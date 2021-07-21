100 years ago
Monticello will put on a Chautauqua this year that is going to surpass anything that has ever been presented. It is to be more than a Chautauqua. In addition to regular features, there will be in addition special programs with a direct appeal to business men, to farmers, to the children, and to the American Legion with its affiliated interests which reach into almost every home in the community.
Charles W. Duvall of White Heath harvested his first homegrown musk melon that we have seen this year. It weighed 4 ½ pounds. Mr. Duvall has a fine water melon patch on the Cline farm northeast of White Heath and reports that he will have plenty for the market by the end of the week.
Someone broke into George Dresback’s garage Tuesday night and Look his Ford touring car. The loss was discovered Wednesday morning when Mr. Dresback went to get the car for his usual day’s work, that of U.S. Mail Rural Route Carrier out of Monticello.
The City Council has just been advised by the State Highway Department that if the City of Monticello will furnish the right of way straight through the City, the State will pave 18 feet of said street without cost to Monticello. The proposed route is South Market Street straight through and across the Illinois Central Railroad on the new right of way and up North Market Street to Garden Alley.
So far only sixteen complaints of unjust taxation have been docketed by the Board of Review. The last day for filing complaints is July 29, under the rules and it is expected there will be more filed before that time.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Frozen foods have as much nutritive value as fresh foods according to Dr. Paul Bishop, Monticello, who spoke before members of the Piatt County Home Bureau. He predicted that within 5 years food freezers will be considered as essential to the home as ordinary refrigerators.
All lovers of the old barbershop quartet style of singing will have a special treat in store for them when The Commodores from Decatur will be the featured attraction at the regular band concert on the square here.
J.D. Leiper, owner of the Leper Furniture Store here has announced that his nephew, James C. Leiper of Beaver, PA is now co-owner of the store and will serve as assistant manager. Mr. Leiper and his wife and 5 year old daughter plan to move to Monticello.
AD: Milk Price Change – Milk prices effective Saturday, July 20, in Monticello and Bement will be .15 cents per quart for cream line and homogenized milk – Sanitary Dairy – Monticello & Bement – Champaign Sanitary Dairy – Meadow Gold.
New 1946 road maps are available at the Piatt County Republican. Maps are issued by the office of Secretary of State.
C. Russell Brown has purchased the Mable Smith Heath building occupied by the Harmon Rice barber shop and the J.D. Leiper building used as a feed store by the Corn Belt Hatchery. Both buildings are on the east side of the square.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Last Monday, President Nixon signed into law the 16th amendment to the United States Constitution giving 18 year olds the right to vote in all state, local and federal elections. County Clerk Mary Shaw stated that the first and only 18 year old registrant to take advantage of the opportunity to register was 18 year old Roger Dale Burton, of Goose Creek Township.
Citizens in the Village of White Heath are making preparations for their annual White Heath Homecoming on Saturday, July 17. A year from that date the Village will celebrate its centennial. Chairmen for this event are Audrey Reynolds and Don Vinson, Jr. Their committee consists of Debbie Reynolds, Sue Bright and Mr. & Mrs. Marion Dyson.
Baseball letters and awards were handed out at the annual Monticello High School baseball potluck supper last Wednesday at the Forest Preserve Park. Receiving the most valuable award was senior Scott Hoffman. Hoffman collected 19 hits in 49 trips to the plate. He scored 13 runs batted in 12 runs and had 14 stolen bases.
The annual original Illinois-Kentucky picnic will be here before one realizes it. One hears of Kentucky picnics in various towns around, but there is only one original Illinois-Kentucky Picnic. And that is the one which had its beginning at Mansfield in 1927.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Linda and Bernie Myler have recently opened Amish Country Furniture, Etc., located at Sisters, Etc., 208 S. Market in Monticello. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 20. The store carries solid wood furniture made by Amish craftsmen from Arthur, along with gift items such as placemats, jewelry boxes, framed prints, quilts, and lamps by Samantha’s Treasures. Harry Lyons of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open reception on July 27, in the Piatt County Nursing Home. Mr. Lyons was born July 27, 1896. He is the sole surviving World War I veteran in Piatt County. Garron Lukas, a sophomore at Monticello High School, won a second-place trophy in the Gus Macker “Hot Shot” competition held July 13 and 14 in Champaign. Garron’s 28 consecutive shots trailed the first place winner by three baskets. Two Piatt County farms became a movie studio for an upcoming Growmark commercial. Over 20 advertising executives, production company staff, video technicians, and actors from suburban Chicago spent the day filming at Adcock Farms of Atwood and Ayers Farms of Bement.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.