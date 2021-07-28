100 years ago
Piatt County Agriculture Fourteenth Census; 1920. The Director of the Census announces, subject to correction, the following preliminary figures from the Census of Agriculture for Piatt County, Illinois.
FARMS AND FARM ACREAGE. Jan. 1, 1920 - Farms 1,386; Operated by Owners and Mgrs 531; Land in farms: Total Acres 262,071; Improved Acres 252,929.
Farm Values – Land & Buildings, $91,562,343 ($40,659,810 increase from 1910-1920)
Domestic Animals - Horses 14,034; Mules 1,532; Cattle 15,646; Sheep 4,130; Swine 34,538
Principal Crops - Corn 100,242 acres, 4,007,000 bushels; Oats 49,457 acrs, 5,600,000 bshl; Wheat 39,082 acrs, 738,000 bshls; Hay 13,030 acrs, 24,700 tons
Aubrey Milligan of near DeLand was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when he fell on a pitchfork, the handle of the pitchfork penetrating his abdomen and puncturing the intestine. It is feared that the wound may be fatal. He was taken at once to the John Warner hospital at Clinton, where he was given attention.
Chautauqua Talent Wanted. Musicians, singers, readers, entertainers, dramatic talent, lecturers, platform managers, juvenile workers, story tellers, tent crews and agents; the managers are contracting for their programs with the 10,000 talented and trained people who will conduct their chautauquas, next season.
AD - Illinois Traction System (ITS) schedule of electric (interurban) trains from the Monticello station include 10 leaving westbound and 10 leaving eastbound each day.
— By Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Art Mathesen, hired last month as a basketball and track coach at Monticello Township High School has announced his resignation. Mathesen, 1943 cage captain and center of the famed U of I Whiz Kids, has indicated that he will play professional basketball for a Denver, Colorado team.
A herd of seven registered Holstein cows owned by A.E. Bodman of Bement, was the highest producing herd in the Dewitt-Piatt Dairy Herd Improvement Association for the month of June with an average production of 1,582 pounds of milk and 53.9 pounds of butterfat.
Applications to take the examination for the position of postmaster of the Monticello post office must be on file with the U.S. Civil Service Commission at Washington D.C. not later than August 21. Basic salary is $3,700.
AD: Newly decorated for your pleasant eating. We have redecorated and rearranged our entire restaurant in order to serve you better. Bill & Pete’s – the only place to eat.
The Piatt County Polio Drive raised $777.39.
The Bement Lion’s Club held a picnic supper at the Bement Forest Preserve Park. They held their final meeting until September.
The Sanitary Dairy milk bottle deposit will be .2 cents instead of .5 cents. On July 31 all bottles will be charged out at the new .2 cents deposit price and all store (red) bottles will be accepted at .5 cents.
AD: Lyric Theater: “Gay Blade” starring Allen Land & Jean Rogers and “Marshall of Laredo” starring Wild Bill Elliot and Bobby Blake.
—By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council Tuesday night adopted its annual appropriation ordinance in the sum of $1,407,600 which is over the twice the appropriation bill passed last year. Two items account for the decided increase in appropriations, the enlargement of the sewer disposal plant and the maintenance and repairs of streets and alleys.
In its regular meeting Tuesday evening the Monticello City Council discussed the recommendation of the fire department and finance committees that the municipal building be enlarged northward adding two bays for housing of fire trucks and remodeling the existing bay next to the present office space for a council room.
The Monticello Lions Club held its regular bi-weekly meeting at the community building Monday July 26. Francis Maloney, First Vice President, presided in the absence of the President. Walt Anderson. Assistant Varsity Football Coach and chief scout for the University of Illinois spoke to the assembled Lions. He detailed the hazards and pressures of college football coaching.
A county wide Democratic Party family picnic is being planned for Sunday, August 1, 1971 and will be held in Mansfield Park at 5:30 p.m. All county Democrats are invited to bring the kids and other family members for a get together. A prominent Democrat has been invited to be present and will speak during the evening.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
A cabin dedication ceremony was held Friday, July 26 to commemorate the construction of the first new cabin at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Monticello. Because the facilities are now well worn, this is the first of 30 planned rebuilds. Camping at 4-H Memorial Camp began in the summer of 1948 with construction of permanent buildings the following fall. The current 30 cabins have served as home to over 1,000 campers each summer. The top of a truck owned by Creative Trash Service in Monticello hit the bottom of the viaduct on Marion Street in Monticello on Friday afternoon. The new truck was too tall for the clearance of 10 feet 5 inches. The accident caused the railroad tracks to shift; repairs were made to the track before any trains came through. A new 1996 Ford police car made its first appearance in Cerro Gordo last week, according to Police Chief Gary Shaffer. The Crown Victoria model squad car was obtained through the state bid process from Landmark Ford in Springfield. It replaces a 1990 Chevrolet police car that had been in service over six years in Cerro Gordo.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.