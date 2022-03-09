100 years ago
The Roy Hamm American Legion Post of Monticello is to present “a pair of sixes” at the Monticello Opera House. It may be seen on two different nights.
The DeLand village board meeting last Monday night included discussion on items including repairing the chimney on the village hall and the purchase of a fire siren or alarm.
Don’t forget the newest issues of the following magazines are currently available at the DeLand Tribune office: True Story, McCalls, Fashionable Dress, Pictorial Review, and Cosmopolitan.
Earl Hayes of DeLand as good success with his radio outfit receiving the latest markets, weather reports, news and music which is broadcasted from Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati. Almost every evening Mr. and Mrs. Hayes entertain friends who come to “listen in.”
The Cerro Gordo water committee was instructed to secure leases on ground around and near the town to be used for prospecting for usable water for the village.
The road machinery to be used in putting down the Cerro Gordo state aid hard road through here is expected to arrive by rail any day. Twelve rail cars of equipment have arrived in Milmine for that purpose there and contractors expect to get into operation by 1 April.
75 years ago
Mayor O. L. Kilton named members of the zoning board of appeal and a building officer. These appointments were approved by the city council. Members of the board were C. W. Adams, J. D. Leiper, A. C. Miller, C. C. Austin, and Elmer Oehmke. Joe Faith was appointed as building officer.
Showing at Bement was “The Time of Their Lives” starring Abbott and Costello while the Lyric had “Sister Kenney” with Rosalind Russell.
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kratz of Monticello are the parents of a daughter born March 11 at Kirby Hospital.
F. K. Cresap’s Cash and Carry had red pitted cherries in No. 2 can, 27¢, Crisco 43¢, Sunshine crackers 22¢, and a case of Coca-Cola was $1.00 plus bottle deposit.
Dr. John H. McNutt of Hammond, Dean of Piatt County Physicians has died. Dr. McNutt practiced medicine for 52 years in and around Hammond. Charles McIntosh, the 3rd son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. McIntosh of Fairview, formerly of Monticello, fell from the family car near Cuba, Illinois. The child was pronounced dead at the Graham Hospital in Canton. He leaves his parents and his sisters, Rebecca and Julia.
Mr. and Mrs. Willis Patrick celebrated their 45th anniversary. The Patricks have 5 children.
DeLand lost to LeRoy in the first round of the Clinton regional 43-33. DeLand was led by Ed Norfleet with 18 points. Meanwhile, Cerro Gordo lost to Stephen Decatur 58-30.
50 years ago
Piatt Co. Treasurer, Louis Foltz, has announced that a total of $1,293.45 ahs been paid out of the dog fund for 1971 as compared to $1,719.50 in 1970. These claims are paid on the first Monday in March of each year from the dog tax fund. Claims for animals killed by dogs must be in the county treasurer’s office by December 31 in order to be paid in March of the following year.
Monticello Jaycee president Mike Hawkins reported this week that advanced sale tickets for the Ozark Opry, to be presented here Saturday, have been going fairly well. The show, which originated at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, has become a top tourist attraction in that area from mid-April until the first of November. The rest of the year the group travels throughout the country giving performances.
Wayne D. Jones, Illinois Power Company’s Coordinator of Cooperative Matters since 1966, has been appointed manager of the Monticello district of Illinois Power to succeed Tom Burns Jr., who died recently.
Monticello career evening will be held Thursday, March 9 following the business of high school S-T-P club. Students, teachers, and parents will meet at 7:30 pm in the high school auditorium for a short business meeting before going to the gymnasium where businessmen will be available to discuss local job opportunities for students.
25 years ago
The Piatt County Circuit Clerk’s Office has installed a payment drop box for payment of Child Support and Maintenance, fines and fees, and no appearance traffic cases. The drop box is next to the US Mailbox on the corner of Charter and Washington Streets. Architect Kennedy Hutson recently remodeled the nondescript white brick building which sat at 102 S Independence Street in Monticello. The building, once a carriage house built between 1887-1893, and later in the 50’s “The Barn Restaurant”, will now be used as Hutson’s office. Two new score boards were donated by Pepsi for the DeLand-Weldon high school gym. The boards were installed in time for this year’s Homecoming on Friday, Feb. 14. Homecoming King and Queen were Wes Hiter and Amy Atteberry.
