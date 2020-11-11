100 years ago
The National election this past Tuesday was a surprise only in the great majority rolled up for the Republican Party. Presidential candidate Warren G. Harding carried Piatt County by a plurality of 2,374. Allen F. Moore for Congress ran ahead of the ticket substantially, his plurality in this county being 2,457, for an estimated support in the district around the 21,000 mark. By midnight the judges of the election had the entire vote of the county tabulated with the exception of one precinct in Monticello.
In the Prairie View country school near Cerro Gordo most of the farmers will start to husking corn this week as the rain and heavy frost of last week dried the corn a great deal.
The season of the year when boys are kept out of school to husk corn is here, so perhaps it is worth while to call attention to the provisions of the State Law requiring compulsory attendance at school. First, there is no provision for keeping children under fourteen years of age out of school for work. Secondly, if the child is over fourteen years of age and the parents want him home for work, he must be excused in a legal way, otherwise the parents are subject to the penalties which the law provides.
Box Social at the Kentucky school on Tuesday evening November 9. School located eight miles northwest of Monticello and five miles south of DeLand. Everybody invited. Ladies bring boxes and gentlemen fat pocketbooks. – RUTH LONG, Teacher.
Piatt Co. school administrators advise children having infantile paralysis (Polio) must be excluded from school during the period of quarantine, three weeks. Children from homes in which measles exists must be excluded from school for two weeks following the doctor’s declaration of quarantine.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Major George Sexton and Major A.F. Hume will soon resume their practices here as physicians and surgeon.
A $10,000 damage suit against Piatt County officials was filed in the office of the Circuit Clerk by Dwight H. Doss for his client, Walter Silvia, now serving a 1-5 year sentence in Menard State Penitentiary on a conviction of assault with intent to rape. The suit is brought against Carl Glasgow, State’s Attorney, E.E. Lindsley, County Sheriff, Troy C. Bennett, Deputy Sheriff and The Fidelity Casualty Co. of NYC.
Lincoln School PTA will meet Thursday. This will be “Dad’s Night”.
U of I basketball games tickets may be purchased for November 10th vs. Iowa, $3.00, November 17th at Ohio State, $3.00, and November 24th at Northwestern, $3.00. All games will begin at 2:00 p.m.
An 83 acre farm located northeast of Cerro Gordo was sold last week for $210 per acre.
Mrs. Lois Rapp has resigned her position as teacher of the 2nd grade at Lincoln School. Mrs. Faye Schmidel is substituting temporarily as 2nd grade teacher.
Mrs. Lucille Belcher of Mansfield has left for Norfolk, VA where she will join her husband, Lt. Lowell Belcher, who is stationed at Langley Field.
A limited supply of application blanks for 1946 automobile license plates is now available at the Republican office.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Mailing of 1971 motor vehicle license plates has begun with the first group of plates going into the mail Wednesday, Oct. 28th Secretary of State, John Lewis announced today. Mr. Lewis cautioned motorists that state law prohibits display before Dec. 1st. Reassigned numbers and numbers assigned in response to special requests will be mailed first.
For the first time in over ten years the industrial switch engine known to area residents as “Little Dumpy” has run under its own power. Members of Monticello and Sangamon Valley Railroad Historical Society working furiously on weekends and often evenings through October, have completed heavy repairs on the boiler and machinery of their little locomotive.
AD: New Business !!! Monticello Sandblasting and Finishing. All types of metal equipment and products, all type of work, from individual to industrial. “In Plant Service”, Phone 762-2445, 908 – 916 Center Street, Monticello.
The Piatt County Barracks No. 1130, Veterans of WWI will hold their semi-annual ladies night dinner on Monday, November 9th in the Monticello United Methodist Church dining room. Veterans of WWI, their wives and widows of veterans are invited to attend.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
“Forgotten No More”, a book about the Korean War Veterans Memorial, includes the story of a Cerro Gordo High School and West Point graduate who was captured during the Korean War and then escaped. Thomas Jones, who was awarded the Prisoner of War Medal, died in 1994. First Grade students at Bement learn about farm machinery from their teacher, Diane Ogdon, and student helpers Kyle Hendrix and Chad Larimore during Harvest Day festivities. The equipment was furnished by Jennings Implement and George H. Dunn of Bement. For the past 15 years the Cerro Gordo Pre-School program has been quietly on going at the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. The privately operated activity uses two Sunday school rooms in the southeast wing of the church, has a board of directors, its own fund-raising projects, gets public funding to operate and this year has a new teacher, Mrs. Leslie Adams. The annual PTO Carnival at the White Heath School was held, and as always proved to be a popular hit with the school’s students and their families. Children enjoyed all kinds of games, as well as a haunted house, a cake walk and raffle. The “non-smoking” dragon of the American Cancer Society even paid a visit. Chairman of the event was Becky Bergfeld; cochairman was Annette Durbin. Carnival proceeds help fund special projects at the school.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.