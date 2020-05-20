100 years ago
The annual May Day Festival of the Monticello Schools will be held next Monday afternoon, May 24th. To those who attended last year’s production the affair was a revelation and this year with the impetuous given last year will see a record breaking attendance.
A delivery team of horses belonging to Clint Warner and driven by Elmer Hanks, took fright at an automobile that came up behind them in the alley back of the Mitchell Grocery Monday morning. In an instant bolted they due west. The wagon was loaded with groceries ready for the morning delivery and thrown out with considerable loss.
S. A. Calvin has been forced to abandon his candy kitchen on account of not being able to secure another room. The basement room in the Moore State Bank building which he occupied has been taken over by the Pinus Remedy Co. He has stored his fixtures in the basement of the Dighton building occupied by Mrs. Tony Lowry.
The members of the Prairie Chapel church will hold their annual church celebration on Sunday, May 22. A big basket dinner will be served. Rev. John D. Kruwel of the Monticello M. E. church will speak. Help make this a big event in history for the Prairie Chapel people.
Two Bement youths, Arthur Scholby and Charles Wilke, were before Judge Doss last week on a charge of stealing chickens. After a lecture they were paroled to Rev. Morton C. Long, who was appointed probation officer.
A new ball team was organized here last week and will play their first game of the schedule against the fast Staley’s second team (Decatur Whales). The field will be at the sight of the new Tuberculosis Hospital, just east of Nelson’s crossing stop on the Interurban. Charles Tavenner will manage the team. It will be under the supervision of the Sanitarium officials and will be maintained after the hospital and other units have been built to help provide amusement for the patients and the public. The field will be made permanent and a part of that institution for the enjoyment of the patients and the public.
Last Thursday afternoon twin girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Luscaleet at White Heath They were named Dorothea and Doris. They died one day apart and were buried next to each other at Monticello Cemetery. The parents have the sympathy of the community in this their double bereavement. Two boys, aged seven and eight also survive.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Miss Pearl Mosgrove (Fisler), Monticello principal of Washington School, will graduate from U of I, June 3rd and will receive a Master of Science in Geography.
2nd Lt. James Kintner of Bement, was killed in France on May 13th.
Dale Secrist, Monticello, who has been receiving training at Great Lakes has been transferred to San Pedro, CA.
Staff Sgt. John Blacker of White Heath, entered service January 14, 1940, and was discharged May 17, 1949.
PFC Rupert Milligan, 23, prisoner of the Germans has been freed from a prison camp. Milligan, a paratrooper and veteran of the North African, Sicilian, Italian and Normandy campaigns was recently awarded the Silver Star for saving the life of a member of his regiment in Italy.
Monticello High School class of 1945 pictures of graduates in May 24, 1945, page 5 issue in the Piatt County Republican. There were 31 graduates. Six were already serving in the military. John Stoddard and Helen Porterfield were chosen for placement on the Rotary Club Shield.
Lyric AD: National Velvet staring Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald Crist, and Jackie Jenkins in technicolor.
Mansfield Grade School held commencement exercises for 17 students of Mansfield grade school and 5 rural schools.
Cisco Red Cross reported 21 women worked 481 hours. They made 7 lap covers, 12 robes,56 hats.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Piatt County Republican Women’s Club will meet Monday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the DeLand United Methodist Church. The program “To Understand the Meaning of Americanism” will be presented by Mrs. Ray Aydelott. There will also be reports on local problems and a legislative report.
This week at Poling-Holtz Chevrolet, 1966 Impala, 4-door, V-8 automatic, $1,495, 1967 ’88 Oldsmobile, V-8, automatic power steering and brakes, $1,995, 1966 Ford Custom 500, 4-door, 6 cylinder, $1,095, 1968 Chevrolet Impala, 4-door, V-8, automatic power steering, air condition, $2,195, 1968 Plymouth Fury III, 2-door, V-8 automatic power steering, air condition, $2,195.
Administrators of the Okaw Valley Conference Schools met at Tuscola High School Tuesday afternoon with the purpose of discussing the recent conference split. Schools represented at this meeting were Arcola, Monticello, Sullivan, Tuscola, Unity and Villa Grove. At this meeting, which was presided over by Don Pratt, those present voted to extend an invitation to St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Teresa, and Warrensburg-Latham to join the Okaw Conference.
The grand opening of the Surrey Hill West Subdivision will be held May 24 according to developers, Jim Reeder and Tom Wisegarver. Surrey Hill West, located on the west edge of Monticello, will contain 73 building lots. Construction of the first home in the addition began last week.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Volunteer Ralph Miller and museum director Tari Bricker spent last Wednesday morning removing water-damaged items from the Heritage Center museum located at 315 W. Main in Monticello. Mrs. Bricker said the ground floors were covered with a couple inches of water. Many basements in Monticello also had water as the result of heavy rains last week. The American Legion Hamm-Burke Post 101 in Monticello recently recognized Donn Piatt, Clifford Nelson, Linden Combes and Norman Followell, for 50 years of membership. Cerro Gordo Village workers repaired the water main leak in front of the home of H.S. “Ted” Proctor last week. The break required a boil order for Cerro Gordo for several days. DeLand-Weldon Brownie Girl Scout Troop 504 took an overnight trip to Indianapolis, IN. The trip was financed with cookie sale profits and parent donations. Eleven girls and seven mothers visited the famous Indianapolis Children’s Museum. Troop leader is Melody Larson. Leanna Benjamin is participating in the “Rent-A-Sage” program in order to earn money for her trip with the Monticello High School Marching Sages to the Citrus Bowl. She will baby sit, mow, clean houses, tend animals or paint.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilley
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.