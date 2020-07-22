100 years ago
Allen F. Moore, has filed his petition for IL Congressman on the primary ballot with the Secretary of State. Moore, of Monticello, prospective candidate for Congress from the 19th Illinois District on the Republican ticket, was born September 30th, 1869. With the exception of three years in college and five years in business in Chicago, he has lived in this District all 51 years of his life.
The big contract for Monticello’s new District No. 168 Township High School building totals $260,609 is approved. Work will start at once. The Board of School let the contract Tuesday night. Owing to exceedingly high material prices all the bids were above the $200,000 estimates.
5,000 attend sale of lots this week adjoining Monticello city limits. The Louisville Real Estate and Development Co., of Louisville, KY sold the 14 acre tract recently. The acreage had been purchased from Clint Warner at public auction. The promoters had subdivided it into I88 lots or units, each unit having a 25 foot frontage. A tidy profit was cleared on this well-managed venture.
Robert Shonkwiler has returned from New York City, where he and Herbert Kaiser were awaiting passports for Europe. Robert’s duties at the U. of I. made it imperative that he return. Herbert will make the trip and was to have sailed Tuesday.
Champaign Musical Sextette will perform at 8:15 Friday evening, July 23, 1920 at the Cisco Methodist Church. They appear under the auspices of the church’s Epworth League Society. The company is composed of a male quartette, soprano soloist, and accompanist. Tickets on sale at Cisco Mercantile Co’s office and at the Croninger State Bank. Adults 35c. Children 20c
75 years ago
F.E. Bowman, hardware man and contractor, has purchased the West Washington Street apartment house, known as “the flats”. The building was built more than 60 years ago by the late George B. Lewis. Mr. Bowman plans to remodel when supplies are easy to obtain.
Last month was the wettest June in Illinois in 17 years and the average temperature of 68.4 degrees was only 1.9 degrees warmer than the record cold June of 42 years ago. Rainfall was 6.65” and was 2.68” more than usual.
The 17th annual reunion of the Davis families will be held August 5th in Forest Preserve Park. All relatives are invited.
AD: To All Our Dairy Customers. That we may better serve our many customers, your milk will be delivered to you after 4:00 each morning starting Wednesday, August 1. Sanitary Dairy & Guernsey Farm.
The Centerville Home Bureau Unit will hold a Flower and Hobby Show at the Centerville Community Building.
50 years ago
A long and thrilling football rivalry may come to an end after the fall game between Monticello and Bement. This is the final year for the Okaw Valley Conference and in 1971 Bement will play in the new Little Okaw Conference and Monticello will play in the Big Okaw Conference. The chances of facing each other on a non-conference basis appear remote as the Bement School Board does not wish to continue the rivalry.
A daylight robbery at the Raycraft Drug Store in Bement Monday afternoon netted a trio of thieves approximately $300 in cash, $200 in checks and an undisclosed amount of drugs. According to reports from Piatt Co. Sherriff Max Wileaver, two men and a woman entered the Bement store, while two of them kept the clerk busy in the front of the business, the third entered the office and made off with the above mentioned items.
AD: Alfano’s Pizza – Italian Food, 200 S. Market. Open 11:00 a.m. daily, Close 1:00 a.m. Fresh Pizza, Ravioli, Spaghetti.
25 years ago
Houses formerly located on Marion Street across from McDonald’s and the house on the corner of Marion and Market are being moved to make room for a new Subway with a drive through. Cub Scouts in Pack 122, Monticello, enjoyed a three-day camp at Forest Preserve Park in Monticello. Almost 50 boys attend camp which featured an Indian theme. Boys participated in sports, crafts, sling shots, archery, nature skills and Indian learning. Ronald McDonald visited children at Allerton Library in Monticello to present “Ronald’s Library Show” which featured the message of “Reading is Tree-mendous.” Ronald danced, sang and performed magic tricks for a crowd of youngsters and their parents. Contractors and volunteers have been spending Sunday mornings during the summer building dugouts for the baseball and softball diamonds at Monticello High School. The project was spearheaded by Lee Johnston whose son played on the Sages baseball team last season. The White Heath Blue girl’s softball team recently completed an undefeated season in the Country Girls Advanced League. The team also won the first place trophy in their tournament held in Cerro Gordo.
