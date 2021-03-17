100 years ago
An earth shock of several seconds duration was noticeable in Monticello and vicinity at about 6:20 o’clock Monday morning. Several were awakened by the shock.
The Fire Department was called to J. W. Raycraft’s residence on South Piatt Street during the noon hour Thursday. Sparks from a chimney had set fire to the roof over the kitchen. There was minimal damage.
At a recent meeting of Carpenter’s Local No. 2055 of Monticello it was voted to reduce the scale of wages from 80c an hour to 65c the hour. The price will be in effect for one year.
The Monticello Ice Company advises the ice situation is extremely bad for cities without plants due to the natural ice crop failure of last winter. Fortunately our ice house has a large 1,000 ton surplus ice storage in reserve. The cost of ice depends largely on coal, labor, repair and delivery costs.
Dick Ayre and Horace Jay have formed a partnership and expect to open a meat market in the Hazzard building on the west side of the square soon to be vacated by the Dresback bakery.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Cpl. J. Kenneth Steidinger, Bement, arrived home last week following his discharge. Upon his return, he saw his 5 ½ month old daughter, Sue, for the first time.
The proposed new fire district for Bement includes territory approximately 3 ½ miles north of Bement, 5 ½ miles south, 4 ½ miles west and 5 ½ miles east will be submitted to voters at a special election to be held soon.
Andrew Swenson, 78, prominent Bement businessman and civil leader since 1892, died Saturday. He was born March 8, 1868 in Malom, Sweden and has been a resident of Bement since 1890.
Eugene Gray of Monticello, a veteran, and his wife, has purchased the Cottage Grocery on East High Street from Mrs. Helen Davisson, who has operated the store the last 8 years.
The American Legion observed its 28th birthday March 15-17 with the greatest expansion in programs and activities in its history. More than 2,500,000 WWI & II veterans are enrolled as members. Membership goals for 1946 is 3,500,000. A total of 1,400 new posts have been charted since the end of WWII.
Special entertainment, demonstrations, music and prizes featured the grand opening of Ray Kitner’s Super Market in Bement last Saturday. Mr. Kitner has been a grocer in Bement since April, 1932.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello school officials have announced that students in the local district will receive an extra three days off from their studies due to the extension of the annual spring break. The spring vacation is slated to begin on Friday, April 2, at regular dismissal time with classes resuming on Tuesday, April 13.
The monthly Piatt County Craft Workshop will be March 28 in the Garden Room of the Monticello Community Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a potluck at noon. Four projects will be worked on this month: 1-rolled paper waste paper baskets or roller beads, 2- 3-D pictures, 3-Daisy feather flowers, 4-knitted seat pads.
Cub Scouts, Webelos and their fathers will meet by the Courthouse at 9:00 o’clock Saturday morning to begin a cleanup campaign. All those participating in the work should wear boots and bring a bag for litter. Saturday morning marks the kickoff of the scouts “Save Our America Resources Campaign”.
On March 10, 1971, the following registrants from local Board No. 181 of the Selective Service System were inducted into the Army – Gary Gregory, James Hannon, and Jerry Miller.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Monticello Leslie Rankin has developed a home page for Piatt County on the World Wide Web. Sharing her feelings about Piatt County with the rest of the world seemed logical to Rankin. “This Web stuff is very neat,” Rankin said. “And I’m simply providing information about Piatt County.” In honor of National Employ the Older Worker Week (NEOWW), Robert O’Dell, 58, from Monticello has been nominated as a worker who exemplifies outstanding qualities for an aging labor force. O’Dell works as a custodian for the Cisco Community Center. The Monticello High School boys freshmen basketball team, coached by Chris Townsend, recently completed its best season in over ten years. The team had a 15-3 record, including the championship of the Maroa Tournament in which all the Okaw Valley Conference teams participated. Members of the team are Garron Lukas, Nathan Shubert, Gary Heitz, Chris Striegel, Ty Simpson, Michael Marker, Shane Benson, Alex Schmink, Clint Pichon, Forrest Cox, Seth Melton, Ryan O’nan, Scott Clarkson and Tim Plummer.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.