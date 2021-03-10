100 years ago
Mayor W. H. England was re-nominated for Mayor by the Republicans of Monticello at the primary held Tuesday, over J. C. Tippett by a plurality of 13 votes.
Monticello’s own, Congressman-elect Allen F. Moore expects to leave for Washington the latter part of this month. He will be sworn in on April 4 as a member of the Sixty-seventh Congress. Moore, now 50 years old, attended the Monticello schools, graduated from Lombard College at Galesburg. In 1894 he operated a harness business for five years in Monticello. He then purchased a controlling interest in the Dr. Caldwell Syrup Pepsin Company and grew it into the largest business of its kind in the world, profiting many in Monticello and Piatt County.
E. B. Leavitt of Hammond has sold his electric light plant to Joseph Lewis of Atwood, who took possession of it March 1st. Loren Chenoweth is running it for the present. This summer he expects to connect it with the interurban system at Bement and will then give 24-hour electric service.
The new Studebaker dealer, J. F. Miller, of Tuscola, Illinois, has opened a sales room for the Studebaker line of cars in the Kilton building on West Main Street.
Revival meetings are being held in the Methodist church every night this week. Rev. W. S. Fairfield is assisting Rev. Kruwel.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
At $10 per leg, some husbands were shaking their heads when the three pairs of dream hosiery went for the nightmarish price of $60, when a nanny goat sold for a mere .50 cent piece. (Mansfield Community Sale, Feb. 22.)
Frederick C. Tressler, Mansfield, who recently received a navy discharge, will re-open his blacksmith shop in that city.
Miss Maxine Gibbs and Paul C. Riley will be marred on March 17th in the Monticello Methodist Church.
Shinneman Motor Sales of Monticello will open as a Kaiser-Frazer dealer on March 9th.
Twelve Piatt County Home Bureau members worked at Kirby Hospital on March 1st making cotton balls and applicators.
Wendell Stiverson, livestock hauler, has an office at Hardyman’s Produce Co.
Cisco Library report for February shows a total circulation of 426 Books and Periodicals. Schmitt’s “David the King” and “The King’s General” by DuMaurier are now on the shelves. Home-Gardens and the Coronet are new magazines this year.
AD: Oehmke’s Kash & Karry: onion sets – 3 qt., 25 cents; potatoes, peck, 49 cents; walvet wallpaper cleaner, 29 cents a can; pink salmon, 29 cents a can; butter, 54 cents for pound roll; gingerbread mix, 02 cents with purchase of another mix at 25 cents.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Piatt County official population in the 1970 census was 15,509, up 3.7% from the 1960 figure of 14,960, the Bureau of Census reported. The 1970 census counted 5,448 housing units in Piatt County, 3,566 of them occupied by owners, 1,542 occupied by tenants and 340 were vacant. The median value of owner-occupied houses in Piatt County was $13,600 compared with $8,400 in 1960. The median rent paid by tenants in 1970 was $67 per month compared with $72 in 1960.
Monticello made a valiant try but fell short as Centennial eliminated them from regional play 50-43. The Sages controlled the ball and worked for good shots with great success. However on at least four occasions missed easy shots. Monticello finished their season with a 17-7 record.
The Piatt County Trail Blazers held their regular monthly meeting March 5 with a supper of fried chicken. This was also special guest night. Final plans were made for the annual ham and bean supper to be held March 27. Afterwards square dancing and games were enjoyed by members and their guests.
During Monday night’s program by the Concert and Varsity Band of Monticello High School, graduating senior and student conductor, Lu Ann Scott was presented with the John Phillip Sousa Band Award.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Knights of Columbus of Ivesdale presented a donation of $800 for the Piatt County Special Olympics on Friday, March 1 at the Piatt County Mental Health Center. The money was raised through tootsie roll sales the weekend of Feb. 20 and 21. Betty Peters, coordinator and coach for the Special Olympics said the money will be used for such things as entry fees, meals, traveling costs and uniforms. Stephanie Melton has been selected as the February Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Stephanie, the daughter of Steven and Victoria Melton of Monticello, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including student council, LifeSavers, Scholastic Bowl, National Honor Society, cross-country, softball, peer counselors and the math team. Stephanie plans to attend the University of Illinois where she will study Liberal Arts and Sciences. The week of Feb 17-24 was recognized as National FFA Week, and FFA members at Monticello High School drove tractors to school on Wednesday. Mindy Elvidge, FFA sponsor, said the display of tractors was a visual reminder that “Ag is back at Monticello High School.”
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.