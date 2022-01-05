100 years ago
DeLand High School pupils, under the direction of Mr. David P. Morris, presented the musical comedy “Sinbad the Sailor” last week at the high school auditorium.
Arthur Fitzwater of DeLand announces the Annual Meeting of the DeLand Live Stock Shipping Association In that city’s Town Hall on January 14.
Following a search of several days the body of Charles Martin, 18, of Monticello, who had been missing since last Friday night, was found yesterday afternoon in the Sangamon River near the Croninger Bridge 2 ½ miles south of Cisco. Foul play is evident in that the lad had two bullet holes in his head, his head was crushed and a wire attached to a large rock had been placed around his neck. He was found in about 8 feet of water. The body was taken to Monticello late yesterday afternoon where an investigation was held last night.
The newly designed silver dollar from the US Mint called the “Peace Dollar” starts circulating this week. The head of Liberty is on one side and the other is a dove upon a mountaintop, clutching an olive branch with rays of the sun and the word “Peace.” This is the first new silver dollar since 1878.
Fred Parrish of DeLand is now prepared to do butchering at his home. All work guaranteed or no pay. Phone 35
F. L. Edie has sold his grocery store and Monticello to William H. Bruhn of Sydney. Mr. Edie will go to Decatur where he has half interest in a wholesale cigar business.
Blue Ridge station at the northeast corner of Piatt County hosted nearby farmers to organize a local Live Stock shipping Association. Blue Ridge station has the reputation of being one of the heaviest shipping points on the Wabash Railroad.
75 years ago
The department store on the south side corner of the square owned by Emil Fox and operated under the name of Leiper Department Store, has changed its name to simply Fox’s. Mr. Fox purchased the business from J.D. Leiper, who had operated the store since 1933, when he bought it from John Levin, who had purchased the business from W.E. Smith in 1923. The latter at that time had been in business 57 years.
A.C. Miller of Monticello, purchased the lots on South Market Street now occupied by the Vaught Oil Company’s service station and will build a dairy on the site as soon as conditions permit.
The White Heath younger set met at the home of Mrs. Leslie Branch and organized a White Heath Teenage Club. Hubert Hickman was named president, Jack Woods, vice-president, Loren Mowry, secretary and Elmer Purcell, treasurer. The club has 14 members and a series of entertainments are to be planned.
Real Estate AD: 134 acres, unimproved, joins Monticello on pavement, $65 per acre; 7 acres, improved, ¼ mile of city limits on pavement, price $3,000; 102 acres, improved, south of Cisco, $120 per acre – Frank F. Minor, Realtor.
50 years ago
Special City Council meeting. The City Council last week transacted a minimum amount of business, foremost being a discussion of two matters. Council will hold a special meeting for discussion on the adoption of the national building electrical and plumbing codes. Also set to e discussed in all of its aspects including The Findings of Tests made as to the cause of the recent backing up of sanitary sewer flow in the Lone Beech addition.
Monticello won their holiday tourney while several other okaw schools stepped out of their class. In all The Okaw won only 4 and dropped 10 during the Holiday Okaw Teams participated at Paris, Danville and Mattoon all faced very good competition.
Donald Pratt, Assistant Superintendent of Monticello Unit Schools was recently elected 1972 Regional chairman of the newly formed Abraham Lincoln division of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. The Lincoln division consists of Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon and Shelby Counties.
Monticello Boy Scouts and explorers collected discarded Christmas trees in the community on January 2. Rather than burn the trees, as has been done in the past, the trees were disposed of at the city landfill.
25 years ago
A group of doctors and Kirby Hospital directors braved the sub-zero temperatures early last Friday morning for a ground breaking ceremony of the new medical facility which will be constructed just west of Kirby Hospital. The new building will consist of 3808 square feet and will be built at a cost of 1126,925. Contained in the modular structure will be 16 examining rooms, a combined business office and an “up to 37 chair” waiting room. Officials of Monticello’s General Cable Corporation plant announced this week the call-back of some 26 employees who have been on lay-off status since last year. Rex Kallembach, 1976 graduate of Monticello High School and a Cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point, was the guest speaker at the Wednesday, December 29 meeting of the Monticello Rotary Club. Despite the freezing weather on New Year’s Day, a group of hardy (or foolish) golfers participated in the Monticello Golf Club sponsored “Frozen Open”.
