100 years ago
At DeLand, Mr. D.B. Troxel, who has been Postmaster for the past twenty-four years, received word from Allen F. Moore, our Congressman, that his re-appointment had been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The appointment is for four years and will be his seventh term.
Mansfield’s Church Activities … Methodist Church is having Family Day this Sunday. Their Sunday school attendance last week was 225. J. E. Evans is pastor.
Nazarene Church Revival is now being held, and the congregation is expecting the best meeting that has ever been held in this congregation. C.V. Stephenson, pastor.
Lindsey Chapel is planning a community meeting on Wednesday. Sunday school is at 2:30 PM with the preaching service at 3 PM. J. Fred Melvin, pastor.
Emmanuelle Mission pastor J.C. Lightcap will speak on the spiritual significance of the Holy Place in the Tabernacle.
Mansfield businesses and merchandisers now include the Millinery of Mrs. Alice Christlieb; railroad carloads of Kentucky coal at Farmer’s Grain Co.; Lawson’s Cafe and Bakery; Dr. F. L. Kroner, dentist; Dr. Eugene Young, MD; Dr. D.E. Sisk, Veterinarian; William House Hardware, Furniture Farm supply, Undertaking; A. R. Ross, Grocer; Cash Supply Company, grocer; W. E. Peck Company, grocer; Charles Gordon insurance agency; W. E. Peck Company Footwear; C. F. Warren, General Auctioneer; A.G. Vaughan Real Estate; Jones the Taylor; and Ed Metzler, heating stoves, ranges & furnaces.
Having started printing in 1882, The Mansfield Express is now marking our 40 years in the newspaper business. Beginning with J. W. Hilligoss as editor, it will carry-on as it has been with the Hilligoss estate as owners, and J. R. Watkins as editor and manager. Annual subscription, if paid in advance is $2.00.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Linden Combes buys Hamman pool hall. Linden Combes, a WWII veteran, purchased the pool hall on E. Washington St. Frank Lilly, a prominent local farmer, has died suddenly. He leaves his wife Anna, son Archie, and daughter Lois. Sages led Okaw with an 8-0 mark and will play 2nd place Cerro Gordo Friday. Sages were soundly defeated by Cerro Gordo in the Championship Game of the Okaw Valley Tournament.
Playing at Bement Theatre was “Cluny Brown” while the Lyric featured “Nocturne” with Geo. Raft. At the Piggly Wiggly, chuck roast was 39¢ a pound while hamburger is 31¢.
Juanita Lindsley and Louis Higgins were married at St. Michael’s Church in Bement.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Glasgow are parents of a son born February 5 at Decatur & Macon County Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Dale Fortner of Mansfield are the parents of a daughter named Judith Ann, born January 30 at Kirby Hospital. She has two older sisters, Sue and Martha. A son was born February 1 to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Coon of Cisco.
ADS: 5 acres adjoining Monticello with two story house and basement, barn, and garage $8000. A&P has canned corn & green beans - 15¢ a can.
A city cab service has started in Monticello by Walter Younginger, with the call station located one door east of the First State Bank. He will also deliver packages and groceries.
N. H. Trumbauer resigns from HS board. He was on the board for over 8 years. He has accepted a position with the IRS in Champaign.
The city council adopted a zoning ordinance which was a result of a year’s work by the zoning commission presented to chairman Bert Downey.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
The City Council at its last meeting transacted a minimum of business, including the setting of two meetings for the discussion of placement of street lights in the Crestview addition and development on the interstate 72 plans and other highway questions. The Council approved the renewing of a three year lease on land on which the airport is located at a figure of $1,620 per year.
Wednesday of this week was the scheduled opening date of the First State Bank’s new drive up banking facility. The drive up is located at the corner of Main and Market in Monticello. Construction on the 450 square foot structure was begun early last fall with final touches being put on the building and the vault being installed in the last few weeks. The structure boasts two drive-up windows and one walk up, with provisions being made for a third drive-up to be added in the future if there is a need for it.
C.G. Holforty was named chairman of the Board at the annual stockholders meeting of The First State Bank of Monticello last Tuesday evening at the Monticello Community building. This is a newly created position as Holforty has served in the capacity of President for the past number of years. At the same time, F.A. Anderson was promoted from Vice President to President of the facility.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
In December, 1976 the Federal government passed a law that will require the United States to be a metric nation by 1983. The metric system is reality in the United States and the transition will not be nearly as difficult as many believe. Through the use of the public schools and their facilities and expertise the general public as well as the student body can learn this new measurement system.
Bill Storm and Charlie Giddings had to the break ice that has interfered with the trickling filter at the Monticello Waste Water Treatment Plant. The filter, a stage in the last half of the pretreatment, is not functioning properly. A recirculating pump is also frozen at the Monticello Waste Water Treatment Plant. The freezing weather has created some problems at the city’s facility but it should not affect the home owner.
Illinois Power Company said this week that while it is still in position to serve natural gas to all its firm customers, it has acted under an emergency plan to cut by 17 per cent natural gas delivery to 270 industrial and high use commercial customers. Last week, the company launched an intensive public information program to urge all gas customers to “conserve gas today so we’ll have enough tomorrow.”
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
CORRECTION: We have been informed that this entry from last week happened 50 years ago, not 25 years ago as the J-R printed:
Two Country Companies Insurance agents in Piatt County have qualified for the company’s prestigious All American Team. Achieving the honor were Dennis M. Davis, Monticello and John Wayne James, Mansfield.
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.