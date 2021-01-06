100 years ago
The employees of the Pepsin Syrup Company, presented Hon. Allen F. Moore, president of the concern, with a handsome engraved loving cup trophy. Mr. Moore made a neat speech following the presentation. Mr. Moore expects to leave for Washington on the 16th, to be present at this session of the U.S. Congress, of which body he will be an active member at its next session.
Mrs. William Hettinger died at her home five miles northeast of Monticello on New Year’s Day. She had been in failing health for some time. The funeral services, which were conducted in the home by Rev. John D. Kruwel of the M. E. church of Monticello. Margaret Morrison was born January 14th, 1834, at Pike Run, Ohio. She died January 1st, 1921, at age of 86. On February 3rd, 1852, she was married to Wm. Hettinger. To this union were born 11 children, nine sons and two daughters.
The Community Club met in a Business Men’s luncheon at the’ Odd Fellows Hall. C. S. Reed, as Chairman of the occasion gave a brief statement of the law governing Forest Preserves. Wm. Lodge, a member of the Fair Ground Committee then explained the necessity of such a preserve to include the Fair Grounds and other available pieces of timber along the river. A. C. Edie moved that the Chair appoint a committee. A motion was also made and carried for the Chair to appoint a Hard Road Committee.
White Heath State Bank is the name of the new bank at White Heath. This organization which is capitalized for $25,000 took over the private bank at that place of S. L. Sievers & Co., on the first of the year. The officers are President, W. L. Alexander, vice president, James N. Reid, cashier, Verne Purcell, assistant cashier, Earl E. DeLand.
William Hannah has leased the Clow Livery Barn and has opened same for business.
Many farms now have electricity derived to them by the central station plants and within a very short time it is expected that the rural districts will have the same efficient and modern service as is possible in the thickly populated cities.
Classes assembled for the first time in the new Bement Township High School building Monday morning. The building was started in the spring of 1919. This new modern building is well equipped.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The department store on the south side corner of the square owned by Emil Fox and operated under the name of Leiper Department Store, has changed its name to simply Fox’s. Mr. Fox purchased the business from J.D. Leiper, who had operated the store since 1933, when he bought it from John Levin, who had purchased the business from W.E. Smith in 1923. The latter at that time had been in business 57 years.
A.C. Miller of Monticello, purchased the lots on South Market Street now occupied by the Vaught Oil Company’s service station and will build a dairy on the site as soon as conditions permit.
The White Heath younger set met at the home of Mrs. Leslie Branch and organized a White Heath Teenage Club. Hubert Hickman was named president, Jack Woods, vice-president, Loren Mowry, secretary and Elmer Purcell, treasurer. The club has 14 members and a series of entertainments are to be planned.
Real Estate AD: 134 acres, unimproved, joins Monticello on pavement, $65 per acre; 7 acres, improved, ¼ mile of city limits on pavement, price $3,000; 102 acres, improved, south of Cisco, $120 per acre – Frank F. Minor, Realtor.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Marriages are on the upswing in Piatt County according to the latest figures released by Piatt County Clerk, Mary Shaw. There were a total of 181 marriage licenses issued in 1970 as compared to 151 issued in 1969.
Piatt County Clerk, Mary Shaw has announced that registration cards were mailed to 142 registered 18-19-20 year old voters in Piatt County. Since 18-19-20 years old are registered to vote only in all congressional, senatorial, and presidential elections, these registration cards carry “Federal Only” on them.
AD at Martin’s Eisner: Idaho potatoes, 10# bag, .79 cents; green beans, .11 cents for 16 oz. can; bananas, .10 cents per lb.; applesauce, .15 cents for a 16 oz. can; milk, .34 cents per half gallon; pork chops, .69 cents per lb.; leg of lamb, .89 cents per lb.; roast beef, .59 cents per lb.; spare ribs, .55 cents per lb.; bologna, .38 cents per lb.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
All six village trustees including village president William Gorrell met in a special Village Board meeting on Dec 20 during which they interviewed three candidates for village police officer. The position was offered to Tom Bell of Savoy who accepted and was sworn in by village clerk Kay Lust on Dec 21. Bell was on duty the following day, Dec 22. Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Winings recently presented a program on the West Bank to members of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society. The couple spent six weeks in Palestine as volunteers with the Overseas Cooperative Assistance program, which is similar to the Peace Corps. The Winings showed slides of the land, animals, people, homes, crops and foods. The Monticello Sages girl’s basketball team won the Bethany Filly Gold Christmas tournament. Renee Davidson and Jessica Moore were picked on the all tournament team. Mary Webb, 4th grade teacher, and Katrina Parker, 1st grade teacher, in the Cerro Gordo Elementary School, were two of the 133 recipients of $100 grants from Illinois Power. The grants are for the purchase of resources to enhance classroom instruction. Both teachers plan to use the grants for math studies.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.