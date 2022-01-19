100 years ago
Cerro Gordo is to have the 1923 Piatt County Farmers Institute. This was announced at the conclusion of the very successful two day session just held in Mansfield. Splendid crowds attended the Mansfield meetings, the largest crowd amounting to 400 people.
The funeral of Corporal Charles E. Larson, who died in France during the world war from tuberculosis, was held at the DeLand Christian Church Sunday afternoon. Lincoln Post 102, American Legion of this place, along with three ministers, were in charge of the service. Every bit of seating and standing place to be had in the church was taken. A processional led by the DeLand band made its way from the Christian church to the cemetery, with many servicemen from surrounding towns participating in the march. The funeral was one of the largest attended funerals ever held in DeLand.
The first annual meeting of the DeLand Live Stock Shipping Association was held at the Farmer’s Grain Co. last Saturday. It was reported that over the last year 17 railroad cars of stock had shipped to market, consisting of 1188 hogs and 141 head of cattle. The Association now has a membership of 79. Officers include B. M. Rudisill, president; W.E. Leischner, vice-president; Arthur Fitzwater, secretary-treasurer.
The Piatt County Farm Bureau which has been showing reels of motion pictures invite you to the DeLand Methodist Church tonight at 7 o’clock. The pictures to be shown are especially adapted to farming and are based on the Farm Bureau movement. All are welcome.
AD - Timmons Cafe of DeLand now offers the new Eskimo Pie ice cream treat for 10¢.
Opal Arthur, having been arrested and charged with the brutal murder of 18-year-old Charles Martin of Monticello, is now a prisoner in the Champaign County Jail in Urbana. Because of growing fear of mob violence Arthur was taken secretly to Clinton from Monticello at the time of his arrest.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
The annual drive for funds for the Monticello Community Chest is to start January 21 and close January 26. These funds this year will be allocated to the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Bible School, the Kirby Hospital, Community House and Youth Center.
Mrs. Darrell Tippett had 18 children at a party in her home Saturday afternoon in honor of the third birthday of her daughter, Martha.
Application for a charter for Boy Scout Troop 70 at DeLand was filed last at the council office. John Bickel is the Scoutmaster with Eugene Johnson is his assistant.
DeLand strengthened its second place position in the Sangamon Valley Conference Friday night with a 61 – 30 victory over Mansfield. DeLand has won 5 of 6 conference games and is pressing undefeated Fisher for the lead.
Richard B. Gantz of DeLand was named president of the Piatt County Farm Bureau, succeeding Milton W. Warren, who has served as president for the past 11 years.
The Dr. W.B. Caldwell Company Credit Union met Tuesday.
Old Age Pension payments in Piatt County for December totaled $13,822.
ADS showing Closing Out Farm Sales included Wm Rex, 1 ½ mi SW of Monticello on Allerton Road and Loren Pattengill, 2 miles SW of Cisco.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
A raging fire aided by strong winds and extreme cold completely destroyed the warehouse and offices of the N.D. Hammerschmidt Construction Company Friday morning. The fire was discovered by Larry and Dennis Hammerschmidt and Murph Ducey. The three were able to save a boat and a can stored in the building.
A relatively small amount of business was transacted by the Piatt County Board of Supervisors in their regular monthly meeting held Tuesday at the courthouse. The principal tropic discussed and voted on concerned the office of the Piatt County Coroner. The Board voted the place the question on elimination of this office on the April 4th ballot.
A midnight fire, Thursday, destroyed the Gaddes Hardware and laundromat in LaPlace in spite of efforts of eight fire departments. Units from Argenta, Long Creek, Lovington, Atwood-Hammond, Cerro Gordo, Bement, Monticello and Lake City helped fight the blaze.
Piatt Co. Clerk Mary Shaw stated that as of Tuesday noon, a total of ten absentee ballots for the coming election had been filed in her office. This consists of seven civilian votes and three servicemen.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
At 7:30 a.m. Monday morning the temperature reading on the National Bank of Monticello’s thermometer registered 17 degrees below zero. Monticello’s wrestling team defeated Shelbyville 37-25 and Catlin 38-22 to give them a 7-2 dual meet record. It took Sage Donny O’Brien only 49 seconds to pin his Shelbyville opponent in the 105 pound class during Saturday morning’s wrestling at Shelbyville. Officers were installed at last Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Monticello Welcome Wagon organization. In attendance was Joan Simler, past vice president; Kay Low, past secretary-treasurer; Joy Rodgers, past president; Karen Fletcher, president; Sue Brandon, vice president and Judie Collins, secretary-treasurer. Gene & Jac’s Bi-Rite Mid-Winter Savings includes a special canned good sale 4 for $1, Reynolds Wrap 3 rolls for $1 and Betty Crocker cake mixes 2 for $1.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.