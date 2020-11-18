100 years ago
A “Better Community” conference series is planned for the State of Illinois, under the direction of the Dept. of State Organization. The first meeting in our area will be held in Monticello in June 1921. A Piatt Co. committee has been appointed as follows: Charles Mclntosh, W. F. Lodge, M. E. Wise, M. C. Long, A. T. Smothers, W. D. Haggar, Thomas McMillen, William Alexander, A. Swenson, Ray Ponder, E. O. Smith, Mrs. William Dighton, and Mrs. Delia M. Fox.
Mayor W. H. England entertained at a stag dinner last Wednesday night at his home on North State Street in honor of Congressman elect, Allen F. Moore.
The County Grand Jury for the October Term of the Circuit Court reported a high number of cases to Judge George A. Sentel in the Circuit Court. The total cases for the October is 120. The fifty-seven final 57 in Monday’s report may be classified as follows: Assault with intent to kill, 3; burglary and larceny, 16; forgery, 2; arson, 4; receiving stolen property, 1; passing forged check, 2; carrying concealed weapons, 1; gaming 24; attempt to receive stolen property, 1; conspiracy, 1; abduction, 1; and assault to do bodily injury, 1. Six male prisoners are currently confined in the county jail.
Roy Carrow of this city has been appointed Deputy SJtieriff of (Piatt County by E. R. Gale, Sheriff.
A Civil Service examination for post office clerks and carriers will be held at the post office in this city on November 27, 1920. Age limit, 18 to 45 years on the date of examination. Married women will not be admitted to the examination. Applicants must be physically sound and male applicants must be not less than 5 feet, 4 inches in height in bare feet and weigh not less than 125 pounds without over coat or hat.
Farmers are complaining of the scarcity of corn huskers. Usually there are plenty of young men from Kentucky and the southern part of the state that come every fall for this work, but this year they are giving this community a wide berth.
Rev. G. D. Hoke, new pastor of the Christian church, arrived last Friday. He will have charge of the pastorate of the Christian churches here and at Cerro Gordo.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
In Circuit Court Wednesday, the Judge dismissed the $10,000 damage filed by Dwight Doss for his client, Walter Silvia vs. Sheriff E.E. Lindsley, State’s Attorney, Carl Glasgow, Deputy Sheriff Troy Bennett and Fidelity and Casualty Co. of NYC.
Bement overpowered Monticello 20 to 12 on Armistice Day.
Professor P.D. Converse of the School of Commerce of the U of I will be the speaker at the Retail Merchants banquet sponsored by the Commercial Committee of the Monticello Community Club. He will talk on the survey made recently regarding shopping habits of this trade area. He also plans to talk on post-war business trends.
In reference to complaints made by W.A. Doss, former Piatt County Judge, serving a sentence for Libel, three Circuit Judges plan to visit the Piatt County jail.
Invitations have been issued for the Cosmos Club Dance to be held Thanksgiving evening in Kratz Hall.
Walter Phillips, machinist’s mate, 3rd class, USN, Milmine, took part in the task of clearing Japanese waters of minefields to ensure the supply line for American occupation forces, while serving with the crew of the destroyer-minelayer, USS Harry F. Bauer. The Bauer is part of a group of ships whose crews were given the assignment of disarming an extensive minefield in this area.
Nationwide sales of 9,100 new and used Jeeps to federal agencies, state and local governments, with orders to be accepted up until midnight November 6th has been announced.
– Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The Monticello Sages wrapped up their 1970 grid season on a losing note last Friday, being overwhelmed by Villa Grove on their home gridiron. The Okaw Conference loss left the Sages with a conference slate of 3 – 4 and an overall season mark of 3 – 5. Villa Grove’s victory gave the Grovers a piece of the Okaw title as they finished with a 6 – 1 conference mark, good enough for a tie with Sullivan and Tuscola.
Julie Phillips, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Phillips was initiated into Delta Beta Chapter of Kappa Delta Social Sorority at Eastern Il. University. Julie is a sophomore at Eastern majoring in elementary and special education.
The Boards of Education of Farmer City and Mansfield have set up dates for open houses in the various school buildings of the two districts. This is an opportunity for the public to get better acquainted with the physical facilities of each district before the vote for consolidation of the two districts.
Three Cerro Gordo Rocketeers dominated the first three places in a two day Central Illinois Model Rocketry Association Sectional meet in Cerro Gordo this weekend. Robert McLaughlin had 106 points for first place. Second place went to Jeff Meyeholz. Third place went to Dave Metlock.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Monticello’s new Stage store held a three-day grand opening beginning Thursday, Nov. 9. Area residents crowded into the newly-opened clothing store and seemed to have nothing but praise for the store. Dee Ann Smith is the store manager. A number of Piatt County residents shared their memorabilia from World War II on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, for a display in the county courthouse. Photographs, weapons, magazines and newspapers, medals, coupon books and uniforms were just a few of the items displayed. Included among those who shared their wartime treasures were Vida Bachman, Steve Varner, Charles Wood, Roberta Persons, Homer Wrench, Anna Pettyjohn, Gene Gray, Frank Mula and Dave Swarts. The Thespians at Monticello High School will present Neil Simon’s comedy “Lost in Yonkers”. Members of the cast include Jeremy Rebert, Ross Drennan, Jenny Carroll, Bridget Lee, Emily Caveny, Adam Schauf and Jason Randall. Director is Alan White. Jeff Wells of Bement will offer country line dancing and lessons at a new country western dance hall in Monticello. Grand opening for “Double J Bootscooters” is set for November 17th.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.