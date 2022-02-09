100 years ago
About 85,000 bushels of corn is sold to local elevators this weekend as market price reaches $0.40 per bushel. Other market prices this week are as follows: Oats 31¢; Butter 25¢; Eggs 25¢; Old hens 20¢; Old roosters 7¢; Spring chicks 17¢ and Ducks 15¢.
DeLand Lumber Company will now be under the management of Howard Cook now that J. Q. Carter has resigned as the manager after having the position for 17 years.
The Cerro Gordo Lumber Company is now selling Eastern Kentucky black coal at $7.25 per ton.
The Carl Boline family of Cerro Gordo remains under quarantine with diphtheria. All members of the family have had the disease except one daughter. They are all recovering.
The Cerro Gordo Oil and Gas Company has been formed with John Vent, Eugene Neff and Earl Griswold as trustees. Land leases will be considered by either of the city banks.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The Piatt Co. Housing Authority to build 2 houses. One will be in the Clark subdivision west of Monticello. The other will be built in DeLand. On the completion of the houses, WWII veterans who need homes will be given a chance to buy them on easy terms.
Lt. Max Platz of Monticello received a Bronze Star medal from the Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal, acting on behalf of President Truman. Platz helped in an assault on Japanese held islands and he helped with the wounded and others from his amphibious tractor craft.
Bement Theatre is playing “Live Wires” starring the Bowery Boys.
The Sages got revenge over Cerro Gordo 33-32 on a field goal by Sonny Tate. They now have a record of 9-0 in conference.
Mr. and Mrs. Millard Courson of Monticello are the parents of a son born February 5 at Kirby Hospital. They have named him Terry Luke. Mr. and Mrs. Rollin Busey of Ivesdale are parents of a daughter born February 8 at Burnham Hospital in Champaign.
AD: Kroger’s has 25 lb. bag of flour for $1.55 and 10 grapefruit for 33¢, 10 lbs. of potatoes 45¢.
The Paris Cleaners have moved from the Grabb Building on West Washington to the Cahill Building at the corner of West Main and Market St.
Henry Sackriter died Tuesday in Decatur. He operated the Sackriter Hotel in Monticello.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
Members of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce adopted both a regular budget and a community relations budget for 1972 at its monthly meeting Monday at the community building. The regular budget, which includes everything from the secretary salary to supplies, rent and miscellaneous will amount to $5,022.50 for 1972. The community relations budget will total $2,200 with the following breakdown: Easter egg hunt $100, clean up campaign $100, July 4th celebration $500, physician dentist recruitment $500, Christmas activities $500, miscellaneous $500.
Bids have been let by the Piatt County Board for the first phase of the courthouse remodeling. Successful bidder for the general contract work – Joe Davis with a bid of $4,852.75. Lieper Furniture Store in Monticello was awarded the carpeting bid with a price of $1,575 while electrical work bid was given to Harris Electric at a cost of $3,563.30.
County Clerk Mary A. Shaw, states that voter registration for Piatt County residents will open on Thursday, February 10th and will close on Monday, February 21st. All persons desiring to vote in either the March 21st primary or the April 4th County Board election are to be registered on or before February 21st.
Secretary of State John Lewis warned Illinois motorists this week that only a few days remain in which to have their 1972 plates mounted on their vehicles. The deadline for having plates displayed on the vehicle, not merely applied for, being carried in the glove box, or resting on the dining room table, is midnight February 15th.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Eight Piatt County High School Seniors have received high honors from their fellow classmates and teachers. Chosen to receive DAR Good Citizen Awards and the SAR Good Citizenship Medals are Valerie Baker and Ross Eckstein of Bement; Melinda Ann Capps and Phillip McClarey, Cerro Gordo; Gayle Anita Gregory and Roger Twist of DeLand-Weldon; and Berenice Ruhl and James Williams, Monticello. The Piatt Promenaders will hold their regular square dance Feb. 11 at Lincoln School from 8 to 11 p.m. with Ozzie Pearl calling. Rotary Exchange Students Nadia Kalkaslief, Sylvia Limas and Eduardo Napchan left a country of sunshine and palm trees to spend two months in a Midwestern school and com -munity in what has been the coldest winter on record. Residents of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the three are presently on their summer vacation.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.