100 years ago
White Heath Graduates: Four get degrees in Higher Course and eight finish common school course. The commencement exercises of graded schools comprising White Heath, Wild Cat, Argo, Union, Prairie Chapel and New York schools, swelled the United Brethren church in White Heath on Wednesday evening June 2. Those graduating in the higher course were: Pearl M. Blacker, Wild Cat; Marion O. Smith, Susie Votrain and Hazel Fisher, White Heath. The graduates in the common school course were: Rose Wilson, Madge Cline, Argo; Velma Haneline, Union; Joseph Furnish, Iva Sprinkle, Edith Schmidt, White Heath; Carl Glasgow, Prairie Chapel; Vincent Walsh, New York.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen F. Moore and son, “Billie” went to New York City last Friday and from there will go to Providence, Rhode Island, where Captain Bradford V. Moore will graduate from Brown University.
Bradley & Black (B and B) Service Station is now open in the Kilton Building, 313 W. Main St., Monticello. Full-service available on short notice. Cash price for our gasoline is 28 ½ ¢ per gallon.
Monticello’s new automatic fire truck and chemical wagon has arrived. A public demonstration will be given in the near future. With this truck many fires can be extinguished without the use of water and its attendant damages, which in most instances is more than that caused by the fire.
75 years ago
Superintendent of Monticello Township High School W.T. Wooley, has resigned and Eugene L. Johnson has been chosen as his replacement.
Sgt. Dale Kirkland, 23, enlisted bombardier, who had a part in Germany’s defeat, flew 25 missions with the 385th bombardment group.
Thirteen men have been notified to report in the near future for pre-induction physicals.
An open meeting to which taxpayers and all interested parties in the matter of school bus transportation will be held in the high school auditorium.
Harry S. Truman is the 7th vice-president to succeed to the presidency on the death of the incumbent.
AD: Viobin Corp wants several men – permanent post-war jobs – High school Education required – apply at Viobin Factory, Monticello, Illinois.
The Police Department, City of Monticello has issued a final warning – “We have received several complaints about reckless driving and running stop signs. We are going to be compelled to issue arrest tickets unless it is stopped.”
50 years ago
Monticello High School Principal, Don Pratt, who is Vice-President of the Okaw Valley Conference, announced this week that St. Joseph-Ogden High School has accepted an invitation to join the newly structured Okaw. Presently the new conference will consist of Arcola, Monticello, St. Teresa, Sullivan, Tuscola, Unity and Warrensburg-Latham.
The following registrants from Local Board 181 of the Selective Service System reported for induction on July 10, 1970. Charles Hammerschmidt, Percel Johnson, Theodore Sarver, Douglas Sims, Gary Sawyer, Wesley Stiverson, Charles Watkins, James White, Russel Wright. On the same day, 10 registrants reported for their pre-induction physical examination.
The White Heath Chorus will meet from 11 a.m. until noon each Monday at their school and members of the Cisco Chorus meet on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Cisco Grade School. Each chorus will perform in the final concert at the end of the summer.
AD: Monticello’s Beautiful Theater, The Lyric, Thursday, June 18 thru Tuesday, June 23, Alice’s Restaurant starring Arlo Guthrie, Pat Quin & James Broderick. Thursday & Friday, 1 show, 7:45; Saturday, 2 shows, 7 &9. Time Magazine “One of the Best Films Ever Made.”
25 years ago
The 41st annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo is being held June 23 and 24, at the Trail Blazers club grounds. A calf dressing contest will be held during both Friday and Saturday’s rodeos. Teams will compete by trying to put a pair of boxer shorts on a calf that has been roped by a cowboy. Employees from Illinois Power last week installed eight ornamental vintage streetlights on the square in Monticello. Chuck Walker and Jim Hackett headed the planning committee for the Buck Schroth Golf Outing and the Buckfest Celebration, two events which raised $6,000 for the Buck Schroth Interpretive Trail at Robert Allerton Park. Norma Wesley of Monticello has opened Allikat Wines Inc. in the old Levee Street Mall in Monticello. The shop features domestic and imported wines; imported and micro-brewery beers; cheeses; gifts and glassware; and specialized gift baskets. The Monticello Railway Museum celebrated Father’s Day this weekend with free train rides for fathers, as well as with a Bluegrass Festival. Ron Milton of Monticello has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, the fellowship is the foundation’s highest honor, and is a recognition of commitment to humanitarian service.
