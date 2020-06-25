100 years ago
Mrs. William Wilson of Bement, died at 2:25 o’clock Saturday morning at Decatur and Macon County hospital. She was twenty-four years old. Her death was caused by sleeping sickness after an illness of three weeks.
The Methodist Church has acquired the beautiful residence known as the McDeed property at 203 East Main, immediately east of the church, to be used as their parsonage. The property had been on the market, but when it was reduced to $11,000 the church bought it with the $6000 available from previous parsonage property and with the generous gift of $5000 from W.H. and E.C. England, in memory of their mother, Mrs. Harriet E. England. A gas drum fell from a truck at the Illinois Central station, Thursday morning and when it struck the sidewalk the jar broke off the cap. The result was that the tank came up the pavement at a terrific speed and a loud noise. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Having returned from Rock Island, Illinois, where an injunction against myself and others to refrain from practicing chiropractic was dissolved, I am now ready to see my old patients and any others who may need my services. Mrs. Emma Calvin, Chiropractor
Fishermen are reporting some remarkable catches in the Sangamon river the last few days. Fishing is said to be better this year than it has been for a number of years.
The farm home of Clifford Van Horn, of near LaPlace, just west of the Piatt county line in Macon county, was destroyed by fire at 3:30 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. There was no one at home, so there were no injuries. Mr. Van Horn plans to rebuild immediately.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Pvt. Robert L. Bruce, 19, Bement, was killed in action on Okinawa on April 9, 1945.
James Fisher, member of Bement Lodge No. 365 A.F. & A.M. has been a member for 60 years.
Robert O. Hosler is one of the survivors of the U.S.S. Bunker Hill, an aircraft carrier, which was hit by 2 Jap suicide planes near Okinawa.
J. Doss, who has been Illinois Central agent here for several months, has been transferred to Kenney. Helen Snyder of Stonington has been placed in charge of the local station.
Staff Sgt. Walter O’Laughlin, formerly of Bement, has received his discharge. He has 146 points. He made 68 missions and was wounded twice. He has seen service in Italy, Germany and England.
Sgt. Eugene Gray expects to be home in a few days. He has been with the 97th infantry division and has been overseas about 5 months and saw service in France and Belgium and was in combat when Germany surrendered.
Grace Paugh, former teacher at Bement grade school has accepted the post as principal at the Milmine grade school.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Dr. William Mundt, President of the Piatt County Heart Association announced at a meeting of the executive board last week that a total of $3,804.72 had been collected by volunteer workers.
Specialist 4 John Benjamin, son of Mr. & Mrs. John L. Benjamin of Cisco has been awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam as an infantry man connected with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry/RST division. He also has received the Air Medal for helicopter flights against the Viet Cong.
Monticello ladies were hostesses to LeRoy, Farmer City and Clinton lady golfers on Tuesday, June 10, for a play day at the Monticello golf course. Forty golfers participated, despite the rain. Local winners were Carol Mehnings, Low gross, Kay Hicks, Low net, Kay Wilkey and Kay Hicks, Chip ins. Door prizes were also awarded.
AD: Frank Cresap Real Estate: 4 bedrooms with fireplace, $35,500; 4 bedroom new brick $31,500; 3 bedroom, new, corner lot, $29,600; 3 bedroom, new, $29,000; 2 bedroom, large lot, $14,500; Lot close to stores $3,250.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Bud Wittig was at Lodge Park preparing for the crowds which will fill the park on July 3 for Monticello’s annual Independence Day celebration. This year marks Wittig’s 35th year of providing Monticello’s light display. After 50 years Kaiser’s Department Store & Office Supply is going out of business. Bertha White of Cisco will celebrate her 94th birthday on June 29. She was born in Piatt County in 1901, a daughter of Harry and Grace White. Several hundred people enjoyed the annual Fat Hill Fest in Cerro Gordo on June 17. The event takes its name from the fact that “Cerro Gordo” is Spanish for “fat hill.” Among activities was an art show featuring sculptor John McClarey, a Cerro Gordo native and former teacher at Cerro Gordo High School. During the show, McClarey worked on a portrait sculpture of Ronald Reagan. Monticello Swim Team competed against Rantoul last Saturday, coming away with a 282-206 victory. Over 100 children from Vacation Bible School helped mulch and water 17 trees for the new minipark in the Cerro Gordo business district. They took up a collection for the project.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.