100 years ago
Monticello Telephone Girls were entertained in the home of Mrs. William Bennet on East Center Street in honor of being the operators in the local telephone office. The 13 present were: Misses Irene Parker, Carrie Johnson, Eva Householder, Elian Warren, Edna Freeman, Celeste Crites, Margaret Ashby, Delia Duvall, Josephine Smith; Mesdames Belle Harding, Hilma Fowler and Emma Dubson. Miss Zella Coon of Glenwood Springs, Colo., a former superintendent at the office was also a guest.
Joseph Allman has accepted a position to travel with a Chicago film company. Mrs. Dottie McClure will have charge of Monticello’s Globe Theatre while he is away.
The West End Restaurant of Cerro Gordo, operated by E. N. Hutchings, has sold his business to Mr. Black from Decatur and moved to Arthur where he has gone into business with his father.
Square dance on Saturday night, March 5th, Kratz Hall. All square dances, except a few waltzes and two-steps. Admission: 40c to everybody. Tell your friends. Orchestra of violin, “horse fiddle”, piano and drums.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
The 1946 Red Cross drive for Piatt County will get underway March 1, Jack Morris, county drive chairman announced today. Minimum quota for this year’s drive is $7,500.
Eastern Illinois State Teacher’s College will be host to 93 Piatt County high school music students in the annual district music contest at Charleston, IL. The contest will feature the ensemble and solo music departments of 40 schools and 750 students.
A “heifers for relief” project was established this week in Piatt County to enable groups or individual farmers to aid in rehabilitating their suffering neighbors. All heifers should be of dairy breed and pass the TB and Bang’s disease tests. A collecting center has been established at the farm of Lester Beery at Hammond.
A George Washington party was held last Saturday for the Junior and Primary classes of the Nazarene Church in the parsonage. The evening was spent playing games followed with cake and ice cream.
Carl Manning, veteran of WWII, who returned to the States leaving a wife and daughter in Ilford, England, just received word from his wife that she will arrive in the US sometime the last of March. The ex-soldier will meet this family in Chicago to bring them to the Charles Manning farm where he works with his father.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Two evening courses, Folk Guitar and Stock Market Investments, will be offered at Washington Grade School in Monticello during the Spring Quarter by Parkland College. The fee for each of these non-credit courses if $12.
The Monticello Democratic Caucus, for the selection of candidates for City Aldermen in the April 20 City Election was held at the Monticello Municipal Building on Saturday, February 27. Candidates were named for vacancy in all four precincts. In precinct one, Danny Snyder was nominated for the full term, Ruth Harter was selected to run for the two year unexpired term. Precinct Two, Bill Henebry was nominated. In precinct three, Jack Grant was nominated while Wade Bensyl was nominated in Ward Four.
Christ Lutheran Church held its first worship service last Sunday with over 200 people present. According to arrangements made last month, services for Christ Lutheran congregation will be held at the Community Building until further notice. Greeters for the first service were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mitze, Mr. and Mrs. Curt Seymour and Mr. and Mrs. Don Sjoken.
At the Lyric, March 4-8, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, starring Paul Newman and Katherine Ross. 1 show each night, 7:30 p.m.
– By Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Shirley Harshbarger of Atwood has been selected as one of five women to be honored at the 5th annual Girl Scout Women of Distinction celebration banquet to be held at Jumer’s Castle Lodge in Urbana. Harshbarger receives the award based on her devotion to her family’s heritage. A restoration project of a log cabin that belonged to the Harshbargers’ descendants was coordinated by her. The cabin was scheduled to be torn down, but the Harshbarger extended family collaborated and worked to restore the cabin. Kelly and Liz Skinner of Monticello have turned their hobby of collecting antiques into a business. The couple recently opened Skinners’ Coachhouse Antiques at the northeast corner of Market and Jefferson streets. The shop has a variety of antiques, collectibles and primitives, including lighting fixtures which have all been re-wired. Valentine Manufacturing, a welding and machine shop owned by Amanda Valentine of Bement, has recently added a fabrication department which Valentine calls “Imagination Fabrication.” Employees are fabricating metal windmill lawn ornaments which feature individualized decorative cutouts.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.