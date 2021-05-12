100 years ago
The Salvation Army from Champaign will hold an open air meeting on the public square in Monticello. Captain A. L. A. C. Bialeschki is to be in charge.
The medicine show at the Opera House is drawing large crowds this week.
The Albert Parker Post of the American Legion in Bement has opened an elegant club room in the room south of the Masonic building. The room has just been repapered and painted and has a pleasing appearance.
Dr. Mary I. Senseman returned last Friday from Chicago, where she attended a meeting of the Illinois Homeopathic Association.
Buck’s Pond south of Lodge seems to be a popular fishing resort the past few Sundays. About 200 are there each Sunday.
The Willow Brach Twp area had a large dance given by the people of this vicinity Saturday evening at the Country Club cabin. Mr. A. M. Turney furnished the music.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
In observance of National Hospital Day Sunday May 12, the John & Mary E. Kirby Hospital here will open its doors and give the public an opportunity to inspect the facilities of that institution. The hospital was established in mid-January 5 years ago.
Kenneth Bauman of Havana, who recently purchased the Faith Funeral Home in Monticello, took over the operation of the home last Wednesday.
Notice: Grow Victory Gardens for relief of world-wide food shortages. We ask everybody to plant a garden and help out in this emergency. Keep your dogs tied up so that they won’t destroy gardens.
The annual Slabtown School reunion will be held on Sunday, May 19, at the school house. A basket dinner will be served at noon and all former teachers, pupils and patrons are invited to attend.
No decision was reached in filling coaching vacancies at the Monticello Township High School when the school board held its regular monthly meeting.
AD: Mother’s Day Flowers at McInnes Flower Shop: Roses –$5.00 dozen; Carnations - $3.00 dozen; Corsages - $1.00 & up; Orchids - $7.70 & up; Gardenias - $2.00.
Monticello Township High School will be host tomorrow to grade school graduates who plan to enroll next year. The eighth graders will meet in the High School auditorium for a welcome and explanations of the day’s plans. The guests will be served a noon luncheon in the cafeteria.
Fifteen Piatt County men recorded their military discharges.
AD: Attention farmers! I am now ready to handle your wool and hides – Magill Junk Yard – Monticello.
One pound of salvaged fat makes 6 bars of laundry soap. Turn used fats in for .04 cents per pound.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Effective May 4, 1971, General Telephone Company will enlarge the Monticello urban boundary to include Surrey Hills and Crestview subdivisions. With these changes residents of these areas will provided with an urban grade of telephone service. This is the first alteration of the boundary since Stoddard acres and the foothill Road areas were included in April of 1968.
The first organizational meeting for the Monticello adult kittenball league was held last Wednesday evening at the Forest Preserve Park Pavilion. Teams and managers were announced: Bill Abbot, Inc., Ed Norfleet; Poling Holtz, Larry McClellan; McClure Motors, Steve Reidel; Strohl Ford, Dave Fruendt; Al’s Deep Rock, Sonny Nelson; and Dairy, Charlie Vinson.
AD: This week at the Lyric, Thurs. May 6 thru Tuesday, May 11 – “Entertainment Right Between the Eyes!” For all the family. Howard Hawks brings you “Rio Lobo”, starring John Wayne, Jorgan Revero and Jennifer O’Neil. One show each night at 7:45. Regular admission.
The Monticello Women’s Golf Association opened its season, Tuesday, April 27 with a potluck at the golf clubhouse. Ladies Day golf is held each Tuesday. Those attending the first day were Betty Pankau, Marguerite Allen, Dorothy Burgin, Gladys Koch, Inez Egbert, Martha Lamb, Kay Hicks, Edna Roberts, Lotha Clark, Sharon Grove, Pat Hutson, Sue Galt, Dorothy Larson, Carolyn Siders and Judy Fruendt.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
On Thursday, April 26, a group of seventeen seniors from Monticello High School traveled to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston to compete in the annual Industrial Technology Project/Team Competition. Among the participants from Monticello were Kyle Jamison, Jason Daniels and Randy Lange. Lange and Jamison placed first in Computer-Aided Drafting. Travis Buchanan, Daniels and Jason Mumm placed first in Glider Problem Solving. Other awards went to Justin Davis, Craig Baldwin, John Miglin, Drew Dunham, Brad Mahaffey, Josh Scott, Justin Miller, Mitch Wooten, Blaine Fatheree, Brian McIntosh, Josh Cooper and Bill Walden. The students were led by Kevin L. Rumple, CAD/Cabinet making instructor at Monticello High School. Kim Gentry has been selected as the May Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Kim, the daughter of Barb and El Gentry of White Heath, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including color guard, volleyball, cheerleading, softball, LifeSavers, French Club, speech team, Thespians and National Honor Society. Chris Hermann, administrator of the board and families of SCA, DeLand announced that their Board has unanimously decided to close SonShine Christian Academy in the near future. This decision is based solely on smaller enrollments which cannot support the expenses of operation.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.