they remodeled into commodious quarters or themselves and other offices and sleeping rooms.
A group of 35 farmers met in the Town Hall at DeLand February 12, formed the DeLand Stock Shipping Association and elected the following officers: B. M. Rudisill, Pres.; W. E. Leischner, Vice President; Arthur Fitzwater, Secretary- Treasurer; H. S. McFadden, Clark Olson, J. L. Borton, I. W. Gantz, Directors.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The community-wide appear for living accommodations for veterans and other citizens hit by the housing shortage will get underway Monday, Herbert A. Bradley, chairman of the emergency housing committee, announced today.
Miss Hazel Baker was united in marriage with Everett R. Smith in a single ring ceremony performed last Friday in the home of Rev. David L. Watts, pastor of the Christian Church in Monticello.
Weekly ADS asking for people with extra rooms to rent to send coupons from newspaper for the homeless vets.
The Monticello Woman’s Club will celebrate its 53rd Anniversary, with a potluck luncheon at 1:00 in the Community House. Each member is asked to bring a covered dish, sandwiches, and own service. The committee is furnishing dessert.
Lola Pearl Huisinga is now engaged to James Edwin Reed. Miss Huisinga has been teaching first grade in the consolidated DeLand grade school and Mr. Reed is engaged in farming with his father.
Payments in January to beneficiaries of the dependent children’s aid program amounted to $3,953 and aided 218 children in Piatt County. It is also announced that 426 persons in this County drew old age pensions amounting to $13,859.
The Monticello Sages turned in one of the biggest upsets of the current Okaw Valley season here Thursday night as they defeated the Arthur Knights 37 – 28. Arthur is leading the league and was previously undefeated.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Board of Commissioners of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals has approved the recommendation that the John and Mary Kirby Hospital and Nursing Annex be accredited for a period of two years or until a subsequent survey is conducted. This is the result of the evaluation of the hospital survey conducted on November 25, 1970 by field representatives from the Joint Commission.
The Department of Revenue will have personnel available each Monday until April 15, 1971 at Piatt County Courthouse, Monticello from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist area residents in the preparation of their Illinois Income Tax. Telephone assistance is also available during the same period.
Southern corn-leaf blight and insufficient moisture at pollination combined to cut 1970 County yields on the University of Illinois Allerton Trust Farms. The manager of the University trust farms reported an annual yield of 113.5 bushels on 1,172 acres. This yield was 19.4 bushels an acre below the 1969 average. Maurice Beckhart, operator of Farm #7 had the highest corn yield for 1970 averaging 133 bushels on 187 acres. Next highest was 125 bushels an acre achieved by Frank Lubbers Jr. on 199 acres of Farm #4.
Officers of the Monticello Women’s Golf Association met Tuesday, February 9, to plan the upcoming year schedule. The 1971 Ladies Golf Season is tentatively scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 27 at noon. Any women interested in playing golf on Tuesdays with the Golf Association are invited to attend.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
This month’s collection featured at the Allerton Public Library is by Jennifer Wolanczyk who is 12 years old. Jennifer has been collecting Star Trek memorabilia since 1994. Her items number approximately 30 and her favorite is the shutter craft. Jennifer reads all books concerning the Star Trek generation and watches the TV series. Thread Works, Inc., a shop offering computerized custom embroidery, was recently opened by Nancy Stephens, her son, Chris, and two daughters, Sarah and Kelli. Thread Works can take customers’ artwork or logo and turn it into an embroidery design to be sewn on hats, golf shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, towels, bags and back packs. Or, the customer can choose from 8000 stock designs, and select from a wide variety of lettering styles and thread colors. Forty students from White Heath School participated in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, Feb. 9. The event is designed to show the benefits for regular exercise and physical fitness while raising money for the American Heart Association’s research and public education programs.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.