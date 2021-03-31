100 years ago
The Pepsin Syrup Company was in receipt of eighty barrels (2,520 gallons total) of grain alcohol Wednesday morning. It was shipped to them from Peoria over the Traction and the railcar was accompanied by two armed guards until unloaded at the Pepsin plant.
The Hazzard Grocery Store at 106 S. Charter has been given a thorough cleaning and has been re-painted throughout and now presents a very pleasing appearance.
DeLand now owns a real fire truck all set to make its first run to a fire. It is of thee latest dry-chemical extinguisher variety. Citizens saw it actually demonstrated when A.M. Johnson of the Howe Fire Apparatus Co., of Anderson, Ind., arrived and gave an impressive demonstration of extinguishing an actual fire. The price was $900. For the present the new truck is housed in Bowsher’s Garage.
It was a landmark day for the DeLand M.E. Church as they packed in 181 persons for Sunday School last Sunday.
American Legion Post No. 101 of Monticello has secured the famous Bohemian Violinist Joseph Konecny and Mary Tris, American Pianist for a concert here.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Harry E. Slusser, Principal of Bement Township High School and Superintendent of Schools there for the past 19 years has resigned both posts effective at the end of the current school term. Slusser is resigning to devote his entire time to a general dry goods business which he purchased in Bement last summer.
There will be enough hosiery for everyone, if purchases are limited to not over 1 pair of nylons every two months and 1 pair of rayon’s every three months.
Sixteen veterans of WWII were initiated into Albert Parker Post of the American Legion in a mass ceremony held recently in the high school auditorium in Bement.
A potted shamrock grown in Ireland was one of the gifts received last week by Mr. & Mrs. N.P. Kelly, who observed their 57th wedding anniversary at their home in Bement on St. Patrick’s Day.
Fifteen months ago a new law was passed providing a small pension for un-re-married widows of the First World War. Payment can be made when the widow’s annual income is less than $1,000 during the calendar year.
Mrs. Eileen Manning, British wife of C. Manning, DeLand is reported aboard the “Ericson” which is scheduled to arrive in New York on approximately April 1st.
–Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
County Clerk and her staff, Evelyn Parker, Peggy Bennett, Helen Barcus and Shirley Teets have completed the 1970 tax extensions and have turned over the books to County Collector Louis Foltz for preparation of tax statements. Total tax extensions on the 1970 assessed valuations as equalized by the Dept. of Revenue is $5,969,543.09. The total tax extension of last year’s evaluation was $5,891,681.36.
Glenn Wilfong has recently been appointed Plant Manager of the Monticello plant of General Cable Corp. This plant, one of General Cables 34 plants in 19 states, manufactures telephone cable for the communication industry.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce, City Council and other community organizations have deemed the month of April as being clean-up - fix-up month in this community. The groups are urging citizens in the city to look over their property and make an attempt to spruce it up a little, with remodeling, painting or just general cleanup.
The 1971 Piatt County Heart Fund has passed the $3,400 mark according to Gary Bickel, treasurer. County Heart Association president, Dr. William Mundt stated, “We sincerely hope that there will continue to be generous contributions while the thought is fresh in the minds of those who have not responded.”
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Philip “Butch” Barr of Monticello won $12,000 on the new “Illinois Instant Riches” game show. Barr appeared on the March 23 show which aired on WGN-TV. Barr purchased a winning “Illinois Instant Riches” ticket at Bill & Sandy’s Grocery, 422 S. Market, Monticello. Mr. and Mrs. Max G. Roberts of Monticello will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Roberts and the former Lois Buckingham were married on March 31, 1946 in the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren. Twelve-year old Liesel Hess of Bement appeared in the New York production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Assembly Hall on the University of Illinois campus. She is a sixth-grade student at Bement Middle School and daughter of Debbie Eichelberger. Winning the Cerro Gordo Alumni Tournament was the “state team,” members of the classes of 1974-1976 who were in the Elite Eight State Tournament in 1973 and 1974. Players include Scott Gisinger, Robin Shively, Jim Neff, Todd Henricks, Greg Morganthaler, Mike Blickensderfer, Jeff Colbert, Ronnie Born, Terry Curran and Homer O’Field.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.