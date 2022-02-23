100 years ago
Goose Creek Supervisor G. R. Trenchard, Highway Commissioner M. F. McMillan and DeLand Town Clerk L. C. Dick purchased 15 railroad tankers of road oil for the township this spring and summer. Cost of the oil came in at 5.35 cents per gallon ($428 per 8,000 tanker). The oil will be applied with the aid of the township’s army truck fitted with a tank and applicator apparatus.
The DeLand Methodist Church revival closed Sunday evening which had been in progress for the past three weeks with a large attendance. At the morning service the pastor took 44 persons into the membership of the church, and more will follow as families get over illness.
The DeLand Cooperative Grain Company has employed Amos Weedman of Farmer City as their new manager, assuming the duties of Mr. H. M. Norris, who recently submitted his resignation. Mr. Weedman is no stranger here having been in the grain business for several years at Farmer City.
The DeLand basketball team will be going to Mt. Pulaski, accompanied by the high school band. A concert will be given in addition to the game. Then the following week the Mt. Pulaski team will reciprocate bringing with them the Mt. Pulaski band to DeLand.
AD - The LYRIC of Cerro Gordo is offering a different show each day this week, along with comedy and newsreels. The Monday feature will be the Life and History of the James Brothers, Bandits in four full reels. There will also be to reels of Keystone Comedy, along with a real live Indian squaw who will lecture. Admission: 10¢ and 25¢
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Five veterans of WWII were nominated as candidates for positions on the city council. The city election will be held April 15. Nominated were Don Timmons, Harold Dawson, Bill Lodge, Stephen Kratz, and Ray Albert.
A total of $2,857 was donated by Piatt County citizens in the recent March of Dimes drive.
Mrs. Dena Meyer, 73, dies after an illness having had a stroke on December 2. She is survived by her husband Lewis, sons Harm, Gerhart, Otto, and Dewey and three daughters, Mrs. Frank Edwards, Mrs. Marshall Harnack, and Mrs. Wilbur Honselman.
The Sages beat Sullivan 33-31 to clinch an Okaw Valley title share with an 11-1 record. Ken Clouser led all scorers with 11 points. The Sages also had a close call at Bement by narrowly defeating the Bulldogs 48-46.
The Bement Theatre was showing “Lover Come Back” starring Lucille Ball, while the Lyric had June Haver in “Three Little Girls in Blue”.
Mr. & Mrs. Dick Davidson attended a convention at the Hotel Pere Marquette in Peoria on February 19th and 20th.
Dr. and Mrs. P. H. Landers and N. E. Hutson returned from a trip to Florida. Mrs. Hutson remained in St. Petersburg where she will be visiting her relatives.
AD: Fox’s department store has work shoes – leather and cord with rubber soles, $5.00-$8.00. Bedspreads for $5.79, and wash dresses $3.50-$9.95.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
The Washington Grade School band will present their second formal concert of this school year, Thursday, February 24 at 7:30 pm in the Washington School Gymnasium. The concert will feature both the beginning-intermediate band and the advanced band.
Bill Hayes of Bill Hayes TV in Monticello has announced that his firm will move to new and larger quarters some time around the first of April. Hayes business is now located at 300 South Charter, a building owned by Don Timmons. Where located, the Firm will occupy the former Good Food Market building on South Market which is owned by Les Mackey. Hayes commented that the new location will more than double his square footage.
This week at Kens IGA, Round steak $1.09 a pound. Ham 79¢ lb. Rump roast $1.19 lb. Oscar Mayer wieners 69¢. Fryers 59¢ lb. Hi-C drinks 46oz cans 25¢. Tomatoes 33¢ lb. Green onions ea. bunch 12¢. Royal Gold bread 29¢ a loaf. Grapefruit 10 for 89¢. Apples 4 lb bag 49¢. Coffeemate 16oz 49¢. Folger coffee 2lb can $1.39.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The 1977 edition of Who’s Who in Music will carry the names of eight students from DeLand Weldon High School who have been selected as being among the country’s most outstanding high school music students. Students named this year from DeLand Weldon are: James Reed, Joe Disney, Tom Massey, Gayle Gregory, Lynne Kallembach, Dean Worthey, Randy Barton and Don Kallembach. Dave Alexander won the 119-lb class in sectional wrestling at Unity Friday and Saturday. His victory over Allen of Delavan, by a score of 8-4 gave Alexander the title and the trip to the Assembly Hall Friday night. Mark McClure is the only other Sage wrestler to ever qualify for the state finals. Secretary of Sate Alan J. Dixon recently reminded Illinois residents that 1977 license plates must be displayed on all passenger cars, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, trailers and campers by midnight March 1st. Garel E. Spainhour, franchise operator of the Dairy Queen Brazier store at 101 W. Main in Monticello, has won American Dairy Queen Corporation’s Silver Cone Award.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.