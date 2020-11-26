100 years ago
Four bandits attempted a robbery on the Croninger State Bank in Cisco at about two o’clock this (Thursday) morning. They blew the large door off the safe, the charge being so heavy that it broke every window in the bank office. The explosion awoke a great number. The telephone operator got out of bed to turn in an alarm and the bandits shot three times at him, fortunately not hitting him. The town had become so thoroughly awake by this time that the robbers were forced to leave without getting anything out of the safe. They had arranged to take Will Jeffords’ automobile for a getaway, but found it was out of commission, so they hastily appropriated Mayor Kistler’s touring car. The only loss to the bank is the damage done to the safe and the wreckage of the windows, all insured. The bandits and car remain at large.
The sixth annual Piatt County Poultry and Pet Stock Association Show promises to eclipse any such former event. It is to run December 1st through December 4th. Their premium list is just out and the prizes offered in addition to regular cash prizes is a substantial $300.
The Monticello Community Club was last in the Odd Fellows dining room. It was served by ladies of the Rebekah Lodge. The Club President, C. S. Reed, presided. Speeches were made by Hon. Allen F. Moore; Supt. of City Schools, R. D. Kean; Rev. Morton C. Long; Mrs. William E. Phelps, School Nurse; Hon. George A. Sentel and Dr. C. M. Bumstead. About 90 were present.
The second annual State high school stock judging contest will be held November 17 & 18 at the University of Illinois. Approximately 50 teams of four members each from the high schools of Illinois will compete for the State championship.
Lincoln School observed Armistice Day in a very appropriate way. A patriotic program was given in the assembly room by all the pupils. Miss Renfrew was present and led in the singing of “The Old Flag Never Touched the Ground,” “Keep the Glow in Old Glory,” “America,” and “Star Spangled Banner.” After the singing the pupils gave the flag salutes. This was followed by a very interesting talk by Ralph Marquiss, an ex-sailor. Lincoln school’s contribution to the Junior Red Cross amounts to $11.64.
The Monticello High School football team continues to improve and last Saturday they prevailed over the Decatur Seconds team 7-0.
75 years ago
Bob Lieb, Bement back, got a double surprise at the annual high school football banquet in Bement. One thrill was furnished by his teammates, who elected him honorary captain for the 1945 season. The other was provided by his rivals from Monticello, who autographed the ball used in the Armistice Day game and sent it over as a present to Lieb.
Miss Maxine Martin and Pvt. James Clodfelter were married November 13th in the Presbyterian parsonage in Monticello.
Piatt County officers are investigating the theft of $215 from two Monticello filling stations late Saturday. Approximately $200 was taken from the Standard Oil station on Market Street managed by Virgil Glenn. The burglars took $15 from the Texaco station across the street, managed by Walter Bryon. Burglars also broke into the Self Produce Co., but the owner said nothing was taken. Monday night the Texaco station was robbed of $5.00 and Tuesday night several windows were broken in the Phillips 66 station, but nothing was taken.
Workers who are 65 years old or over, and who are out of work because of temporary lay-off, illness, accident or other reason, should check at once with the local Social Security Board Office to find out if there are any benefits payable to them.
Cerro Gordo, a member of the Okaw Valley Conference since 1934, withdrew from the league in a surprise move at Tuscola Saturday – to quote Principal Clark Youman’s “the good of all concerned”.
Governor Dwight Green authorized immediate release of $10,000,000 of state funds for all weather surfacing of farm to highway roads in Illinois.
50 years ago
The Monticello Women’s Club will be opening their thrift shop in the service station recently occupied by the Democratic Headquarters at Market and Center Streets in Monticello. The shop will be ready to sell merchandise Friday, Nov. 20th.
At the Lyric Nov. 20th thru Nov. 24th – This picture is frankly brutal and violent – however real and artistic, so say the critics, rated R. No one under 17 admitted unless accompanied by a parent. “Soldier Blue” starring Candice Bergen and Robert Straus, one show each night at 7:30. Coming Wednesday, Nov. 25th, “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid”.
Officials of Allerton Park have once again reminded area hunters that no type of hunting is allowed within the park. It has been noted that some deer and coon hunters have been going after their game in the park. This, as well as any other type of hunting, is strictly forbidden and violator’s will be prosecuted.
25 years ago
Heath’s Tire and Service will have their grand opening on December 2. Refreshments and door prizes and special grand opening day sale prices will be available. There will be an open house held for Lyle Weidner Sr. from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Farmer City Fire House. Friends, neighbors, and relatives are invited to celebrate Weidner’s 90th birthday. No gifts are requested. He was born and raised on the Weidner farm 4.5 miles south of Farmer City. He was the only son of Frank and Kitty Holmes Weidner. The Washington school 8th grade girls basketball team was victorious in their conference tournament. The Lady Sages have a 15-1 record. Members of the team are; Courtney Young, Kaci Benson, Jamie Browning, Jennifer Hiser, Kelly Huisinga, Sara Perry, Amanda McLeese, Annie Dawson, Laura Rains, Jessica Lattz, Kristin Benson, Leslie Baker, Molly Marker, Meri Holmes and Lindsey Jones. Russ Hayes of Troop 122 presented his Eagle Scout Project to the Superintendent of the Piatt County Forest Preserve parks. His project is a bicycle rack built of all-weather wood, to be placed at the Little League diamonds at the Forest Preserve Park.
