100 years ago
H. B. Cooper has sold his barber shop in the Eshelman basement at the corner of State and Washington streets to R. C. Dever, Urbana. Mr. Dever took charge Monday morning and will retain the same efficient force that was maintained by Mr. Cooper.
The Monticello Camp Fire Girls cleared $10.19 on their benefit at the Princess theatre Tuesday evening. They now have enough money to pay the board of the fourteen girls who will go into camp at the Y. W. C. A. grounds near Riverton, Ill.
A charivari (aka “Shivaree”) is an unlawful affair and is so declared by the Supreme Court of Illinois. A person taking part in a charivari and becoming injured while doing so can not recover damages for the injury. This decision of the Supreme Court was in a Piatt county case first tried before Judge W. C. Cochran.
The Piatt County Historical Society has asked us to print the following list of veterans of the Civil War who are buried in the county. This list of 148 veterans is the first, others will follow as soon as compiled. The purpose of the Society is to have each list printed so that a record for the years to come may be obtainable by consulting its files. [abbreviated list follows] Cerro Gordo Cemetery-56; West Frantz Cemetery-11; Peck Cemetery-10; East Frantz Cemetery-5; Mackville Cemetery-36; Harshbarger Cemetery-26; Antioch Cemetery-2; Moore Cemetery-2.
Piatt county Alumni, students and former students of the University of Illinois plan a mammoth picnic and Illini mass meeting to be held at three o’clock Sunday afternoon, July 24, at the Fair Grounds in Monticello.
The condition of White Heath State Bank is officially reported to have Total Resources of $74,586.62.
— By Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello’s city council Tuesday night passed a resolution condemning the Army engineers’ flood control project for the Sangamon River charging that the project would greatly endanger the health and welfare of Monticello.
A free street dance will be held on the south side of the square next Tuesday evening following the band concert.
Stockholders of the defunct First National Bank of Monticello have named William Dighton of Monticello as special agent to complete liquidation of the bank’s assets. The bank’s depositors have been repaid 100% + 11 ½ % interest.
New stop signs have been erected at South Hamilton Street & East Marion Street and North State Street & East Grant Street.
Four Piatt County youths enlisted in the Navy here July 2. The enlistees were Dale Meyers of Monticello and Jr. Thompson, Elmer Wilson and Donald Richardson, all of Deland.
DeLand extended its lead in the western division of the Teen Age baseball league by whipping Seymour there 10 to 5 and chalking up its 6th straight win on a clean slate.
Thirty Nine Piatt men are listed as casualties of WW II.
AD: Detasslers needed – boys & girls – 14 years of age or older. Approximately July 20 to August 10. Work in Champaign community – convenient transportation. Meeting places: Deep Rock Filling Station, Monticello; Restaurant in Cisco. Apply immediately: A.E. Miller, Cisco or Pioneer Hi-bred Corn Co.
—By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Last Monday, President Nixon signed into law the 16th amendment to the United States Constitution giving 18 year olds the right to vote in all state, local and federal elections. County Clerk Mary Shaw stated that the first and only 18 year old registrant to take advantage of the opportunity to register was 18 year old Roger Dale Burton, of Goose Creek Township.
Citizens in the Village of White Heath are making preparations for their annual White Heath Homecoming on Saturday, July 17. A year from that date the Village will celebrate its centennial. Chairmen for this event are Audrey Reynolds and Don Vinson, Jr. Their committee consists of Debbie Reynolds, Sue Bright and Mr. & Mrs. Marion Dyson.
Baseball letters and awards were handed out at the annual Monticello High School baseball potluck supper last Wednesday at the Forest Preserve Park. Receiving the most valuable award was senior Scott Hoffman. Hoffman collected 19 hits in 49 trips to the plate. He scored 13 runs batted in 12 runs and had 14 stolen bases.
The annual original Illinois-Kentucky picnic will be here before one realizes it. One hears of Kentucky picnics in various towns around, but there is only one original Illinois-Kentucky Picnic. And that is the one which had its beginning at Mansfield in 1927.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Matthew J. Manint has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, and customs and received special training in human relations. Manint is the son of James E. and Catherine E. Manint of Monticello. He is a 1994 graduate of Monticello High School. A new banquet facility has recently been opened by Lucia’s Catering. The Great Thymes Banquet Facility is located on Opal Drive off old Rt. 47 at the 1-72 Bridge St. exit. The facility offers a smoke free environment, a patio and herb garden, a dance floor, and a neutral decor. Food and beverage catering is also available. Great Thymes is suitable for such events as class reunions, wedding rehearsal dinners, office parties, business and club meetings, and small wedding receptions. Larry Thurow of Monticello, agriculture instructor at Parkland Community College, received the Illinois Association Vocational Agriculture Teachers (IAVAT) Award of Merit in recognition of his professional service and support for agricultural education and the FFA.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.