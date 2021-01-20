100 years ago
Monticello High School reminds us not to forget the fourth number of our Lyceum Course on February 1st at the Opera House. We believe this to be one of the best numbers on our Lyceum Course and expect them to give a very good entertainment.
Monticello in the movies drew a large crowd at the Globe Theatre Wednesday night. The pictures were not up to the expectations of many.
The Cerro Gordo High School gave an entertainment this week for the Europe Relief Fund. The schools had already contributed to both the Near-East and European Relief funds, but wanted to do more.
A high number of farm “closing out” auction sales with livestock & implements are listed as follows:
1. Walter Cresap Farm, 4 mi North of Milmine
2. A.J. Dighton Farm, SW limits of City of Monticello
3. Edith P. Hubbart Farm, 6 1/2 mi NE of Monticello
4. Alvah Kingston Farm, 3 1/2 south of DeLand near Morain School
5. Alvin Lynch Fram, 5 mi West of Monticello
6. John Mackey Farm,4 1/2 mi south of Mansfield
7. William McDavitt Farm, 2 mi South of Seymour
8. W.E. Rodgers Farm, 5 mi NW of Miline
9. Mrs. Inez Sloat Farm, 2 mi north and 3/4 mi west of Bement
10. John Wolfe Farm, 2 mi West of Lodge
LOST – Starter crank for Studebaker Car on the Stringtown Road west of Monticello, Friday morning, January 14. Phone 6 on 83 Cisco. JOHN ROYSE. Cisco, IL.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The annual drive for funds for the Monticello Community Chest is to start January 21 and close January 26. These funds this year will be allocated to the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Bible School, the Kirby Hospital, Community House and Youth Center.
Mrs. Darrell Tippett had 18 children at a party in her home Saturday afternoon in honor of the third birthday of her daughter, Martha.
Application for a charter for Boy Scout Troop 70 at DeLand was filed last at the council office. John Bickel is the Scoutmaster with Eugene Johnson is his assistant.
DeLand strengthened its second-place position in the Sangamon Valley Conference Friday night with a 61 – 30 victory over Mansfield. DeLand has won 5 of 6 conference games and is pressing undefeated Fisher for the lead.
Richard B. Gantz of DeLand was named president of the Piatt County Farm Bureau, succeeding Milton W. Warren, who has served as president for the past 11 years.
The Dr. W.B. Caldwell Company Credit Union met Tuesday.
Old Age Pension payments in Piatt County for December totaled $13,822.
ADS showing Closing Out Farm Sales included Wm Rex, 1 ½ mi SW of Monticello on Allerton Road and Loren Pattengill, 2 miles SW of Cisco.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Piatt County Bloodmobile will visit Monticello at the Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. The quota for the coming visit has been set at 128 pints of blood. The Monticello Rotary Club will assist in setting up and loading for the workers, while Wm. E. Mundt will be the doctor in charge.
Pay raises and vacation schedules for the janitorial and secretarial staff of the unit schools highlighted the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education. The vacation schedule for all janitors and secretaries will be as follows - after 1 year, 2 weeks’ vacation, 1 year to 10 years, 2 weeks’ vacation, 11years, 2 weeks and 1 day; 12 years, 2 weeks and 2 days, 13 years, 2 weeks and 3 days, 14 years, 2 weeks and 4 days, 15 years, 2 weeks and 5 days, 15 years and over, 3 full weeks.
Monticello wrestler’s defeated DeLand-Weldon, 41–13 and stopped Warrensburg-Latham, 25-21.
The Junior MYF of the Weldon United Methodist Church held a bowling party Saturday evening at the Corn Bowl, Farmer City. After the bowling party, they all returned to the Church and enjoyed a pizza party.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello area has received 10 inches of snow since the first of the year. Vehicle drivers may be stopping more frequently in Bement in the future. The board voted to authorize village attorney William Tracy to draw up ordinances to place several new stop signs on Wilson street which parallels the railroad tracks to the north.
New signs include a three-way stop at Champaign and Wilson streets; a four-way stop at Piatt and Wilson streets; a one-way stop at Sangamon and Wilson streets; and a one-way stop at Roosevelt street as it jogs towards Wilson. At the Cerro Gordo’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 177 Juniors January meeting, the members made 25 Valentine place mats and 112 Valentine tray favors for the Danville VA Medical Center.
The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department has recently issued food sanitation certificates of merit for the following Piatt County establishments for the year 1995: Cerro Gordo Deli; Country Touch Tea Room, Atwood; DeLand-Weldon School; Ducky Day Care, Monticello; Super K, Bement. Winners of the Geography Bee at Washington School are Mark Doerr, first place, David Pontious, second place, and Kari Townsend, third place.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.