100 years ago
Will H. Hays, as head of the party organization of the country since 1918, will call to order the Republican National Convention in the Coliseum at Chicago, on June 8th. It is expected that this will be one of the greatest political gatherings in history and the demand for seats is unprecedented.
The Community Church in Lodge was the site of much activity when the pupils of nine graded schools of the county were present to assist in a splendid program and receive their diplomas. Presenting diplomas was Co. Supt. Charles McIntosh. Lodge School graduates in the higher course were: Maxine Lanier, Elsie Fitzwater, Hazel Cavender, Hugey Gadbury; Oak Grove School: Beatrice Riggins.
The graduates of the common school course were:
Lodge School: Roscoe Foster, Kenneth Spencer, Ray Timmons, Thelma Duhson, Edra Madden, Alicia Bartley, Mildred Madden, Berlyn Foster, Mary E. Argo and Lola E. Perkins; Madden School: Eva Swartz;
Fairview School: Gleason Lanier, Winfield Adams and Gordon Adams; Pleasant Falls School: Wayne McMillen, Sebern Leischner and Darlene Leischner; Morain School: Thomas Creekmur; Dighton School: Edna Parsons and Dale Hosier; Anderson School: Robert Bennett.
Workmen are tearing out the front of the F. J. Mailander building. It will be replaced with plate glass and have vestibule show case windows.
The Cerro Gordo High School Commencement was held at the Church of the Brethren Monday evening was attended by a large number. The address by Dr. C. E. Jenny of Decatur on “Things Worth While’’ was very good. There were five girls and one boy in the graduating class this year.
Last Wednesday afternoon the teachers of the High School and the grades were entertained by Mr. Robert Allerton. For several weeks we had been looking forward to the trip, for had many a time driven as far as the gate only to have a tiny glimpse beyond. Mr. Allerton was a gracious host, taking us through his spacious home where we were delighted by the tapestries on the walls, the costumes representing practically every nation of Europe, the rare pieces of Japanese and Chinese lacquer, and the like.
The kindergarten for the children of School District No. 25 will start Monday morning, June 14. Children between the ages of five and six years old and who have not previously attended school are entitled to attend.
Eldon “Buster” Lord will stage a good boxing and wrestling show at the Opera House on Monday evading, June 14th. The card shows three boxing and two wrestling matches and should be a big event with fans of these sports.
The Piatt County Medical Association met last Friday night. Fifteen doctors from other towns were present. A banquet was served at the Brady House for the association.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Captain Linden Combes has been discharged under the army points system. He had 150 points accumulated. He has been in service 4 years, 2 months. He was awarded the Purple Heart, air medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, presidential group citation and 3 bronze stars on his European theatre ribbon.
A movement to organize and establish a state bank in DeLand has been reported and many persons in that community feel the need for a bank and are interested in the move to begin one.
Camp Creek School house, south and east of White Heath has been sold at public auction. The school, furnace and outbuildings and the brick from Prairie Dell School which had burned was sold to Dr. F.W. Keele for $627.25 plus $25.00 (furnace) and $40.00 (brick) or $692.25.
Piatt County Aid to Dependent Children (181) was $3,107.00 and Old Age Pensions for 449 persons were $14,509.00. Total amount for the state was $3,878,069.00.
Thirty children are enrolled in the kindergarten class which opened Monday at Lincoln School. Kathryn Valentine is in charge assisted by Carolyn Morris.
Poppy sales netted $235.0 and 1500 poppies were sold, an increase over last year.
The 1945 southern Illinois peach crop promises to be one of the largest ever harvested.
PFC Edward Foran, prisoner of the Germans since August 4, 1944, has been liberated and is back in the US.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Plans for the coming July 3rd and 4th celebration headlined by lightly attended monthly meeting of the Chamber of Commerce. Tom Sullen reported on Chamber plans for the celebration during the two days on the evening of July 3rd The Chamber will sponsor its second annual Miss Teenage Monticello contest. On the 4th, there will be a number of activities at Forest Preserve Park. All-Star Little League baseball begins at 1:30 followed by a watermelon eating contest, sack races, tug of war, and nail driving contest.
Pony League uniforms have been passed out and the local entry in the Tri-County Pony League was to have played its first game of the season Wednesday evening according to a report from team manager, Bob Scott.
Members of Monticello Tennis Club have been playing doubles challenge matches for the past three weeks. Each player has teamed up with other players and the resulting teams have been ranked on a challenge ladder. Each time a lower ranking team defeats a higher-ranking duo, the rankings are revised accordingly. Ranking are as follows: 1. Riley, Hutson, 2. Sierman, Riley, 3. Barnes, Hutson 4. Rice, Hutson.
Last week’s softball action saw the Monticello Merchants winning two tilts while losing three to run their season record to 10 victories, against 5 defeats.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Illinois Department of Transportation has recently announced that the mile and exit numbers on Interstate Route 72 between Springfield and Champaign will be renumbered. The two exits for Monticello, Exit 61 and Exit 63, will become Exit 164 and 166. Navy Seaman Recruit David M. Chapman, son of Craig and Cheryl Chapman of Atwood, recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes. He is a 1993 graduate of Atwood-Hammond High School. The circus goes on at Rayville, a miniature town created by Rayville Railroad Museum curator Ray McIntyre, who will turn 88 on the June 8. As the years go by, maintenance for the little town becomes more difficult. “I think old age is creeping up on me,” he says. Rayville is located at 217 W. Washington, Monticello. The Piatt Promenaders Square Dance Club will meet June 9, at the Monticello Community Building. Caller will be Clyde Stocker.
The spirit of Marilyn Monroe returned to Bement this past week as a new commemorative stamp was issued on June 1, 1995 by the United States Postal Service. Postal patrons lined up to be some of the first to purchase the 32-cent stamp. Many who saw Monroe in Bement in 1955 were among the first to purchase the collector’s stamps.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly