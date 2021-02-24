100 years ago
Sheriff E. R. Gale left Wednesday evening for Chester penitentiary with Clarence Kirby and Guy Peacock. Kirby pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of forgery committed near Mansfield. Judge Sentel gave him a sentence of from one to fourteen years. Peacock was brought here from the penitentiary last week to testify in the matter of the People vs. Jerry Cyphers, charged with arson. He was already serving a sentence for the same crime.
Frank F. Miner sold for the England estate the two store rooms on the east side of the square now occupied by the Edie grocery and the Mitchell meat market. Fred B. Dresback bought the meat market rooms and J. S. Mackey the Edie rooms.
John Clark found an Indian axe on his farm northeast of Monticello this week. The stone which weighs four pounds, is ground down as perfectly as could have been done by machinery. There is an Indian burial ground close by and this territory has yielded up many Indian relics.
Cline’s Band will give their annual spring band concert in the Opera House on Friday evening, February 25th. The program for the event has been carefully selected and should please.
Four hundred and thirteen dollars an acre was the price obtained for the 80 acre farm sold at public auction by the Leedy heirs last week. The farm is located in the outskirts of Cerro Gordo and was bought by David Waggoner, of Oakley.
The World War European Relief Fund has received the following from these Piatt County groups: Churches $267.36; Red Cross $986.82; Lodges $28.80; Schools $48.00 Individuals; $446.20; Miscellaneous $17.23 for a total of $1794.41, which is overseen by the County Chairman, Rev. M. C. Long. Additionally, a train car load of corn will be donated and sent to the starving of Europe and Asia. Our County Farm Advisor has charge of this.
Six homes are under quarantine in White Heath for small pox. A member of the State Board of Health was there Tuesday making an investigation toward checking the spread of the disease.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
A total of $1,071.06 has been collected to date for the Polio fund from this County.
At a special meeting of the City Council last night an ordinance, authorizing and providing for issuance of $66,000 water and sewer revenue refunding and improvement bonds for the City was passed by a 5 – 1 vote.
Discharges of 42 Piatt County men released from the Armed Forces have been recorded recently in the office of the Recorder.
Boy Scouts of Troop 22, Monticello, added $18.40 to their organization’s coffers Saturday as a result of their city-wide drive to collect waste paper and old rags.
In Philadelphia, police rescued an abandoned infant, rushed it to the station house and discovered it was a rubber doll.
At 30, Harry Combes stands as one of the greatest basketball coaches the Big 12 has ever known. In 7 years at Champaign, Combes has won four Big 12 championships, a record never before equaled by one so young.
Virginia Ruth Record Fortner married Millard Courson on February 2, 1946, in the parsonage of Rev. C.H. Clapper of Bondville.
Paul Primmer, White Heath veteran, who recently returned from overseas, has purchased one half interest in the grain elevator at Lodge from H.M. York.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council voted Tuesday night to ask for bids on Center Street improvements that call for paving the street from Market to Buchanan, a distance of 1,283.7 feet with a width of 40 feet, curb back to curb back. In other business, permission was given to Glenbrook Labs to place an underground tank at the northeast corner of its building for fuel oil.
Monticello defeated White Heath 24-16 in the finals of the IESA district heavyweight basketball tourney. The Little Sages reached the final by defeating Bement 42-34. White Heath downed Cerro Gordo 29-18 to earn the right to play Monticello. The Little Sages now have a 13-2 record and move to sectional play at DeLand-Weldon. They face McLean. DeLand-Weldon faces Clinton.
On February 8, the following registrants from local Board No. 181 of the Selective Service System were inducted into the Army: Carl Bowman, Terry Brinkley, Steven Davis, Rick Dubson, Larry Miller, John Schneider, Kenneth Secrist, and Richard Strohl. On the same day, 14 registrants reported to Chicago for their pre-induction physical exam.
The spring meeting of the Piatt County Historical Society has been set for March 2. The meeting will convene at 7:30 in the Allerton Library. A program will be presented by Walter White on Preserving Local History by Use of Tape Recorders.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Wayne James of Mansfield instructs teachers and students of all grades in astronomy using Star Lab, an inflatable observatory, along with photographs, films and other visual aids that help bring the world of celestial bodies closer to home. James visited Bement kindergarteners in Barbara Waters class with “the big bubble”. It was a big day for the Hope Welty Public Library in Cerro Gordo Saturday. Ground was broken for a $265,000 addition to the library. Lindsleys’ Red Fox is having a Leap Year sale: Chicken Breasts 99¢ lb; Ground Chuck 99¢ lb; Strip Steak $3.99 lb. Coordinator for the Cerro Gordo Ambulance Service District, Curtis Vulgamott, was recognized for a decade of voluntary service by district board members last week. Assistant coordinator, Jim West, presented the plaque to Vulgamott at the regular board meeting. A service that grew from an ambulance in a garage and the dream of a few devoted volunteers has led to a dedicated team of professionals capable of saving lives. Last year the service broke the 3000-call mark.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.