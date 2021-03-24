100 years ago
W. S. Armsworth, manager of the Cisco Livestock Shipping Association, states in his annual report that since Aug. 1, 1920, he has shipped out 16 cars of livestock. This is a total of 111 hogs, 59 cattle, and 29 sheep. He paid farmers consigning this stock $25,500.
The Cero Gordo News newspaper is remodeling the room, just west of the Princess restaurant, which is to be its new business location. It will be a modern and up-to-date printing office. It will likewise be the first paper in Cerro Gordo which was located in its own building.
Orville Hart, victim of the dreaded tuberculosis, died early Sunday morning at his home. The disease developed about six months ago He worked at hauling coal and many attribute the coal dust to causing his lungs to fail him. In the hopes of benefiting his condition he was taken to St. John’s Sanitarium near Riverton, Ill. in January, but was brought back home about a month later.
Piatt County Road Commissioners have been over the most of the roads with the light tractors and road drags, and in some instances the large tractor and the heavy leveler has been used. The main roads at this time are in very good condition, however some secondary road remain impassible due to the mild winter and extra muddy spring.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
A public meeting of all veterans, farmers and businessmen of Piatt County has been called for Wednesday to discuss the problems arising from the vets on-the-job training programs.
Joseph H. Faith has sold his undertaking business and funeral home here to Kenneth Bauman of Havana and will give possession May 17th, it was announced Wednesday.
The First Baptist Church of Monticello recently purchased the lot west of the church from Otto Meier, giving a 105’ frontage on Grant Street and 120’ frontage on Greely Street. The plot will be used for construction of a new church building and parsonage.
Piatt County farmers were paid $720 for livestock killed by dogs last year according to William Steel, county treasurer. The largest claim of $210 was paid to Clarence Morgan, Willow Branch Twp., who had 14 sheep killed. Earl Foreman of Unity Twp. received second high of $176 for 35 turkeys killed.
Joseph Allman this week sold a carload of seed corn to the Government, which will be sent to Europe, for agricultural relief there.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Bids on three separate improvement projects were opened and examined Tuesday night at the City Council meeting. First of these was for the paving of Center Street from Market Street east a distance of 1,283 feet. The low bidder was L.F. Porter Construction of Monticello with a bid of $89,915. The second project was for improvements to Washington and Park Street. L.F. Porter was the low bidder with a bid of $52,798. The third project was for construction and installation of 4,014 lineal feet of curb and gutters, surfacing and widening South State and Bond Streets. Porter had the low bid of $38,354.
A total of five candidates have filed petitions for the two vacancies on the Monticello Community Unit Board of Education. The election will be held on Saturday, April 10. Those filing are Robert Miller, Frank Hoffman, Forrest Sawlaw, Robert Kaiser and Mary Healy.
Gov. Richard Ogilvie has rejected the budget requests of the Board of Higher Education and asked for new budgets for the State’s College and University system which fit within available resources of $672 million. As submitted to the Governor, the board’s budget recommendations totaled $859 million, a 34% increase over last year’s levels of appropriations and a 47% jump over actual expenditures.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Long-awaited restaurant opens on Monticello square. Bob Turner and Mike Nielsen are the owners of the new Sage City Café. They began remodeling the building which was formerly Marge’s Place and are now ready to open. Four teachers received tenure at the March 11 special meeting of the Bement Board of Education; science teacher Sally Fedrigon, band instructor Michelle Gross, industrial technology teacher Billy Wirth, and home economics teacher Rebecca Zucco. The American Legion in Cisco celebrated their 77th birthday. In attendance were Don Reed and Henry Lyons. Lyons is the only World War I veteran in Piatt County and has been a member of the American Legion since its founding in 1919. During the Winter Sports Awards Program at Cerro Gordo High School, most valuable player trophies when to Dan McNamara and Regan Taylor for boys and girls basketball. A new sign was put up last week for Lindsleys’ Country Market, formerly known as Lindsleys’ Red Fox Food Center. Rob and Kerri Dixon have recently opened A&R Storage in Monticello.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.