100 years ago
The Monticello Community Club had their bi-monthly meeting. Mr. John N. Dighton chaired the discussion regarding the City’s oiled roads. Speeches on the subject were made by Messrs T. J. Anderson, J. P. Kratz, Dr. C. M. Bumstead, A.E. Burwash of this city and H. E. Shaw and William Hughes of Bement.
Monticello High School Basket Ball members of the squad are: Forwards—Norforth, Woolington, Marquiss, Collyer; Centers—E. Marquiss, Day; Guards—Watson, McKinney, McClure.
Piatt County just had the warmest January in 27 years. The mean temperature for the month was 34.5 degrees (7.1 degrees above normal), which breaks all records of previous years since 1894 for a warm January.
J. C. Hanna, Illinois State Supervisor of High Schools, spent Thursday and Friday in our county inspecting the high schools at Cisco, DeLand, Hammond and LaPlace. Each of the nine High Schools in our county is now a recognized high school – 6 four year high schools (Monticello, Bement, Atwood, Mansfield, DeLand and Cerro Gordo), 2 three year high schools (Hammond, LaPlace) and one two year high school (Cisco).
The Monticello Post of the American Legion will give an informal dancing party at Kratz Hall. Keek’s popular five piece orchestra from the University of Illinois will furnish the music.
Several more farm “closing out” auction sales, along with livestock and implements are listed this week.
1. “Pete” Heath, 6 miles East and 2 miles north of Monticello
2. James Phalen, on the 1400 acre farm that is to become the Piatt Co. Tuberculosis Sanitarium and Old Folks Home, 2 l/2 miles northeast of Monticello.
3. John W. Strohl, at what is known as the Blue Mound Farm 6 miles East of Monticello
4. Swartz Brothers, 1/2 mi East of Galesville
The Monticello Opera House is now a very attractive place. Manager Roy H. Jones has had a metal ceiling put on the auditorium and the walls frescoed. The paintings are really classy and are the work of Henry Johnson. New scenery and drops also lend to the attractiveness of the stage.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Burl Edie of Monticello was chosen 1946 president of the Arrowhead Council, Boy Scouts of America.
A.C. Kamm of Harrisburg, was named Piatt County Farm Advisor succeeding E.O. Johnston. He will take over February 1st.
Bela Stoddard bought 11 empty lots from the Tylac Co. located just north of Lincoln Grade School. These lots were generously sold to Mr. Stoddard at cost in order that he could make them available to married veterans at less than $200 each, including a clear title and abstract. The only stipulation is the veteran’s must hold his lot for 3 years.
Mrs. Elsie Abner, manager of the Fox Department Store, is in Chicago this week buying merchandise for all departments.
Dr. Mary Senseman visited her son, Payne Harris & family, in Chicago. Payne is now in his last year at the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago and is interning at Grant Hospital there.
Illinois Power Company declared a dividend January 28, of $1 a share.
In a single ring ceremony in the parsonage at the Methodist Church in Urbana, Miss Beverly LaJune Fought became the bride of Oscar J. Curry.
AD: Corn Belt Hatcheries: Our 1st hatch at Monticello will be February 12th and each following Tuesday and Friday. If you want early chicks you had better order now as we will be setting according to orders.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Eighth Annual Piatt County Million Dollar Club Corn and Soybean Clinic has been set for February 18 according to County Extension Advisor, A.C. Kamm. The following topics will be covered: plant disease, weed control, soil fertility, controlling machinery cost.
Republican electors of Monticello Township held a caucus Tuesday afternoon in the Township room of the community building to nominate candidates for Township positions. Nominated without opposition were A.R. Parsons, incumbent for Supervisor, Floyd Weakley, incumbent Highway Commissioner, Elmer Oehmke, Cemetery Trustee, and Lloyd Andrews, Trustee of Monticello Community Building.
At a meeting Monday night of the Landfill Committee of the Monticello City Council, it was decided to restrict use to those qualified to use it. Eligible to use of the facility is now restricted to citizens of Monticello, Monticello Township and Bement Township.
AD: Martin’s Eisner: French bread, .29 cents per loaf, donuts, .49 cents per dozen, lettuce, .19 cents per head, large eggs, .43 cents per dozen, tangerines, 3# bag, .35 cents, strawberries, .33 cents per pint, Canfield canned drinks, .08 cents per can, bath tissue, .29 cents per 2 pack, Campbell soup, .18 cents per can, spic and span, 54 oz., .83 cents, rib roast, .89 cents per #, ground beef, .59 cents per #, Kellogg’s Special K, .34 cents, Excedrin, .66 cents for 36 count, BenGay, 1 ¼ oz., .88 cents.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Bement Fire Protection District has plans for an extension to their present firehouse at 301 S. Sangamon Street. The district wants to build a new structure, 36 by 56 feet, to house equipment and vehicles. Governor Jim Edgar last Thursday afternoon signed a bill changing the speed limits on unposted township and county roads from 65 miles per hour to 55 mph. The Monticello High School 1995 Voice of Democracy winners are Nick Walsh, first place; Sabrina Strike, second place; and William Walden, third place. The Voice of Democracy program is sponsored each year at the high school by Piatt County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5346 and the Ladies Auxiliary. Theme for this year was “Answering America’s Call.” Champion Office Supply has recently opened at 208 1/2 S. Market in Monticello. The store’s entrance is at the southwest comer of the building which houses Sisters Etc. Owner Nancy Champion worked with Kaiser’s Office Supply for six years before that business closed in August of 1995. Champion Office Supply is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. At the Piatt County Council American Legion Auxiliary meeting, Piatt County Sheriff Forrest Sawlaw demonstrated the drug sniffing abilities of “Buck,” the dog recently acquired by Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.