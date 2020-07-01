100 years ago
National census shows Monticello’s population now at 2280 people. This is a gain of 299 (7%) over the past 10 years. Piatt County overall total is 15,714, which is a decrease of 662 (4%). Most of the towns had a slight increase except for Cisco.
The first car load of wool to be shipped out of the county was sent out Saturday night. About 13,000 pounds of wool was consigned to the wool pool from Monticello last week. Another shipment will be made as soon as the Wabash RR can furnish us a car. Part of it will be loaded at Monticello and the rest at Mansfield.
Plans in Hammond have been completed to celebrate July 3rd. Festivities include a concert by the Bethany band on square, an automobile parade, and a band concert in the park. In the afternoon a public address by Porter J. Millikin of Decatur, a baseball game (Fairies Park vs Hammond Homers), and athletic contests with prizes. The full-day will close with a final band concert ending with a platform dance at night.
The Methodist church announces there will be no morning or evening preaching services during the month of July due to the pastor’s vacation. Those who remain in town over Sundays are urged to attend the Union meetings held in the Airdome each Sunday evening
AD: The ILLINOIS TRACTION SYSTEM (McKinley Rail Lines) now services Peoria, Springfield, St. Louis Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, and Danville.
AD: Ice now costs us 146% more than in 1914, though we still only sell it for 75% more. Most commodities have more than doubled. Save your high priced foods with ice. Is it not economy as well as a necessary luxury to use ice? Call Monticello Ice Co., Phone 320
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Cpl. Leslie Gadbury of the U.S. Marine Corp left for Washington, DC where he is to be stationed. He has spent 27 ½ months in the South Pacific.
The Nazarene Church will be erected after the war. A basement, 38’x60’ will be made and work completed there. The church will be known as Elm Blvd. Church of Nazarene with Rev. Cletus Franklin as pastor.
Mrs. Lou Primmer has been appointed postmaster at White Heath.
Obie Kaiser left July 4th with a tour sponsored by American Youth Hostels. The party left by train to Mexico City, then will ride their bicycles all over Mexico and Central American countries for 7 weeks.
Frank and Eugene Hoffman hosted a ball game Sunday afternoon for a large group of boys from White Heath and Monticello.
AD: Flanigan Tavern, formerly the East End Tavern, open 6:00 a.m. – close 10:00 p.m. Virgie & Walt, props.
AD: Viobin Corporation wants several men – permanent post-war jobs. High School Education required.
Mrs. Louis Bennington, Mansfield, has received word that her husband Cpl. Eugene Bennington is being sent from Germany to Czechoslovakia.
Wayne Fay, has been promoted to Major in Manila. His brother, Ray Fay, is serving with the 79th Inf. Div. in Czechoslovakia.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Monticello City Band will present a concert at 4:00 p.m. July 4th in the Forest Preserve Pavilion. This is one of a series of summer weekly concerts. This summer, the concerts will be held on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the pavilion. This is a change from last year’s Friday night concerts on the city square.
According to information received from the St. Louis office of the Norfolk and Western Railway Company, the British train being pulled by the famous steam locomotive “Flying Scotsman” will pass through Monticello on Tuesday July 7th on its way from St. Louis to Chicago.
According to unofficial totals from the recent census, Piatt County population now totals 15,407 residents. This is an increase of 447 over the 1960 total of 14,960, a 1,337 increase over the 1950 figure of 13,970 and a 748 increase over 14,649 population in 1940.
The Monticello Sages baseball team picked up a total of six victories during the past week to run its season record to a spotless 10-0 mark.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Construction on the bridge over the Sangamon River on Bridge Street in Monticello should be done by mid to late July, more than a month ahead of scheduled. The Big Hat World Championship Rodeo will perform in Cerro Gordo. Rodeo clowns will entertain the crowds and members of the International Professional Rodeo Association will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money. As a result of a vote taken among Cerro Gordo telephone customers, GTE will discontinue Extended Area Service to LaPlace. Monthly local service charges in Cerro Gordo will be reduced by $4.65, which reflects the removal of EAS charges. The service change requires Cerro Gordo customers to begin dialing “1” plus the local telephone number when calling LaPlace. An open house will be held to celebrate the retirement of Mary Born and Opal Neal. Born is retiring after 59 years and Neal after over 40 from S.R. Born Funeral Home and Born-Wikoff Funeral Home in Atwood. Richard Ayers of rural Bement was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at his High School alma mater, Morgan Park Academy in Chicago. He was recruited to the school as a scholarship athlete to play baseball. After graduating he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering form U of I, and served in World War II and Korea. He currently serves as chair of the board and founder of Central Illinois Manufacturing Company in Bement.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.