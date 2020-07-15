100 years ago
The International Order of Odd Fellows (I. O. O. F.) at its regular meeting installed the following 14 officers. Deputy Grand Master Frank Bentley of Bement was the installing officer. Officers named include J. E. Hall; W, V. Gray, W. A. Medaris, Fenton Tippett, C. A. Milligan, A. J. Baynes, L. J. Peck, Warren Milligan, U. A. Davis, C. Y. Robnison, W. A. Knott, T. E. Tull, Webster Plympton and Oscar Davidson.
Bement is now planning for a big home coming and picnic to be held sometime this fall. No date has been set but will be quite soon. Enough money has already been raised by the solicitors to assure good attractions.
Centerville will hold its annual Sunday school and community picnic Saturday, July 17, at the Evans timber near the Mounce bridge, 2 miles northeast of Centerville. Old neighbors and friends are cordially invited to bring dinner and come and spend the day. Mrs. Clint Harper, Supt.
The Monticello High School 1920 annuals are off The Monticello Bulletin printing press and are being distributed to those who subscribed for them. They have proven once again to be a fine piece of publishing.
The Monticello country club held their dance on Saturday evening in Kratz Hall on Monticello’s square. It was to have been held at the Fair Ground brick pavilion completed last year in Forest Preserve park, but the rain interfered.
Prospective lawyer Burl Edie of Monticello is taking the bar examination in Chicago this week.
The Mutual Association is offering attractive programs for the five-day Chautauqua beginning August 24 in the Shady Nook area of Piatt County.
– Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Leo Sellers, Rushville has been named principal of Mansfield Community High School.
The Illinois peach crop is making excellent progress relative to sizing and quality. Elbertas will start moving the first few days of August. Production is estimated at 2,500,000 bushels. Summer apple production will be better than 1944. The outlook for pears is for another small crop. Spring frost reduced grape prospects.
The Cisco Library has been repainted and redecorated.
Ira Munson of Monticello, who has been in the automobile repair and garage business since 1922, has sold his business at the corner of Livingston & Market Street to Edgar Hinton, Monticello, who took possession, July 17th.
Thelma and Nell Alexander and Lyle and Richard Alexander are attending Youth Camp at East Bay, Bloomington, this week.
Russell Howland, 14, is in Kirby Hospital recovering from injuries received when he stepped in front of a car as he was crossing the street. He suffered a fractured left leg and bruises.
Lois Lilly has been employed to teach 5th grade, at Washington school.
141 Piatt County soldiers have received their discharges and have been recorded in the records of the Circuit Clerk’s office.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council Tuesday night received bids on a water improvement project for Front Street, hired a director of Public Works for the city, and selected a new firm to audit the water dept. books. William A. Coleman of Glenwood was employed to be Director of Public Works, at a salary of $9,600 and he will replace Lyle Yockey, who will direct operations at the City’s new landfill.
The Carson & Barnes Five Ring Wild Animal Circus is coming to Monticello on Sunday, August 23rd and will present two performances at 2:30 and 6:00 p.m. at the Kratz Farm located south of the high school.
The average beginning salary for College of Agriculture graduates of the U of I at Champaign-Urbana was $8,335 this year. Assistant Dean, Warren Wessel said the salary range reported was from $7,000 to $10,000 per year.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Water and power usage reached record levels as the temperatures climbed into the triple digits last week. Ron Ivall, Monticello City superintendent said water works has pumped over 1 million gallons of water per day which is 300,000-400,000 more than a normal day. Illinois Power also reported record usage of 4,550 kilowatts, compared to the usual 3,000. Kevin Gosda, son of Mark and Betty Gosda of Cerro Gordo, won a grand champion ribbon for his entries in the Hobby/Education Department and Scott Fleener of Hammond took grand champion honors in the Agriculture Department with his display of vegetables at the Piatt County Junior Fair. Lindsley’s Red Fox advertises Half Smoked Ham for 69 cents a pound and Charcoal Steaks for $1.59 a pound. Callie Redshaw was the winner of the 14-18 division in Showmanship at halter in the Trail Blazers annual 4-H and Open Horse Show. Friends of the 4-H and Extension are sponsoring a “Kiss the Pig” contest. Candidates are Champaign County Fair Queen Tobi Henderson, WCIA weather broadcaster Judy Fraser, WDWS radio announcer Stevie Jay, WIXY radio announcer C.P. Marsh and Champaign County Sheriff Dave Madigan. Vote by placing money in the jar of your favorite candidate.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Really
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.