100 years ago
The new Church of Christ at Atwood will be dedicated Sunday, November 20, with an all-day service and special program. The church cost $10,000 and is an exceptionally fine building.
Michael McKenzie has charge of the Annual Red Cross Roll Call and can be found each day in the Supervisor’s Room at the Court House.
AD - Thanksgiving Turkey, Oysters, Cranberries, Celery, Lettuce, Plum Pudding, Candy, Nuts, Raisins and Cigars – Order as soon as possible to be assured of a plentiful supply. Remember Free Delivery at FAIR AND SQUARE - Telephone 443
At the Monticello Community High School the Literary Societies have been re-organized under the names of “Monticellians” and the “Nervian.”
In Weldon the new $16,000 electric light plant to replace the old plant will soon be put in operation. It is modern in every particular and the citizens, who have been in the dark for many months, will welcome the service when it is started. Weldon plans to have 18-hour service.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Piatt County, one of the smallest in the state, led the 101 other counties in rural school consolidation for the three months from July 1 to September 30 of this year.
Over 600 farmers and merchants of Monticello and community are expected to attend the 16th annual farmer - merchant banquet to be held tonight. It originated in 1929 to bring about a “better relationship between the businesses and farmers of the community”.
Over a third of the $1,500 needed to name a cabin for Piatt County at the State 4-H memorial Camp to be built was realized when the Busy Bunch and Topnotchers 4-H clubs of Monticello held a jamboree in Kratz Hall.
Thru the efforts of Warren West, local Pontiac dealer and member of the Roy Hamm Post 101, the local American Legion Post has obtained a new Pontiac from the factory and will hold a drawing sometime in the early part of 1947.
Motorists violating stop signs in the City of Monticello will be arrested and fined according to instructions given to police officers by the city council.
Dr. William Scott and family have moved to the Dr. A.M. Bruner home in Bement which they recently purchased and Dr. Scott began his practice.
Piatt County citizens in the first 10 months of this year, purchased over a half million dollars in U.S. Savings Bonds. Series E, F & G bond sales up to October 1 totaled $567,350.06.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council adopted an amended ordinance last week that set the annual fee for a licensed hauler to the municipal landfill at $500, a reduction from the initial fee of $100 per month. The action was taken in the light of better regulations now existing with the restriction of loads to the landfill for the county.
Births and deaths are running ahead of last year in Piatt County while marriages were down last month according to figures released by Piatt County Clerk, Mary Shaw. According to these figures there were 15 births and 13 deaths in the County in October of 1971. This compares with 10 and 10 respectively during October of last year. Marriages are on the decline as there were only 7 marriages in Piatt County during October compared with 13 last year.
Tentative approval was given to an amended zoning ordinance for Piatt County by the County Board of Supervisors in its regular monthly meeting. This ordinance, which in effect, follows the general recommendations of a recent County Comprehensive plan, is the first update of County Zoning Laws since they were adopted in 1961.
On Saturday, October 23, the Monticello and Sangamon Valley Railway Historical Society, Inc. took delivery of its first shipment of cars to be used on the operating railroad museum. Included were a coach, a parlor car, baggage car, railway post office car, a camp car made from an old New York Central coach, a wooden caboose, a flat car and six assorted refrigerator cars.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Monticello High School Thespians will present “Rashomon” Friday and Saturday, at the high school auditorium. The play takes place 1,000 years ago in Japan. Members of the dramatic, yet humorous production include Brian Duggan, Kevin Garren, Nick Walsh, Ross Drennan, Jamie Lane, Jenny Carroll, Jason Randall, Jon Kaeding and Ashley Kennedy. David Swarts of Cisco received a memorial plaque from Piatt County American Legion commander Ed Thompson on Veterans Day. The plaque recognizes the late David Swarts and his work in chairing the Veterans Day program for the past 35 years. Thymes Past opens in Monticello, a shop featuring items related to herbs, has recently opened in Monticello. Betsy Colgan, owner, has stocked Thymes Past with bulk potpourri, fragrance crafts, bath bags, bulk spices and seasoning blends, spice jars, teas, oils and dried herbs. Thymes Past is located at 816 E. High St, Monticello. Monica Buchanan of the Kirby Hospital Ambulance Service explained how to administer Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation to Debbie Lust of Monticello during a CPR certification class last Saturday at Kirby Hospital.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.