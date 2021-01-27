100 years ago
William Preston Patterson of Monticello and William D. Coffin of Bement have both passed away in their respective homes. They were both 78 years old and Civil War Veterans, both having been mustered out of the Army in 1865.
R. E. Marquiss returned from Mattoon, Ill. Tuesday night, where he has been negotiating a deal with the H. W. Clark Co. for marketing a conduit forming device which was patented some time ago by his father, Jas. E. Marquiss. The Clark Co. has made an offer which Mr. Marquiss is presently considering.
The Piatt Farm Supply Co., has purchased the implement stock of Schuh & Son at Bement. The Piatt Farm Supply Co. is a progressive firm and the I. H. C. line will be handled. The company is managed by Arba Sensenbaugh.
Enthusiasm for basket ball competition is running high among our students and the game is becoming more popular. The need for a new gymnasium is being felt more and more.
The entire Monticello High School took the Illinois Intelligence Test last Monday afternoon.
The Welch Male Concert Choir from Wales, U.K. are on tour and will perform at the Monticello Opera House, Monday Evening, January 31, under auspices of the Community Club. Admission is $1 and tickets are now on sale at Donahue’s Drug store.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello and Bement will have a new modern dairy soon. A new location has been purchased at the corner of Market and Marion Streets and the dairy will soon be new and modern from the ground up. Already some of the materials and equipment has been contracted for and the fine appearing building will be an improvement to that location.
Piatt County has been allocated $81,914.59 for the improvements of farm–to-highway roads according to an announcement by the division of highways of the Illinois Department of Public Works & Buildings.
Twenty-two veterans of WWII recently filed their honorable discharges in the office of the recorder.
Mrs. Hilda Eidman, manager of the social security board in the Standard office building, has urged men and women of 65 and over who have stopped working to file for their social security benefits.
Jack Sprague of White Heath is the newly elected president of the Piatt County Coon Hunters Association.
AD: Piggly Wiggly – Florida Seedless oranges, 3#, 27 cents; turnips/carrots, 2#, 15 cents; cabbage, 2#, 15 cents; No. 1 Idaho potatoes, 10# mesh bag, 53 cents; peanut butter crunch, 1# jar, 35 cents; bologna, #, 18 cents; hamburger 25 cents #; beef liver 35 cents #; beef tongue,
34 cents #.
AD: Lyric Theater – BAR 20, starring Wm. Boyd as Hopalong Cassidy and Andy Clyde.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
An extensive street program was approved by the City Council Tuesday night, part of which is to be financed by motor fuel tax. It proposed to pave Center Street from Charter to Buchanan. Work includes curbs and gutters as well as storm drainage installation. Cost of the project was estimated at $32,000.
Monticello returned to its winning ways Friday night by stopping Villa Grove 73-60. The Sages kept their conference slate clean at 7-0 and upped their season mark to 14-1.
DeLand-Weldon defeated Bement 45-32 in the finals of the Piatt County Grade School tourney. White Heath took third place edging Cerro Gordo 39-37. Monticello was upset 36-34 in the opening round by Bement. Cisco lost to Atwood 41-17 in the opening tourney game.
Glenn A. Heckman, Jr., a seven-year employee of the State Bank of Cerro Gordo was elected Vice-President of the Bank at the annual meeting held last week. At the same time the following officers were elected, William Cannon, President, King Hostick, Senior Vice-President, Harry E. Cannon, Vice-President, James Scott, Assistant Vice-President, and Edit Hiser, Cashier.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello Theatre Association, whose goal for the past 20 years has been to foster the dramatic arts in the Monticello area, has received the Monticello Outstanding Citizen award for 1995. Accepting the award on behalf of all the Monticello Theatre Association members were Richard and Hazel Lindsley, and Lee and Sue Lochbaum. Loraine Swartz of Mansfield will be honored on the occasion of her 90th birthday at an open house to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 in the Mansfield United Methodist Church. Mrs. Swartz was born Feb. 4, 1906, daughter of Walter and Bertha Olson. Nathaniel Albaugh of Monticello High School was named outstanding wrestler at the LeRoy meet. The Sages finished 4th overall in the tournament. Kevin Koslofski, pro baseball player from Maroa, talked to students at Washington school to kick off the D.A.R.E. program. The 17-week class will be taught by Monticello Chief of Police John Miller. Koslofski gave illustrations from his baseball career to show why students should stay drug free.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.