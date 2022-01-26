100 years ago
An unknown tramp is in custody in the county jail of Monticello having been found with a vial of nitroglycerin and a set of burglar tools in his possession. He had been noticed around the Moore State Bank several times and popular supposition is that he had planned to blow the safe there.
The Lance American Legion Lincoln Post No. 102 have elected officers for the coming year. They include Commander, Irl Cathcart; Vice-Commander, Cecil Bowsher; Adjutant, Elzy Taylor; Sergeant-at-arms, George Wisegarver, Chaplain, Benton Webb; Athletic Officer, Thomas O’Brien and Meeting Place Committee, J.C. Bickel, Charles Trigg and Carter Wisegarver.
First ever Dollar Days savings event is being held in DeLand. A total of 15 merchants of DeLand will participate in the cooperative. The merchants of each business will be offering true bargains. Look for their special ads in this Tribune and the official Dollar Day sign in their store windows.
C. T. Sprague, government weatherman of Clinton, reported Monday night’s temperature registering 1° below zero, the coldest weather of this winter. Several thermometers here registered as cold as 13 and 14° below. The warmest it has been this week is 10° above zero.
Otis Donald was accidentally shot and killed at about 4 o’clock Wednesday while out hunting. The young man was alone at the time the accident happened, and the body was not found until 7 o’clock when it was discovered between his home and the West Frantz Cemetery, about one mile west of Cerro Gordo. To those that found him it appeared that his single barrel shotgun had accidentally discharged causing the fatal wound while he was going through the fence wire of the fence he was lying next to.
Weldon’s municipal lighting plant has been shut down due to the large ten-inch water well caving in. However, a smaller six-inch pipe is now thought to be sufficient water to run the power plant until a new well can be found. The plant was started again Monday night and power has been restored.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello and Bement will have a new modern dairy soon. A new location has been purchased at the corner of Market and Marion Streets and the dairy will soon be new and modern from the ground up. Already some of the materials and equipment has been contracted for and the fine appearing building will be an improvement to that location.
Piatt County has been allocated $81,914.59 for the improvements of farm–to-highway roads according to an announcement by the division of highways of the Illinois Department of Public Works & Buildings.
Twenty two veterans of WWII recently filed their honorable discharges in the office of the recorder.
Mrs. Hilda Eidman, manager of the social security board in the Standard office building, has urged men and women of 65 and over who have stopped working to file for their social security benefits.
Jack Sprague of White Heath is the newly elected president of the Piatt County Coon Hunters Association.
AD: Piggly Wiggly – Florida Seedless oranges, 3#, 27 cents; turnips/carrots, 2#, 15 cents; cabbage, 2#, 15 cents; No. 1 Idaho potatoes, 10# mesh bag, 53 cents; peanut butter crunch, 1# jar, 35 cents; bologna, #, 18 cents; hamburger 25 cents #; beef liver 35 cents #; beef tongue,
34 cents #.
AD: Lyric Theater – BAR 20, starring Wm. Boyd as Hopalong Cassidy and Andy Clyde.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
General Telephone Company is preparing for another busy year in the Monticello area. According to J.M. Clark Monticello Commercial Manager, rural Ten Party service will be completely eliminated in the Bement, Hammond, and LaPlace exchanges during 1972. Approximately 40 rural Bement customers are scheduled to be converted to suburban (maximum of four on a line) service during July 1972. This project will require over 23 miles of buried cable at a cost of $64,000.
The Board of Supervisors opened bids Tuesday for the first phase in the remodeling program for the courthouse. Bids received for carpeting of the offices were Carpetland $1,353, Liepers $1,575. Bids for electrical work were Alladin Electric $6,595, Idleman Electric $4,797, Harolds Electric $5,498, WIlburs Heating and Electric $5,995. General contracting Foster Construction $6,990, Joe Davis $4,862. The remodeling work will consist of carpeting all offices, lowering ceilings to a height of 11 feet, installation of new acoustical lay in ceiling, relocation of electrical outlets and steam registers.
Eight Piatt Co. high school seniors have received high honors from their fellow classmates and teachers. Chosen to receive the DAR Good Citizen award and the SAR Good Citizen medal are Marth Postelwait and Robert Ayers of Bement, Rebecca Soran and Steven Christison of Cerro Gordo, Teresa Norton and Doug Sosamon of Deland-Weldon and Mary Riley and David McCraw of Monticello.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Monticello City employees Ray Gossett, Roger Eades and Larry Cravens confer with Supt. of Services Ron Ivall during the process of digging up a broken water line on North Union Street during sub-zero temperatures last week. The appointment of Hugh D. Bryan as assistant vice president of VIOBIN Corporation was announced today by William E. Melby, president of the Monticello, Ill. based firm. Two Country Companies Insurance agents in Piatt County have qualified for the company’s prestigious All American Team. Achieving the honor were Dennis M. Davis, Monticello and John Wayne James, Mansfield. Poetry took on a new meaning for Monticello sixth graders last week. The sixth grade students and teachers in the Monticello Unit were taught by poetry consultant Phyllis Janik. The program was brought to Monticello by the Illinois Arts Council’s program called “Artists-in-schools”. Ms. Janik is an Assistant Professor of Literature at Moraine Valley College.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.