100 years ago
The eminent domain hearing on the condemnation of certain lots adjoining Garden Alley in Monticello, a part of the proposed Hard Road route through Monticello, has been postponed.
Orville Welch, 16 years old, is the champion corn husker of the Morain School locality – as much as 158 bushels in one day, plus unloading. An average of 130 bushels for 25 days.
The Monticello Community High School is expecting a large crowd at the foot ball game Thanksgiving Day. The game is with our old rival, Bement and will be the biggest and last, game of the season
In Ivesdale a dance will be held in the A. O. H. [Ancient Order of Hibernians] Hall Thanksgiving night. Lavernway’s Orchestra will furnish the music
The home of Wm. Hammerschmidt was quarantined for scarlet fever Wednesday. There are now seven other homes under quarantine for contagious diseases in Monticello.
Mrs. Lucy T. Trenchard, 50 year old wife of George R. Trenchard, president of the First National Bank of DeLand, died in her home, Bondurant Place, after several months of suffering. Mrs. Trenchard had been bedfast since last September. She was loved throughout the community for her spirit of goodwill and church activity.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
Maxwell R. Hott, who resigned recently as vice-president of the Dr. W.B. Caldwell division of Sterling Drugs, was guest of honor at a dinner at the Champaign Country Club by the men employees of the local plant.
The next tax bills on real and personal property in the City of Monticello will be about double the amount paid in 1946, W.E. Watts, tax agent, predicted today.
Sale of 9 rural schoolhouses in Monticello and Willow Branch Townships, unused since the formation last summer of Monticello Consolidated District 25 brought $8,902.17.
Ralph E. Fletcher, U of I backfield coach, will be guest speaker at the MTHS football banquet.
Plans for building three new homes and remodeling a fourth to accommodate veterans have been made by the Piatt County Housing Authority which recently acquired several lots in Monticello, Hammond and DeLand to be used for veteran’s homes. Entire area of the project in the County includes about 3 acres of land, 15 lots of which are located in Monticello. Cost of each veteran’s homes is not expected to exceed $5,000 and will be offered to WWII veterans at cost.
AD: Hemphill’s Café: A Big Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings – Serving from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Good foster homes are needed by the Illinois Children’s Home and Aid Society said the field representative of the Society. These are not adoptive children, but ones who just need a temporary home.
Eileen Secrist became the bride of Lloyd Stone in the home of her brother, Glenn Secrist. The bride is employed in the office of the Tylac Co. The groom is employed at the Dr. W.B. Caldwell Division Plant. He served 3 years in the Army and was in the Pacific area 2 years.
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Monticello is completing their first week of basketball drills in preparation for their season opener at Mahomet-Seymour on November 30th. Coach Tom Young has six lettermen returning from a 17-7team last year.
The Monticello High School Bands will present their first concert of the year Monday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Washington Gymnasium. This winter concert will feature both the Varsity Band under the direction of Mr. Gary Warnick and the Concert Band under the leadership of Gilbert Papp.
Last weekend the Monticello & Sangamon Valley Historical Railway moved its newest car from Springfield to the museum site. Members of the group loaded the old wooden car onto a truck with the help of two cranes. The car was recently donated by the scrap yard which has had the car for several years. It is presumed to be built in the 1880’s. The car contains a parlor section, two bedrooms, a kitchen and a dining area. The donor of the car stated that President Grover Cleveland had once ridden in the car.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
A roadside safety check of 237 cars was conducted at the intersection of Market and High Streets in Monticello by the Monticello Police Department on Saturday night. Chief of Police John Miller said 14 law enforcement personnel from the local police department, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police worked the safety check. Several violations were cited and two criminal arrests were made. A reception was held in the courthouse last Friday afternoon to honor Bob Lieb and Bob Morr, two longtime Piatt County Board members. Lieb served on the board from 1972 to 1996, and Morr served from 1976 to 1996. Don Horne of Cerro Gordo will present a program for the Piatt County Historical and Genealogy Society on Tuesday, at the courthouse annex, 301 S. Charter, Monticello. Home’s program is “Country Christmas” as it was in 1800 rural America. He is a longtime student of the past, interested in Colonial America as well as the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the Pacific.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.