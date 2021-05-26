100 years ago
The Hon. William J. Bryan has been secured by the Monticello Chautauqua Management to make an address here on one of the eight days the affair will be given at the Fair Grounds on North State Street in August. It is expected that this will be one of the best chautauquas held anywhere within a radius of fifty miles.
Twelve will receive diplomas from Monticello’s Community High School this year. Commencement Exercises will take place at the Opera House on June 3. Twenty-seven will advance from Grade School to High.
The Order of the Moose Lodge is planning a big three day carnival in Monticello on July 2-3 and 4. Three big glorious days, with bands, races, sports, riding devices, fireworks, decorated auto parade, Boy Scouts and other contests are being arranged for.
Two country schools near DeLand, Western and Wisegarver, closed for good last Friday due to declining enrollment. Big dinners were served at both places.
The Atwood Electric Light and Power Company is the name of a new corporation that has been granted a charter by the State of Illinois to generate, distribute and sell electric light, heat and power.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Voters of Monticello rejected by 120 votes the $66,000 water and sewer revenue refunding and improvement bond ordinance in a special election.
Decision as to whether or not the city will install a sewer system in the Clark addition was left up to property owners in that subdivision in a meeting last night of the zoning commission and city officials. The installation of a sewer system would cost an estimated $12,939.
White School, located north of White Heath, will hold its annual reunion Sunday with a basket lunch at noon. All former teachers, pupils and friends are welcome.
AD: The 3 Horseman of Death – Speed – Liquor/Faulty Vision are the 3 horsemen of death now galloping on America’s highways. With automobile fatalities running 50% higher than last year, the Better Vision Institute predicts that if current accident rates continue, 1946 will see 40,000 dead, 1,000,000 maimed on public highways. Speed is reported as a major cause in 20% of fatal accidents.
The Monticello city schools will open summer kindergarten on Monday June 3 at Washington School.
The junior class of MTHS is being congratulated on its unusually successful senior banquet held May 17, the theme being a “Gay Nineties” party.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
For the first time in 13 years, the Monticello Community Unit School District has been forced to draw anticipation tax warrants in order to make financial ends meet. These tax warrants were drawn for the sum of $270,000 at an interest rate of 4%. The local financial problem is due to a Cook County lawsuit having to do with the exemption of corporations from paying personal property taxes.
Illinois Power Company has purchased or optioned to date a total of 4,237 acres of land for its planned lake and power plant in DeWitt County the company announced recently. Included in the acreage is a 420 acre plot embracing the site of the proposed power plant and 220 acre parcel in which the dam will be constructed. Plans call for acquisition of approximately 17,000 acre total for the project.
Shopping this week at Ken’s IGA, ground beef, .59 cents lb., pork steak, .49 cents lb., eggs, grade A large, .39 cents dozen, Palmolive liquid detergent, .49 cents, Tide, giant size, .59 cents, chicken parts, .59 cents lb., bacon, .59 cents
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
An American flag has been donated to the Monticello Hamm Burke Post 101 American Legion by the Monticello High School Marching Sages, in recognition of the sacrifices made by veterans and the support of the community. The flag represented the community of Monticello when the Marching Sages captured the National Championship title and Best Auxiliary Award at Whitewater, Wis., and was seen in the nationally televised Orange Bowl Parade in 1978. Three Bement art students received recognition for placing in the top four positions in a recent competition called “Arts in Education” which is designed for smaller schools and judged by art instructors from Illinois State University. Students are Stephanie Nimmons, middle school second place; Jeff Morris, high school third place; and Anne Lefever, high school fourth place. Monticello High School’s Industrial Arts classes designed and built three new lifeguard platforms for the Monticello pool. After senior Randy Lange designed the new platforms, the advanced welding class broke into groups and completed the three week project.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.