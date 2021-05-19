100 years ago
Robert H. Allerton hosted the Grades and High School teachers of Monticello as they were dismissed at 3:00 o’clock Wednesday for a reception and tour of lavish estate, “The Farms.”
Last Sunday night an audience which taxed the seating capacity of the auditorium, gallery and S. S. room of the Methodist church, was present to hear the anniversary program of the Epworth League. After an excellent program Rev. Kruwel installed the League’s eight officers for the ensuing year.
The shoe repair shops of the city have made an agreement to now have uniform prices.
Supt. G. W. Button of the Atwood township high school has been elected superintendent of the Monticello high school for the upcoming year.
Captain Bradford V. Moore returned Sunday from a visit with his parents, Hon. and Mrs. Allen F. Moore in Washington, D. C..
The Wabash will run another popular priced excursion to Chicago next Saturday and Sunday. The rate from Monticello will be $3.00.
The first moving picture show of the season was given at the air dome Saturday evening. Messrs Blue and Clifton were in charge.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Memorial Day Services, a tribute to our war dead, will be conducted May 30 at 10:30. The ceremony will be held at “Soldier’s Circle” in Monticello Cemetery and will be sponsored by Roy Hamm Post 101 of the American Legion.
Eighth grade graduation exercises will be held May 23 in the high school auditorium.
Robert Moffitt, veteran of WWII, has purchased the Paris Cleaners here from Archie Thomas and will take possession June 1.
The seniors at MTHS observed “senior day” Wednesday with a potluck picnic at Buck’s Pond.
A total of 32,270 books were circulated during the 299 days which Allerton Library was open during the year ending March 31, 1946 according to librarian, Lena Bragg. 105 adults and 97 junior borrowers were registered during the year, bringing the library’s total number to 2,420. Total attendance during the year was 27,404. 67 periodicals are currently being received and there are 24,905 books of all kinds on the library’s shelves.
Ninety-one guests were registered at Kirby Hospital’s open house.
AD: Announcing that I am no longer with Madden’s Hardware and have started an electrical business at my home. – Ralph A. Blacker.
J.K. Felts, history teacher at MTHS was elected president of the east central social studies council at the annual organizational meeting last week.
Rural teachers hired include Rose Sarginson - Union; Katherine Manuel – Number Six; Margaret Beard – Galesville; Clara Tiffen – Moma; Ethel Dalton – Davies; and Ruby Adkins Lamb – Dillow.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello Township Supervisor Albert Parsons filed a petition in County Court to dismiss the contested election petition file April 29 by Robert Lieb. Both men were candidates for Township Supervisor in the April 6 election with incumbent Parsons defeating Lieb by 554 to 551 tallies.
Postmaster Gene Dixon said today that increases in most postage rates will take effect May 16 as the new United States Postal Service begins its task of achieving self- sufficiency as required by the postal re-organization act. Mr. Dixon noted that general postage rates have not been increased since 1967.
AD: Prairie Chapel Community Club House will be offered for sale at the clubhouse May 15, 1971 at 2:00 p.m. Dimensions of building 52’x25’, full basement with oil furnace, one acre or less of ground. Location of building is 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Monticello. A warranty deed will be given if bid is accepted by board. The following items will be sold at auction: 41 folding chairs, 3 straight chairs, 6 long seats, a player piano, 1 desk, 1 long table, 4 aluminum tables- 7’ long, and several miscellaneous items. Trustee of club Leaman Quick, A.M. Piatt, Alvin Thomas.
Kenneth Baughman has announced the opening of his law office at 109 S. State. Baughman, 31, is a 1965 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law. He has been the chief assistant and trial lawyer for the Champaign County States Attorney’s office.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Craig Max and Adam Beitelman, both in eighth grade, show off their findings of the level of water purity in different municipalities in Piatt County at the Washington Science Fair. They tested the water purity level of all municipalities in Piatt County as opposed to Evian bottled water. They also tested snow. Their results showed that snow was the purest and although no Piatt County municipalities’ water proved to be purer than Evian, Monticello’s was the closest. Jason Mumm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mumm of Monticello was recently named winner of the 1996 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award. The award, sponsored nationwide by DEKALB Genetics Corporation, is presented to the outstanding senior, agricultural student demonstrating superior scholarship, leadership and agricultural experiences. Jason attends Monticello High School where he has been involved in agriculture and FFA. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this spring is Lindsleys’ Country Market in Monticello. The store began as the Cottage Grocery, opened by Gene and Jessie Gray in 1946 at the corner of Buchanan and High Streets. The name and store have changed over the years and Hazel and Richard Lindsley, current owners, say the will continue to improve the store to meet the needs of the community.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.