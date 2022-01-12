100 years ago
Sydney Landon will be appearing at the DeLand High School auditorium this week, impersonating the greatest literary men of a century. He has contributed new dignity to the art of impersonation. With wigs, grease paints, and a precisely vivid imagination, he gives faithful reproductions of Mark Twain, Josh Billings, Victor Hugo, Bill Nye, Longfellow, Thackeray, Tennyson, Kipling, Holmes and others. He completely loses his own identity, assumes a new role from the works of the genius impersonated. You won’t want to miss his appearance.
The Piatt County Poultry Association’s poultry show came to an end last Saturday. Good display of fine poultry, pigeons and rabbits was shown. Nearly 300 entries were made, including 220 poultry exhibits alone.
The two week course in agriculture now called that Corn Growers and Stockmen’s Convention will be held at the College of Agriculture of the University of Illinois from January 16 to 27.
Word was received in DeLand this week that the body of Corp. Charles Larson, who died in France during the war, would be shipped from New York on Wednesday night. Legion members from Farmer City, Weldon, Monticello and Clinton are to assist the DeLand post with services.
Croninger State Bank of Cisco Pres. E. O. Martin files a year end report of assets totaling $228,391.23.
The Short Horn and Swine Breeders Association of Piatt County are to have a joint dinner and annual meeting in Monticello at the Presbyterian Church. This will be the biggest day of the year for the livestock men in the county since plans for a livestock show will be discussed.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
More than 700 Piatt County farmers and landowners attended the Farm & Home Show Friday at the Monticello High School under the sponsorship of the Farm Bureau and the U of I College of Agriculture Extension Services.
Seventeen men from this County have received their release from the Armed Forces and have filed their discharges in the office of the circuit clerk.
Mr. & Mrs. Burr Wolfe of Cerro Gordo are the parents of the first baby, a daughter, born in 1946 at the Kirby Hospital. She was born last Wednesday morning.
Oscar Curry returned home Thursday after spending 33 months in the Army and 18 months overseas. He has an honorable discharge.
Carl “Ike” Raglan returned on Sunday to the Marianna Air Base in Florida after a visit here with his father.
Monticello Township High School will hold semester examinations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. All students are required to take the examinations which will be 90 minutes in length.
AD: To My Honey Customers: I am sold out. Thanks. George P. Harding.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The construction business in Monticello during the year 1971 more than doubled that of the previous year. There were 29 new homes built in Monticello in 1971 as compared to 25 in 1970, 33 in 1969 and 42 in 1968. A total of $820,500 was spent on construction during the year.
For the second year in a row, the Monticello Community Chest has topped its original goal. Final figures for the 1971 drive were released by drive chairman Martin Tredway and showed a total of $1429 having been collected in this drive. The goal for 1971 was $5,755.
Cisco wildcats defeated White Heath 46-34 last week. White Heath shot 11 for 26 including 9 for 14 in the second half. Cisco, although shooting just 15 of 54 was the winner. The Wildcats made 6 more free throws as they hit 59 percent to the Warriors 45 percent. Cisco also won the JV game 26-23. Cisco has a 4-2 record and White Heath is now 1-6 for the season.
The class for adults who will be taking the General Education Development test for the high school diploma will be offered at the Monticello High School beginning Thursday, January 27. The class will run 12 weeks, then students can make arrangements to take the GED test.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Ed Williams, Master of Ceremonies at the Monticello Chamber of Commerce banquet last Thursday evening, presented officers and directors of the 1947 Chamber with certificates of recognition. Those honored were Owen Montgomery, Kenneth Bauman, Emil Fox, Paul C. Gucker and Elmer Oehmke. The awarding of the certificates was part of the observance of the Chamber’s 30th Anniversary. Smoking by hospital patients is restricted to private rooms or to rooms shared with patients who smoke or have no objection to smoking in the room. Patients also may smoke in certain designated areas. Patients will be asked upon admission whether they prefer sharing a room with smokers or non smokers. Visitors are not allowed to smoke in any patient rooms, unless permission is granted. The heavy snow over the past week brought delight to the likes of Susan Taylor as she was able to make good use of her father’s snowmobile on the Jack Miner farm east of Monticello.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.