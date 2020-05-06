100 years ago
County Supervisors Named – The Board of Supervisors of Piatt County met in special session last Friday. This was effected by electing J. M. Branch as Supervisor of Sangamon Township, who was unanimously chosen to head that body for the next year. Mr. Branch then announced the following standing committees: County Farm: Roy H. Jones, Chas. T. Parr and J. W. Bateman; County Claims: G. R. Trenchard, W. S. Hurd, and William Hughes; Pauper Claims: Chas. T. Parr, E. O. Smith and R. H. Jones; Buildings and Grounds: Roy H. Jones, G. R. Trenchard and Wm. Hughes; County Line Bridge: W. S. Hurd, E. O. Smith and Chas. T. Parr; Hard Roads: J. M. Brach, E. O. Smith and G.R. Trenchard; Tuberculosis: Roy H. Jones, J. W. Bateman and William Hughes; Special Building and Grounds: The Entire Board
Max Hott To Take Bride – Miss Alice Frances Dunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Frank Dunn, 643 N. East Avenue, Oak Park, Illinois, will become the bride of Max R. Hott of this city on Saturday evening, May 22.
The Curtis Publishing Company of Albany, New York has given the Monticello High School the privilege of selling “The Country Gentleman” magazine on Friday and Saturday of this week. For every dollar subscription or renewal the High School gets one-half the amount, to be applied on a RCA Victrola record player.
Sells Grocery – Catlin and Harding have sold their Cash Grocery to Emory Dresback and he took possession Wednesday morning. Mr. Catlin will remain with Mr. Dresback the rest of this week and Mr. Harding will continue with him indefinitely. The firm of Catlin and Harding was organized about four months ago and in that time they have built up a splendid cash trade.
Spring Roads Impact Zybells – Bert Zybel, sister Mabel and a boy friend drove down from Chicago and spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Zybell. Various dirt roads were so bad on their trip that down they left the car here and returned to their home by train.
Corn Planting Begins – Reports come in that in some localities the early birds have started to plant corn.
Cerro Gordo Chautauqua will be held this year from July 7th to 11th, commencing on Wednesday and closing on Sunday. The program offered during these five days promises to be the strongest and the best that has ever been given here.
Musician to Appear at Mansfield Town Hall – William “Blind” Boone, the noted blind musician from St. Louis, will give an entertainment in the town hall Saturday night under the auspices of the Sunday School orchestra of the Mansfield M. E. Church.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Ray Stine of Monticello is proud of the fact that he has 6 brothers in the armed services: PFC Earl Stine, Cpl. Harold Stine, PFC Homer Stine, PFC Victor Stine, Seaman 1st class Claude Stine and Seaman 3rd class Robert Stine.
Michele Grove, 22-month-old daughter of Lt. Eugene Grove, who was killed in action in France was recently presented with the air medal and 2 oak leaf clusters awarded posthumously to her father.
Carol Cathcart has been named valedictorian and Robert Wisegarver, salutatorian of DeLand Township High School. Graduation will be held May 16th.
Monticello celebrated V-E Day, (Victory in Europe) on May 8th. About 800 were present to give praise and thanksgiving for the occasion.
The Victory Corp. members (R.O.T.C.) students at MTHS were awarded medals. Those receiving medals were: Most Soldierly Senior – Max Olson, 2nd Lt. Lynn R Meece, most soldierly junior, most soldierly sophomore, Sgt. Clyde Phillips and most soldierly freshman to Forrest Secrist and best drilled freshman to Fred Benjamin.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The preliminary work involved with converting the remaining 51 DeLand exchanges rural multi-party telephone customer to the improved suburban telephone service is underway. With the establishment of suburban service, the ten party telephone lines will be eliminated, and rural residence customers will have no more than four on a line.
The Monticello Ladies Golf Association began its 1970 season with a potluck luncheon at noon on April 28 with 16 ladies in attendance. Golf was played following lunch with prizes going to Kay Wilkey and Dorothy Miller. Golf will be played at the Monticello course each Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. All members are invited.
The Monticello Little League program will be sponsored this year by the city Recreation Department and providing the new lighted ballpark at the Forest Preserve Park is ready, will begin play on June 1. A sixth team will be added this year.
The Cisco PTA all awards banquet will be held Thursday, May 14 at the Cisco Gym. It will be a potluck, and everyone is welcome to see the boys and girls receive their awards for Art, Band, Basketball, Cheerleading, Chorus, Football, Literary and Track.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
The Monticello School Board voted unanimously to hire Steve Fager of Freeport as the district superintendent. A reception will be held on Sunday, May 21, at the Monticello High School Media Center. Monticello High School students Destin Weishaar and Sarai Eades will serve as the master and mistress of ceremonies for the Monticello High School Stage Show, “MHS Unplugged.” The Beautification Committee of the City of Monticello has recently purchased 15 teal banners which will be hung by Nick’s Park, the Wabash Depot and around the square. Other projects include the installation of decorative streetlights on the square, the planting of trees on Rt. 105, and the upkeep of the Mini Park off the square. The selection committee for Monticello High School’s Hall of Fame has chosen two of the school’s graduates as recipients of the annual award. Donn Piatt and Burl Edie were selected to the Hall of Fame. A personal award will be presented to the awardee or his receptive at a pre-game ceremony during the high school’s Homecoming this September. Kim’s Kakes, Kuttings & Kandles Too! will host a “Basil Day” to celebrate its grand opening Saturday, May 6. The shop features herbs, scented geraniums, salt free herb blends and a variety of other herb related products.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilley
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.