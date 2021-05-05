100 years ago
Dr. T.J. Foster, Monticello’s newly elected Mayor was in charge at the last city council meeting. Other new faces around the council table were City Clerk, Herle Thompson and aldermen, Mrs. Cova McCollister and J. W. Raycraft.
Sam Abner and Herb Milligan began delivering for the four grocery stores in Monticello Monday. They have purchased two handsome new Ford trucks and expect to make all their deliveries with them instead of by horse and wagon.
Business houses will close this Friday afternoon in order that all may attend the May Day Festival at the South School campus. The program arranged is a good one. As a culmination a dinner will be served in the Assembly rooms of the High School by the Monticello Woman’s Club.
In Voorhies, Nels Larson of Cerro Gordo is visiting with his son, George Larson and wife.
The shrubbery for Lincoln School has arrived and by the time this is printed we hope it will be in the ground.
The George R. Trenchard house in DeLand caught fire Saturday. The new fire department made its first call to extinguish what they could.
In Cisco the woodwork of the I. O. O. F. Building is being treated to a new coat of paint.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Monticello will go on daylight savings time starting Sunday at 2:00 a.m. the city council decided last night in a special meeting ending the fiscal year. The “fast time” will end September 29th at 2:00 a.m. along with other communities. An agreement by the Monticello merchants agreed to extend Saturday business hours to 10:00 p.m. to accommodate farmer shoppers.
Mr. and Mrs. Everett Hicks’ home was destroyed by fire of unknown origin. A few household furnishings and some outhouses were saved.
The Monticello grade school teachers were given a $100 raise in salary.
Charles McIntosh, superintendent of schools of Piatt Count, will speak over radio station WDZ, Tuscola on May 9th from 1:45 to 2:00.
A new air freight service becomes available in this city on June 1s t said A.R. Parsons, agent of the local Railway Express office. It is a new type of high speed door to door air freight service at rates approximately 50% below present air freight rates.
A special election will be held in DeLand May 4 to determine whether Fairview rural school district will join the DeLand consolidated grade school. Ballots will be cast at Fairview School and at DeLand Grade School. The consolidated district will soon complete the first year of work. The unit was approved in March, 1945 by votes of the former DeLand grade school and eight rural schools.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
At a recent Piatt County blood program meeting at Kirby Hospital a goal of 525 pints of blood was set for the next four bloodmobile visits in the County. The Bloodmobile will be in Mansfield on August 25, 1971, Monticello on October 27, 1971, Bement on January 19, 1972 and Monticello on March 22, 1972.
With the opening of the Monticello municipal swimming pool only a month away, workmen have been renovating and painting the pool. Traditional opening date of the pool is May 30. At a meeting of the City Council Pool Committee last week, it was decided to raise the price of season tickets only nominally in order to partially cover the operating losses that have been experienced due to operational costs, maintenance and improvements.
Jack McHale has been elected as president of the Board of Education for Bement Schools at a recent re-organization meeting of the Board. Larry Bartram and Gaylord Hendrix are newly elected members. The Board recognized the record of attendance of William Gorrell, who has not missed a meeting in eight years and of Ray Walsh, who has missed only one.
A petition to contest the April 6 Township Supervisor election was filed last Thursday by Robert Lieb at the Piatt County Courthouse. According to the tally Lieb was defeated by incumbent Albert R. Parsons by a vote of 554 to 551. In his petition Lieb stated that he believed that a mistake or fraud had been committed in the counting.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Students in 3rd grade at Lincoln School recently dressed up as characters from their favorite books. Participants included Harry Coleman as Little Bear from Indian in the Cupboard, Amy Marshall as Richard Nixon from The Buck Stops Here, Kylie Nelson as Laura Ingalls Wilder from The Little House on the Prairie, Sylvia Flowers as Clifford the Dog from Books about Clifford, and Billy Bowie as Neil Armstrong in the Autobiography of Neil Armstrong. After 60 plus years of hard use by students of Cerro High School and the freezing weather each winter, the steps on the south side of Cerro Gordo School finally gave way this past March. No solid structure was found beneath the steps, in fact a “hidden room’ was uncovered. Until fixed, students are using the old gym door for entrance to and from the high school. Randy Hicks, a member of the Monticello FFA Chapter, was selected as District 4 FFA winner in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. The title of Hicks’ speech was “Agriscience is Critical to our Future.” Hicks was selected in competition with 10 FFA members from District 4. District 4 comprises 5 vocational agriculture sections in Illinois including 60 schools in 20 counties. Winning the award makes Hicks eligible to compete in the State Preliminary Speaking contest.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.