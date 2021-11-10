100 years ago
American Legion Posts of County Will Stage Big Day Event at Bement Friday. Piatt County will celebrate Armistice Day Friday, November 11. The program of events will begin 10 o’clock with a parade of ex-servicemen from over the county, by Cline’s band. It is urged every man wear his uniform and badge of his home delegation.
By a process of elimination, W. A. Corder was returned winner of a. tournament staged by the Monticello Golf Club. The contest started October 16, when 24 players entered into a contest for the championship of the Monticello Golf Club links.
John Hanrahan, former restaurant keeper in DeLand, was shot and almost instantly killed on the streets of that place about 6 o’clock last Friday evening by Claude Berry, a former service man. Berry is known to have kept company with Hanrahan’s daughter, aged 16, against her father’s wishes. Berry, who fired four times, was taken into custody less than an hour after the killing and is being held in the county jail at Monticello.
Carl Mullvane has taken over the Monticello Sanitary Dairy, and will continue prompt deliveries to existing and new customers.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Mackey at the Macon County Hospital in Decatur Friday morning, a son. He has been named Dwight Moore Mackey.
Piatt County schoolhouses, starting with the Atwood School, will have photos featured in the Piatt County Republican in the coming weeks, together with a number of interior views.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
A large crowd of interested parents and students attended open house at MTHS on Wednesday evening. Over 300 parents attended the open house.
Although Piatt and DeWitt County voters gave overwhelming approval to the establishment of a joint public health department, it will be almost a year before the unit is in operation and its personnel selected.
Thirty one business and professional people have returned pledge cards signifying their support of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce.
Joseph H. Faith presented a completed map of the city’s sewer system to the council. He had been commissioned to draw the map in as much as the system had not been charted since 1925. The map was considered necessary to any future city planning.
L.H. Hardy of Champaign has purchased the East End Tavern here from Walter Flanigan and has taken possession.
The F.E. Bryant cottage at Bement, where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas planned their famous series of debates in 1858, has been accepted by the State of Illinois as a memorial. The Bement shrine will become the 21st historical site around the State maintained by the Division of Parks and Memorials.
Mrs. Hildred Drew and Eldon Webb were married at 8 p.m. Friday, November 1st at the Cisco Methodist parsonage.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Student-Teacher-Parent Club will hold its first fun meeting of the year November 16 from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. in the high school. This meeting will serve as an informal open house where teachers, students, and parents can get acquainted on an informal basis. A social time in the cafeteria will begin the night’s several activities with refreshments. The evening will end at 9:00 p.m. with a unique kind of raffle.
Lincoln School in Monticello will sponsor a student Book Fair November 17-19. Students will have the opportunity to browse and purchase books during school hours.
It is most unusual for beavers to construct dams in Illinois but a colony of master builders have built a remarkable structure across Lake Fork drainage ditch southeast of Bement. These small brown engineers have constructed a dam 25 feet long which has raised the water level behind the dam about 3 feet.
Wilderness Journey, a tense, dramatic, yet heartwarming outdoor adventure motion picture set in Alaska opens Friday November 12 at the Lyric Theatre.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Kindergarten through fifth grade White Heath students now have more after school options. On Nov. 4 the Champaign County YMCA began the “White Heath Latchkey After School Program.” It is offered Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at White Heath School. Miss Piatt County Junior Fair Queen Kristine Whitlock stopped at Lincoln school on Nov. 5 to present a farm safety program to third graders in Ann Hertz’s class. Mansfield author Bonnie Hannah instructs pupils in her Wednesday evening computer class. Hannah began teaching classes out of the office of Gibson Brothers trucking, which she and her husband own, after her 1990 heart attack. She is currently writing a book titled Strange Events in Piatt County. The Oakley Post Office will close according to a report posted in the post office. No date was given for the closing. The Postal Service indicated it will provide delivery and retail services by a carrier route administrated by the Argenta Post Office. The community name of Oakley will continue to be used with the zip code being changed to 62501.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.