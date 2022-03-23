100 years ago
The Musical Wizards of the Hipple Concert Company will present a combination of popular and classical music at the Bement High School Auditorium this Friday night. Admission is 35¢ and 50¢.
The First National Bank of Bement reports assets amounting to $428,176.67 in its official annual report. The annual report of the State Bank of Bement shows assets of $418,763.26.
William Cathcart of DeLand, local manager for the Standard Oil Company, is expecting delivery of his new oil and gasoline delivery truck.
The DeLand village primary was last Tuesday and only 24 voters made the trip to the polls. The offices being decided were Village Clerk, 3 Trustees and the Police Magistrate.
The motto of DeLand being “The Biggest Little Town on Earth” is being promoted by our local Women’s Club as well as businesses in our village.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
The annual three hour Good Friday service of the Protestant Churches of Monticello will be held Friday, April 14 from noon until 3 p.m. in the Methodist Church. In observance of the meditations, the city merchants will close places of business for all or a portion of the time during the service. All donations will go to Kirby Hospital.
Upper Sangamon Valley farmers are offered a special soil program. Piatt is one of three counties involved. Due to a loss of soil, the farmers will be given a special fund to combat this problem. Farmers are encouraged to carry out terracing, contouring, sod waterway construction, tree planting, and dam building.
Walter Lemasters is the new manager of the A&P store. He replaces Clifford Nelson, who with Lester Mackey, recently purchased a grocery store owned by Murl Myers. Nelson and Mackey are going to call their new store Nel-Macs.
Monticello to be host school for the Okaw Valley track meet May 13. Also, the basketball schedules for 1947-1948 have been devised. The Okaw Valley Tournament is set for January 27-31 at a site to be named later. Sonny Tate and Darrell Tippett attended the State Tournament.
Playing at Bement Theatre is “My Pal Trigger” with Roy Rogers. The Lyric has “The Secret Heart” with Claudette Colbert.
AD: My recipe for happy meal times is good food in a pleasant atmosphere at Hemphill’s Café for Easter dinner.
Gucker’s Drug Store has wallpaper with entirely new designs ranging from 12¢ to 40¢ a single roll.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wright are parents of a daughter born March 24.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
In a special executive session held last Wednesday evening, The Monticello Community Unit Board of Education named Bob Trimble to the head basketball coaching post at Monticello High School. He will succeed Tom Young, who announced his retirement from coaching at the recent winter sports banquet.
Tuesday’s primary elections brought a good turnout of Piatt County voters for an election of this type as a total of 2,176 county residents cast their ballot. There were only two local contests both being on the republican ticket. In the closest race, that of the nomination for states attorney, Lawrence Eaton topped Ken Baughman by 151 votes. Incumbent Dwight Mackey was not seriously challenged in his bid for the coroner post as he collected a total of 1,486 of the votes as compared to 463 for Donald Timmons and 114 for Leo Stayton.
Four candidates have filed petitions for election to the Monticello Board of Education. There will be three seats to fill in the April 8 election. Filing petitions were incumbents Max Olson and Jack Drew along with new candidates Larry McClure and Raymond Borelli. Clem Colgan is not seeking re-election.
The County Board voted on a rezoning request to permit construction of a motel and related services along interstate 72 near Monticello was approved. Charles H. Kelley received the Board’s approval for rezoning the property from A-1 agriculture to B-1. He plans to build a motel, restaurant, service station and other related facilities.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
In less than a week, residents in the Monticello school district will be asked to vote on referendums to increase two of the district’s tax rates to the maximum. If both referendums pass, the education tax rate will increase from $1.63 to $1.84 and the Operation and Maintenance tax rate will increase from 37.5 cents to 50 cents. If both are successful, the property tax rate would increase by 33.5 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation. This would increase the amount collected in taxes by the district from $2.55 million to $3.08 million. Awards for the Most Valuable basketball players for the Cerro Gordo Broncos were presented to Kristen Conley and Justin Morr at the winter sports banquet of Cerro Gordo High School which was held March 17 in the school gym. Sam McPheeters, commander of Piatt County VFW Post 5346, recently presented plaques and monetary awards to the Monticello High School 1996-97 Voice of Democracy winners. Winners were Jamie Lane, first place, $100; Erin Thompson, second place, $75; and Tom Dunn, third place, $50. The theme for this year’s Voice of Democracy program, sponsored by VFW Post 5346, was “Democracy - Above and Beyond.”
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.