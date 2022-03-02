100 years ago
The Mansfield Village clerk reports in 1921 there were 40 births and 14 deaths in Blue Ridge Township.
The Cerro Gordo Oil and Gas Company landholders and others met in the Lyric Theater room last Tuesday evening. Over 50 persons were present including J. W. Vent, the presiding trustee. The company has set up headquarters in rented space of The News building.
The DeLand Tribune reports that wireless telephony is only in its infancy, and it is impossible to predict how far it will go. There is one very important service that it will render, that is to permit people living in country districts to enjoy music and lectures and addresses delivered in city centers.
Cerro Gordo Cooperative Grain Co. is expecting a rail car of Pyramid Flour. The cash off the car price will be $2.15 per the 49 pound sack or $8.50 per 196 pound barrel.
The Knights of Pythias Hall of Cerro Gordo will be hosting The Ward Waters Trio, a musical program at 8 o’clock.
The Cerro Gordo Christian Church Women’s Missionary Society (W.M.S.) met in the home of Mrs. C. A. Stout. After the lesson our a very fine social time was enjoyed by all who attended.
Farm land of well improved black dirt in the Cerro Gordo area is fetching $250 an acre.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Coach Henry Combes of Champaign High School and former star athlete of Monticello will be the guest speaker at the annual high school banquet here on March 17.
DeLand and Nixon School District of Weldon are proposing a merger. Early plans call for the erection of a new school building somewhere between DeLand and Weldon. If the merger materializes the students would be offered several courses not available now. A new larger gym, industrial arts shop, and home economics will be offered.
The Lyric is playing “The Show Off” with Red Skelton. Bement Theatre is showing “The Cockeyed Miracle” with Frank Morgan.
AD: Kroger’s has head lettuce 2 for 29¢, Winesap apples 3 lbs. for 39¢, and fresh chickens 59¢ a pound.
Rock Falls wins Lightweight State Championship by defeating St. Joseph’s of Springfield 31-25. Mahomet took 3rd place, beating Stockland 39-38 in overtime.
The Sages beat Mansfield 61-45 in its first game of the Champaign Regional. Lord and Tate led the Sages.
Lester Mackey, an employee of the Monticello A&P, has been transferred to the Paris, Illinois A&P where he will be Assistant Manager. Mackey just completed 4 years in the Army.
Bette Marquiss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Marquiss, and James Hopper, son of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Hopper of Monticello were married in Decatur on February 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee O. Chumbley of White Heath celebrate the birth of a daughter February 27 at Kirby Hospital.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
City Council business centered around extending city water service west of the city. Marvin Lockmiller, who recently purchased acreage north of Stoddard Acres, and who intends to subdivide it was present to pursue his request for the extension of water service to his subdivision. The Council discussed the details, which considered the estimated cost of $25,300 for an 8-inch main extension. The city water committee recommended that Lockmiller be assessed one-fourth of the cost.
Several bids were received for the furnishing of one or two automobiles for the city police. Poling-Holtz bid $3,336 for one or $5,399 for two. McClure Motors bid $3,347 for one and $5,944 for two, Strohl Ford bid $3,487 for one and $5,974 for two. No action was taken.
Monticello got sweet revenge defeating the Okay Valley conference champions, St. Teresa, 71-69 Friday night for the regional championship. The Sages had lost three times this season to the powerful bulldogs. The previous meetings had found the Sages collapsing late in the game as the St. Teresa pressing defense produced many turnovers. This time, Monticello moved the ball through the defense and got several easy baskets.
The Piatt Co. Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting on March 7, 1972 at 7:30 pm at the Lake Fork Church 2 miles north of Atwood. A program will be presented by members of Piatt County’s first church. Lake Form was established in 1842 two months earlier than Monticello Methodist Church. It is one of the most active rural churches anywhere in the area.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Illinois Commerce Commission issued a stipulated agreement that named Bement Township Road 92 for railroad crossing upgrades. The area lies just east of Bement Grain Company, with upgrades to cost an estimated $115,900.
Sage City 10,000, Inc., organizers of the Sage City 10K race in Monticello, has dissolved, ending the race that was first run in 1978.
Monticello Main Street Inc. held its first annual meeting on Feb. 19. Officers included Larry Stoner, president; Paul Adams, vice president; Carol Hawkins, secretary; Steve Mitze, treasurer; and Linda Miller, program manager.
Tickets were available for “Watch the Lamb,” the annual Easter pageant produced by the First Christian Church of Monticello. Six performances were planned.
Paula Henson and others from Carle Foundation Hospital traveled to the Philippines to perform reconstructive surgery on children with lip and palate issues. The work was done through Operational Rainbow.
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.